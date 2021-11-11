Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Mir's year without MotoGP win "difficult to digest" Next / Vinales "very sad" MotoGP season ending after "very late" start
MotoGP / Valencia GP News

2021 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

By:

The 2021 MotoGP season concludes this weekend in Spain with the Valencia Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch each and every session live.

2021 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

The riders' and the manufacturers' championships may have already been decided, but the teams' titles remains up for grabs in Valencia.

But more importantly, this weekend will mark the final race outing for MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, who will call time on his his glittering career after nine championships across all three classes. 

2021 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

19:55

17:55

14:25

FP2

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

00:10¹

22:10

18:40

FP3

 08:55 09:55

03:55

00:55

 19:55

17:55

 14:25

FP4

 12:30 13:30

07:30

04:30

23:30

21:30

 18:00

Qualifying

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

00:10¹

22:10

18:40

Warm up

08:40

 09:40

03:40

 00:40

19:40

17:40

14:10

Race 

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

00:00¹

22:00

 18:30

2021 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in the UK 

Friday 12th November 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 08:55 - 09:40 GMT
  • Free Practice 2: 13:10 - 13:55  GMT

Saturday 13th November 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 08:55 - 09:40 GMT
  • Free Practice 4: 12:30 - 13:00 GMT
  • Qualifying: 13:10 - 13:50 GMT

Sunday 14th November 2021

  • Warm up: 08:40 - 9:00 GMT
  • Race: 13:00 GMT

2021 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 12th November 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55 CET

Saturday 13th November 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 CET
  • Free Practice 4: 13:30 - 14:00 CET
  • Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 CET

Sunday 14th November 2021

  • Warm up: 09:40 - 10:00 CET
  • Race: 14:00 CET

2021 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 12th November 2021

  • Free Practice 1:  03:55 - 04:40 ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  08:10 - 09:55 ET / 05:10 - 05:55 PT

Saturday 13th November 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 03:55 - 04:40  ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT
  • Free Practice 4: 07:30 - 08:00 ET / 04:30 - 05:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 08:10 - 08:50 ET / 05:10 - 05:50 PT

Sunday 14th November 2021

  • Warm-up: 03:40 - 04:00 ET / 00:40 - 01:00 PT
  • Race:  08:00 ET / 05:00 PT 

2021 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 12th November 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 19:55 - 20:40 AEDT

Saturday 13th November 2021

  • Free Practice 2: 00:10 - 00:55 AEDT 
  • Free Practice 3: 19:55 - 20:40 AEDT 
  • Free Practice 4 - 23:30 - 00:00¹ AEDT

Sunday 14th November 2021

  • Qualifying: 00:10 - 00:50 AEDT
  • Warm-up: 19:40 - 20:00 AEDT

Monday 15th November 2021

  • Race: 00:00 AEDT

2021 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 12th November 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 JST

Saturday 13th November 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 4: 21:30 - 22:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 22:10 - 22:50 JST

Sunday 14th November 2021

  • Warm-up: 17:40 - 18:00 JST
  • Race: 22:00 JST

2021 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 12th November 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 14:25 - 15:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 18:40 - 19:25 IST

Saturday 13th November 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 14:25 - 15:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 4: 18:00 - 18:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 18:40 - 19:20 IST

Sunday 14th November 2021

  • Warm-up: 14:10 - 14:30 IST
  • Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Valencia MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

