2022 Argentina MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Despite the disruptions caused by freight delays, the schedule for Sunday remains the same, with a 20-minute warm-up session to be followed by the race itself.

What time does the Argentina MotoGP start today?

The Argentina MotoGP race will begin at 15:00 local time (-3 GMT) at Autodromo Termas de Rio Hondo.

The race will run to 25 laps.

Date : Su n day, April 3, 2022

Start time : 15:00 local time / 18:00 GMT / 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST / 20:00 SAST / 21:00 EAT / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT / 04:00 AEST (Monday) / 03:00 JST (Monday) / 23:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEDT/AEST JST IST FP1 15:35 16:35 17:35 11:35 09:35 02:35¹ 00:35¹ 21:05 FP2 18:40 19:40 20:40 14:40 11:40 04:40¹ 03:40¹ 00:10¹ Qualifying 20:05 21:05 22:05 16:05 13:05 06:05¹ 05:05¹ 01:35¹ Warm up 13:40 14:40 15:40 09:40 06:40 23:40 22:40 19:10 Race 18:00 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 04:00¹ 03:00¹ 23:30

How can I watch Argentina MotoGP?

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans7

Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)

China: Guangdong Television

South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

USA: NBCSN

Canada: REV TV

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Argentina MotoGP - Starting grid: