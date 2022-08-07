2022 Silverstone MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Listen to this article

Pramac's Johann Zarco will start the race on pole position ahead of an impressive Maverick Vinales on the Aprilia, with Jack Miller completing the front row on the factory Ducati.

Points leader Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) will line up in fourth place but must serve a long lap penalty for his collision with Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) at the Dutch GP prior to the summer break.

Espargaro, incidentally, will start alongside him in fifth place after rebounding from a high-speed 115mph crash in FP4.

What time does the MotoGP British Grand Prix start today?

The British GP will begin at 1pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Silverstone circuit.

The race will run to 20 laps.

Date : Su n day, August 7, 2022

Start time : 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAST / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 08:55 09:55 10:55 04:55 01:55 18:55 17:55 14:25 FP2 13:10 14:10 15:10 09:10 06:10 23:10 22:10 18:40 FP3 08:55 09:55 10:55 04:55 01:55 18:55 17:55 14:25 FP4 12:30 13:30 14:30 08:30 05:30 22:30 21:30 18:00 Qualifying 13:10 14:10 15:10 09:10 06:10 23:10 22:10 18:40 Warm up 08:40 09:40 10:40 04:40 01:40 18:40 17:40 14:10 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

How can I watch Silverstone MotoGP?

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport and ITV

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans7

Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)

China: Guangdong Television

South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

USA: CNBC

Canada: REV TV

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Silverstone MotoGP - Starting grid: