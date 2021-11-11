2021 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

The riders' and the manufacturers' championships may have already been decided, but the teams' titles remains up for grabs in Valencia.

But more importantly, this weekend will mark the final race outing for MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, who will call time on his his glittering career after nine championships across all three classes.

2021 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 19:55 17:55 14:25 FP2 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 00:10¹ 22:10 18:40 FP3 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 19:55 17:55 14:25 FP4 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 23:30 21:30 18:00 Qualifying 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 00:10¹ 22:10 18:40 Warm up 08:40 09:40 03:40 00:40 19:40 17:40 14:10 Race 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 00:00¹ 22:00 18:30

2021 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in the UK

Friday 12th November 2021

Free Practice 1: 08:55 - 09:40 GMT

Free Practice 2: 13:10 - 13:55 GMT

Saturday 13th November 2021

Free Practice 3: 08:55 - 09:40 GMT

Free Practice 4: 12:30 - 13:00 GMT

Qualifying: 13:10 - 13:50 GMT

Sunday 14th November 2021

Warm up: 08:40 - 9:00 GMT

Race: 13:00 GMT

2021 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 12th November 2021

Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 CET

Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55 CET

Saturday 13th November 2021

Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 CET

Free Practice 4: 13:30 - 14:00 CET

Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 CET

Sunday 14th November 2021

Warm up: 09:40 - 10:00 CET

Race: 14:00 CET

2021 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 12th November 2021

Free Practice 1: 03:55 - 04:40 ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT

Free Practice 2: 08:10 - 09:55 ET / 05:10 - 05:55 PT

Saturday 13th November 2021

Free Practice 3: 03:55 - 04:40 ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT

Free Practice 4: 07:30 - 08:00 ET / 04:30 - 05:00 PT

Qualifying: 08:10 - 08:50 ET / 05:10 - 05:50 PT

Sunday 14th November 2021

Warm-up: 03:40 - 04:00 ET / 00:40 - 01:00 PT

Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

2021 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 12th November 2021

Free Practice 1: 19:55 - 20:40 AEDT

Saturday 13th November 2021

Free Practice 2: 00:10 - 00:55 AEDT

Free Practice 3: 19:55 - 20:40 AEDT

Free Practice 4 - 23:30 - 00:00¹ AEDT

Sunday 14th November 2021

Qualifying: 00:10 - 00:50 AEDT

Warm-up: 19:40 - 20:00 AEDT

Monday 15th November 2021

Race: 00:00 AEDT

2021 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 12th November 2021

Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 JST

Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 JST

Saturday 13th November 2021

Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 JST

Free Practice 4: 21:30 - 22:00 JST

Qualifying: 22:10 - 22:50 JST

Sunday 14th November 2021

Warm-up: 17:40 - 18:00 JST

Race: 22:00 JST

2021 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 12th November 2021

Free Practice 1: 14:25 - 15:10 IST

Free Practice 2: 18:40 - 19:25 IST

Saturday 13th November 2021

Free Practice 3: 14:25 - 15:10 IST

Free Practice 4: 18:00 - 18:30 IST

Qualifying: 18:40 - 19:20 IST

Sunday 14th November 2021

Warm-up: 14:10 - 14:30 IST

Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Valencia MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.