2022 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Fabio Quartararo continues to lead the championship heading into Aragon, but his lead has shrunk to 30 points thanks to a four-race winning streak from Francesco Bagnaia.

Aleix Espargaro has slipped to third in the championship behind Bagnaia, albeit only 33 points behind Quartararo with six races including Aragon still to run.

Aragon marks the return of Marc Marquez following a long injury layoff, although the Honda rider is unlikely to be at his 100% after undergoing a fourth operation on his right arm.

Marquez won at Aragon for four consecutive years between 2016-19, with the following two races won by Alex Rins and Bagnaia.

2022 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP2 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 FP3 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP4 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 Warm up 07:40 08:40 09:40 03:40 00:40 17:40 16:40 13:10 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2022 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 16th September 2022

Free Practice 1: 08:55 - 09:40 BST

Free Practice 2: 13:10 - 13:55 BST

Saturday 17th September 2022

Free Practice 3: 08:55 - 09:40 BST

Free Practice 4: 12:30 - 13:00 BST

Qualifying: 13:10 - 13:50 BST

Sunday 18th September 2022

Warm up: 08:40 - 09:00 BST

Race: 13:00 BST

2022 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 16th September 2022

Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST

Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55 CEST

Saturday 17th September 2022

Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST

Free Practice 4: 13:30 - 14:00 CEST

Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 CEST

Sunday 18th September 2022

Warm up: 09:40 - 10:00 CEST

Race: 14:00 CET

2022 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 16th September 2022

Free Practice 1: 03:55 - 04:40 ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT

Free Practice 2: 08:10 - 08:55 ET / 05:10 - 05:55 PT

Saturday 17th September 2022

Free Practice 3: 03:55 - 04:40 ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT

Free Practice 4: 07:30 - 08:00 ET / 04:30 - 05:00 PT

Qualifying: 08:10 - 08:50 ET / 05:10 - 05:50 PT

Sunday 18th September 2022

Warm-up: 03:40 - 04:00 ET / 00:40 - 01:00 PT

Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

2022 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 16th September 2022

Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST

Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 AEST

Saturday 17th September 2022

Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST

Free Practice 4 - 21:30 - 22:00 AEST

Qualifying: 22:10 - 22:50 AEST

Sunday 18th September 2022

Warm-up: 17:40 - 18:00 AEST

Race: 22:00 AEST

2022 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 16th September 2022

Free Practice 1: 16:55 - 17:40 JST

Free Practice 2: 21:10 - 21:55 JST

Saturday 17th September 2022

Free Practice 3: 16:55 - 17:40 JST

Free Practice 4: 20:30 - 21:00 JST

Qualifying: 21:10 - 21:50 JST

Sunday 18th September 2022

Warm-up: 16:40 - 17:00 JST

Race: 21:00 JST

2022 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 16th September 2022

Free Practice 1: 13:25 - 14:10 IST

Free Practice 2: 17:40 - 18:25 IST

Saturday 17th September 2022

Free Practice 3: 13:25 - 14:10 IST

Free Practice 4: 17:00 - 17:30 IST

Qualifying: 17:40 - 18:20 IST

Sunday 18th September 2022

Warm-up: 13:10 - 13:30 IST

Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Aragon MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.