MotoGP Catalan GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results
MotoGP / Catalan GP News

2022 Barcelona MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

The ninth round of the 2022 MotoGP season takes place at the Barcelona circuit. Here's how and when you can watch the Catalan Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

Aleix Espargaro is the outright favourite for a second victory of the 2022 season at Barcelona, having been quick over both a single lap and on long runs during his home weekend so far.

The Aprilia rider will line up on pole position ahead of Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia, with championship leader Fabio Quartararo completing the front row on the Yamaha.

Ducati riders form the second row of the grid, with Johann Zarco on the Pramac leading Gresini's Fabio Di Giannantonio and teammate Jorge Martin.

What time does the Barcelona MotoGP start today?

The Barcelona MotoGP race will begin at 2pm local time (+2 GMT) at Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.

The race will run to 24 laps.

  • Date: Sunday, June 5, 2022
  • Start time: 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAST / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Barcelona MotoGP session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

 17:40

FP3

 07:55 08:55 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30 12:30 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:40

08:40

 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

16:40

13:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch Barcelona MotoGP?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • China: Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

  • USA: CNBC
  • Canada: REV TV
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Barcelona MotoGP - Starting grid:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'38.742  
2 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'38.773 0.031
3 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'38.959 0.217
4 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'39.027 0.285
5 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'39.099 0.357
6 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'39.142 0.400
7 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'39.145 0.403
8 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'39.397 0.655
9 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'39.451 0.709
10 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'39.477 0.735
11 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'39.523 0.781
12 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'39.611 0.869
13 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'39.240 0.498
14 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'39.246 0.504
15 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'39.249 0.507
16 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'39.420 0.678
17 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'39.664 0.922
18 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'39.884 1.142
19 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'40.071 1.329
20 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 1'40.113 1.371
21 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 1'40.298 1.556
22 Italy Michele Pirro Ducati 1'40.351 1.609
23 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 1'40.373 1.631
24 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 1'40.587 1.845
25 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'39.903 1.161
