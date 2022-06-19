2022 German MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Listen to this article

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and Yamaha star Fabio Quartararo are set to battle it out for victory after locking the top two spots on the grid, sharing the front row with Pramac's Johann Zarco.

The second row is headed by Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia, the Gresini Ducati of Fabio di Giannantonio and the second Ducati of Jack Miller.

What time does the German MotoGP start today?

The German MotoGP race will begin at 2pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Sachsenring.

The race will run to 30 laps.

Date : Su n day, June 19, 2022

Start time : 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAST / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP2 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 FP3 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP4 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 Warm up 07:40 08:40 09:40 03:40 00:40 17:40 16:40 13:10 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

How can I watch German MotoGP?

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans7

Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)

China: Guangdong Television

South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

USA: CNBC

Canada: REV TV

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

German MotoGP - Starting grid: