Previous / Marquez the "boy who cries wolf" when it comes to MotoGP race predictions Next / Japan MotoGP: Miller dominates, Bagnaia crashes out on last lap
MotoGP / Japanese GP News

2022 MotoGP Japanese GP: Start time, how to watch & more

Motegi plays host to the 16th round of the 2022 MotoGP season. Here's how and when you can watch the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, September 25.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 MotoGP Japanese GP: Start time, how to watch & more
Listen to this article

Marc Marquez will line up on pole position after putting together a stellar lap in Saturday's wet qualifying, but the Spaniard has downplayed his chances of scoring a podium on Honda's home soil.

He will be joined on the front row of the grid by Pramac Ducati's Johann Zarco and KTM rider Brad Binder.

Aleix Espargaro will be the highest-placed championship contender on the starting grid in sixth, three spots ahead of Fabio Quartararo and a full six positions clear of Francesco Bagnaia.

Four of the last five Japanese GPs have been won by Honda riders, with Andrea Dovizioso's victory in 2017 on the Ducati the only exception.

What time does the MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix start today?

The Japanese GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at Mobility Resort Motegi (previously known as Twin Ring Motegi).

The race will run to 24 laps.

  • Date: Sunday, September 25, 2022
  • Start time: 06:00 GMT / 07:00 BST / 08:00 CEST / 08:00 SAST / 09:00 EAT / 02:00 ET / 23:00 PT (Saturday) / 16:00 AEST / 15:00 JST / 11:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

06:05

07:05

08:05

02:05

23:05

16:05

15:05

11:35

FP2

01:50

02:50

 03:50

21:50

18:50

11:50

10:50

 07:20

FP3

 05:25 06:25 07:25

01:25

22:25

 15:25

14:25

 10:55

Qualifying

06:05

07:05

 08:05

02:05

23:05

16:05

15:05

11:35

Warm up

01:40

02:40

 03:40

21:40

 18:40

11:40

10:40

07:10

Race 

06:00

07:00

08:00

02:00

 23:00

16:00

15:00

 11:30

How can I watch the Motegi MotoGP?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • China: Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

  • USA: NBC
  • Canada: REV TV
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Motegi MotoGP - Starting grid:

 Cla   Nº   Rider   Bike   Time  Gap
1 93  Marc Márquez Honda 1'55.214 -
2 Johann Zarco Ducati 1'55.422 0.208
3 33  Brad Binder KTM 1'55.537 0.323
4 12  Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'55.620 0.406
5 89  Jorge Martín Ducati 1'55.686 0.472
6 41  Aleix Espargaró Aprilia 1'55.771 0.557
7 43  Jack Miller Ducati 1'55.784 0.570
8 88  Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'55.895 0.681
9 20  Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'56.326 1.112
10 10  Luca Marini Ducati 1'56.354 1.140
11 44  Pol Espargaró Honda 1'57.354 2.140
12 63  Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'57.373 2.159
13 72  Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'55.934 0.720
14 21  Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'56.006 0.792
15 23  Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'56.130 0.916
16 49  F.Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'56.432 1.218
17 73  Álex Márquez Honda 1'56.578 1.364
18 42  Alex Rins Suzuki 1'56.656 1.442
19 45  Tetsuta Nagashima Honda 1'57.229 2.015
20 87  Remy Gardner KTM 1'57.288 2.074
21 85  Takuya Tsuda Suzuki 1'57.787 2.573
22 25  Raúl Fernández KTM 1'57.827 2.613
23 35  Cal Crutchlow Yamaha 1'58.115 2.901
24 40  Darryn Binder Yamaha 1'58.292 3.078
25 30  Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'58.717 3.503
