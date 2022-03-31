2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Listen to this article

2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEDT/AEST JST IST FP1 13:50 14:50 15:50 09:50 06:50 00:50¹ 22:50 19:20 FP2 18:05 19:05 20:05 14:05 11:05 05:05¹ 03:05¹ 23:35 FP3 13:50 14:50 15:50 09:50 06:50 00:50¹ 22:50 08:20 FP4 17:25 18:25 19:25 13:25 10:25 03:25¹ 02:25¹ 11:55 Qualifying 18:05 19:05 20:05 14:05 11:05 04:05¹ 03:05¹ 12:35 Warm up 13:40 14:40 15:40 09:40 06:40 23:40 22:40 19:10 Race 18:00 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 04:00¹ 03:00¹ 23:30

2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix sessions timings in Argentina

Friday 1st April 2022

Free Practice 1: 10:50 - 11:35 local time

Free Practice 2: 15:05 - 15:50 local time

Saturday 2nd April 2022

Free Practice 3: 10:50 - 11:35 local time

Free Practice 4: 14:25 - 14:55 local time

Qualifying: 15:05 - 15:45 local time

Sunday 3rd April 2022

Warm up: 10:40 - 11:00 local time

Race: 15:00 local time

2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in the UK

Friday 1st April 2022

Free Practice 1: 14:50 - 15:35 BST

Free Practice 2: 19:05 - 19:50 BST

Saturday 2nd April 2022

Free Practice 3: 14:50 - 15:35 BST

Free Practice 4: 18:25 -18:55 BST

Qualifying: 19:05 - 19:45 BST

Sunday 3rd April 2022

Warm up: 14:40 - 15:00 BST

Race: 19:00 BST

2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 1st April 2022

Free Practice 1: 15:50 - 16:35 CEST

Free Practice 2: 20:05 - 20:50 CEST

Saturday 2nd April 2022

Free Practice 3: 15:50 - 16:35 CEST

Free Practice 4: 19:25 - 19:55 CEST

Qualifying: 20:05 - 20:45 CEST

Sunday 3rd April 2022

Warm up: 15:40 - 16:00 CEST

Race: 20:00 CEST

2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 1st April 2022

Free Practice 1: 09:50 - 10:35 ET / 06:50 - 07:35 PT

Free Practice 2: 14:05 - 14:50 ET / 11:05 - 11:50 PT

Saturday 2nd April 2022

Free Practice 3: 09:50 - 10:25 ET / 06:50 - 07:35 PT

Free Practice 4: 13:25 - 13:55 ET / 10:25 - 10:55 PT

Qualifying: 14:05 - 14:45 ET / 11:05 - 11:45 PT

Sunday 3rd April 2022

Warm-up: 09:40 - 10:00 ET / 06:40 - 07:00 PT

Race: 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT

2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Saturday 2nd April 2022

Free Practice 1: 00:50 - 01:35 AEDT

Free Practice 2: 05:05 - 05:50 AEDT

Sunday 3rd April 2022

Free Practice 3: 00:50 - 01:35 AEDT

Free Practice 4 - 03:25 - 03:55 AEST

Qualifying: 04:05 - 04:45 AEST

Warm-up: 23:40 - 00:00 AEST

Monday 4th April 2022

Race: 04:00 AEST

Please note daylight saving ends in Australia on Sunday April 3 at 3am

2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 1st April 2022

Free Practice 1: 22:50 - 23:35 JST

Saturday 2nd April 2022

Free Practice 2: 03:05 - 03:50 JST

Free Practice 3: 22:50 - 23:35 JST

Sunday 3rd April 2022

Free Practice 4: 02:25 - 02:55 JST

Qualifying: 03:05 - 03:45 JST

Warm-up: 22:40 - 23:00 JST

Monday 4th April 2022

Race: 03:00 JST

2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 1st April 2022

Free Practice 1: 19:20 - 20:05 IST

Free Practice 2: 23:35 - 00:20 IST

Saturday 2nd April 2022

Free Practice 3: 19:20 - 20:05 IST

Free Practice 4: 22:55 - 23:25 IST

Qualifying: 23:35 - 00:15 IST

Sunday 3rd April 2022

Warm-up: 19:10 - 19:30 IST

Race: 23:30 IST

Can I stream the Argentina MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.