2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Listen to this article

Honda rider Marc Marquez has a near-perfect record at the Circuit of the Americas in the premier class, having won all but one race at the track since it debuted on the calendar this weekend.

Suzuki's Alex Rins broke Marquez's run of victories in 2019 after the Spaniard crashed out from the lead of the race.

2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 14:55 15:55 16:55 10:55 07:55 00:55¹ 23:55 20:25 FP2 19:10 20:10 21:10 15:10 12:10 05:10¹ 04:10¹ 00:40¹ FP3 14:55 15:55 16:55 10:55 07:55 00:55¹ 23:55 20:25 FP4 18:30 19:30 20:30 14:30 11:30 04:30¹ 03:30¹ 00:00¹ Qualifying 19:10 20:10 21:10 15:10 12:10 05:10¹ 04:10¹ 00:40¹ Warm up 14:40 15:40 16:40 10:40 07:40 00:40¹ 23:40 20:10 Race 18:00 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 04:00¹ 03:00¹ 23:30

2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in the UK

Friday 8th April 2022

Free Practice 1: 15:55 - 16:40 BST

Free Practice 2: 20:10 - 20:55 BST

Saturday 9th April 2022

Free Practice 3: 15:55 - 16:40 BST

Free Practice 4: 19:30 - 20:00 BST

Qualifying: 20:10 - 20:50 BST

Sunday 10th April 2022

Warm up: 15:40 - 16:00 BST

Race: 19:00 BST

2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 8th April 2022

Free Practice 1: 16:55 - 17:40 CEST

Free Practice 2: 21:10 - 21:55 CEST

Saturday 9th April 2022

Free Practice 3: 16:55 - 17:40 CEST

Free Practice 4: 20:30 - 21:00 CEST

Qualifying: 21:10 - 22:50 CEST

Sunday 10th April 2022

Warm up: 16:40 - 17:00 CEST

Race: 20:00 CET

2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 8th April 2022

Free Practice 1: 10:55 - 11:40 ET / 09:55 - 10:40 CDT / 07:55 - 08:40 PT

Free Practice 2: 15:10 - 15:55 ET / 14:10 - 14:55 CDT / 12:10 - 12:55 PT

Saturday 9th April 2022

Free Practice 3: 10:55 - 11:40 ET / 09:55 - 10:40 CDT / 07:55 - 08:40 PT

Free Practice 4: 14:30 - 15:00 ET / 13:30 - 14:00 CDT / 11:30 - 12:00 PT

Qualifying: 15:10 - 15:50 ET / 14:10 - 14:50 CDT / 12:10 - 12:50 PT

Sunday 10th April 2022

Warm-up: 10:40 - 11:00 ET / 09:40 - 10:00 CDT / 07:40 - 08:00 PT

Race: 14:00 ET / 13:00 CDT / 11:00 PT

2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Saturday 9th April 2022

Free Practice 1: 00:55 - 01:40 AEST

Free Practice 2: 05:10 - 05:55 AEST

Sunday 10th April 2022

Free Practice 3: 00:55 - 01:40 AEST

Free Practice 4 - 04:30 - 05:00 AEST

Qualifying: 05:10 - 05:50 AEST

Monday 11th April 2022

Warm-up: 00:40 - 01:00 AEST

Race: 04:00 AEST

2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 8th April 2022

Free Practice 1: 23:55 - 00:40 JST

Saturday 9th April 2022

Free Practice 2: 04:10 - 04:55 JST

Free Practice 3: 23:55 - 00:40 JST

Sunday 10th April 2022

Free Practice 4: 03:30 - 04:00 JST

Qualifying: 04:10 - 04:50 JST

Warm-up: 23:40 -00:00 JST

Monday 11th April 2022

Race: 03:00 JST

2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 8th April 2022

Free Practice 1: 20:25 - 21:10 IST

Saturday 9th April 2022

Free Practice 2: 00:40 - 01:25 IST

Free Practice 3: 20:25 - 21:10 IST

Sunday 10th April 2022

Free Practice 4: 00:00 - 00:30 IST

Qualifying: 00:40 - 01:20 IST

Warm-up: 20:10 - 20:30 IST

Race: 23:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Americas MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.