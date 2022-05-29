2022 Italian MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Listen to this article

Gresini rookie Fabio Di Giannantonio will start a MotoGP race from pole position for the first time in his career, leading an all-Ducati top five on the grid.

VR46 duo Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini will join him on the front row of the grid, with Johann Zarco starting fourth on the Pramac bike and factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia lining up fifth.

The top non-Ducati on the grid will be reigning champion Fabio Quartararo on the Yamaha in sixth, with Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro right behind him in seventh.

What time does the Italian MotoGP start today?

The Italian MotoGP race will begin at 2pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Mugello Circuit.

The race will run to 23 laps.

Date : Su n day, May 29, 2022

Start time : 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAST / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP2 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 FP3 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP4 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 Warm up 07:40 08:40 09:40 03:40 00:40 17:40 16:40 13:10 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

How can I watch Italian MotoGP?

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans7

Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)

China: Guangdong Television

South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

USA: CNBC

Canada: REV TV

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Italian MotoGP - Starting grid: