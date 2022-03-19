Tickets Subscribe
Quartararo explains MotoGP form turnaround after Indonesia pole
MotoGP / Indonesian GP News

2022 Indonesian MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

The Mandalika Street Circuit is hosting its first-ever MotoGP race this weekend following its World Superbike debut late last year. Here's how you can watch the Indonesian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 Indonesian MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
Listen to this article

Reigning champion Fabio Quartararo starts on pole position on the Yamaha, with Pramac duo Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco joining him on the front row of the grid.

KTM rider Brad Binder leads the second row of the grid ahead of Qatar GP winner Enea Bastianini, with Francesco Bagnaia sixth on the factory Ducati.

The works Honda bikes of Marc Marquez and Pol Espargaro will line up 15th and 16th on the grid.

What time does the Indonesian MotoGP start today?

The Indonesian GP will get underway at 3pm local time (+7 GMT) at the Mandalika Street Circuit. The race distance has been fixed at 27 laps.

  • Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022
  • Start time: 15:00 local time / 07:00 GMT / 08:00 CET / 09:00 SAT / 10:00 EAT / 03:00 ET / 00:00 PT / 18:00 AEDT / 16:00 JST / 12:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP Indonesia Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

02:50

03:50

22:50

19:50

13:50

11:50

08:20

FP2

07:05

 08:05

03:05

00:05

18:05

16:05

 12:35

FP3

 02:50 03:50

22:50

19:50

 13:50

11:50

 08:20

FP4

 06:25 07:25

02:25

23:25

17:25

15:25

 11:55

Qualifying

07:05

 08:05

03:05

00:05

18:05

16:05

12:35

Warm up

02:40

 03:40

22:40

 19:40

13:40

11:40

08:10

Race 

07:00

08:00

03:00

 00:00

18:00

16:00

 12:30

How can I watch Indonesian MotoGP?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • China: Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: REV TV
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Indonesian MotoGP - Starting grid:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'31.067  
2 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'31.280 0.213
3 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'31.378 0.311
4 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'31.433 0.366
5 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'31.504 0.437
6 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'31.507 0.440
7 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'31.566 0.499
8 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'31.582 0.515
9 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'31.714 0.647
10 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'31.723 0.656
11 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'31.829 0.762
12 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'32.336 1.269
13 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'31.666 0.599
14 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'31.695 0.628
15 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'31.830 0.763
16 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'31.831 0.764
17 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'31.870 0.803
18 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'31.875 0.808
19 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'31.987 0.920
20 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'32.006 0.939
21 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 1'32.122 1.055
22 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 1'32.140 1.073
23 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 1'32.299 1.232
24 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'32.330 1.263
View full results
