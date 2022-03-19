2022 Indonesian MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Listen to this article

Reigning champion Fabio Quartararo starts on pole position on the Yamaha, with Pramac duo Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco joining him on the front row of the grid.

KTM rider Brad Binder leads the second row of the grid ahead of Qatar GP winner Enea Bastianini, with Francesco Bagnaia sixth on the factory Ducati.

The works Honda bikes of Marc Marquez and Pol Espargaro will line up 15th and 16th on the grid.

What time does the Indonesian MotoGP start today?

The Indonesian GP will get underway at 3pm local time (+7 GMT) at the Mandalika Street Circuit. The race distance has been fixed at 27 laps.

Date : Su n day, March 20, 2022

Start time : 15:00 local time / 07:00 GMT / 08:00 CET / 09:00 SAT / 10:00 EAT / 03:00 ET / 00:00 PT / 18:00 AEDT / 16:00 JST / 12:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP Indonesia Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 02:50 03:50 22:50 19:50 13:50 11:50 08:20 FP2 07:05 08:05 03:05 00:05 18:05 16:05 12:35 FP3 02:50 03:50 22:50 19:50 13:50 11:50 08:20 FP4 06:25 07:25 02:25 23:25 17:25 15:25 11:55 Qualifying 07:05 08:05 03:05 00:05 18:05 16:05 12:35 Warm up 02:40 03:40 22:40 19:40 13:40 11:40 08:10 Race 07:00 08:00 03:00 00:00 18:00 16:00 12:30

How can I watch Indonesian MotoGP?

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans7

Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)

China: Guangdong Television

South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

USA: NBCSN

Canada: REV TV

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Indonesian MotoGP - Starting grid: