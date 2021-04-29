Tickets Subscribe
VR46 team to race in MotoGP from 2022 with Saudi backing
MotoGP / Spanish GP News

2021 MotoGP Spanish GP – How to watch, session times & more

By:

MotoGP travels to Jerez for the fourth round of the 2021 season. Here's the full schedule for the Spanish Grand Prix.

2021 MotoGP Spanish GP – How to watch, session times & more

Yamaha has been the standout manufacturer of 2021 so far, with factory team riders Fabio Quartararo and Maverick Vinales winning the first three races of the season between them.

By contrast, Ducati's start to the campaign has been rather underwhelming, although Franceso Bagnaia does hold second position in the riders' standings ahead of Vinales and Pramac rider Johann Zarco.

Suzuki's top speed pace deficit was evident in Qatar but the Japanese marque appeared much stronger in Portugal next time out, with Alex Rins running second before his crash and teammate Joan Mir finishing third.

Honda's prospects have been boosted by the return of Marc Marquez following a lengthy injury-induced break, with the Spaniard leading the RC213V contingent at Portimao.

How Marquez performs at Jerez, the scene of the crash that ruled him out of the entire 2020 season, will be one of the biggest talking points of this weekend.

2021 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

FP3

 07:55

08:55

 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10 

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:20

 08:20 09:20

03:20

 00:20

17:20

16:20

12:50

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

2021 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in the UK 

Friday 30th April 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 08:55 - 09:40 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 13:10 - 13:55 BST

Saturday 1st May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 08:55 - 09:40 BST
  • Free Practice 4: 12:30 - 13:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 13:10 - 13:50 BST

Sunday 2nd May 2021

  • Warm up: 08:20 - 09:40  BST
  • Race: 13:00 BST

2021 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 30th April 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55 CEST

Saturday 1st May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 4: 13:30 - 14:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 CEST

Sunday 2nd May 2021

  • Warm up: 09:20 - 09:40 CEST
  • Race: 14:00 CEST

2021 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 30th April 2021

  • Free Practice 1:  03:55 - 04:40 ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  08:10 - 08:55 ET / 05:10 - 05:55 PT

Saturday 1st May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 03:55 - 04:40  ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT
  • Free Practice 4: 07:30 - 08:00 ET / 04:30 - 05:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 08:10 - 08:50 ET / 05:10 - 05:50 PT

Sunday 2nd May 2021

  • Warm-up: 03:20 - 03:40 ET / 00:20 - 00:40 PT
  • Race:  08:00 ET / 05:00 PT 

2021 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 30th April 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 AEST 

Saturday 1st May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST 
  • Free Practice 4 - 21:30 - 22:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 23:10 - 23:50 AEST

Sunday 2nd May 2021

  • Warm-up: 18:30 - 18:50 AEST
  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2021 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 30th April 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 JST

Saturday 1st May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 4: 21:30 - 22:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 21:10 - 21:50 JST

Sunday 2nd May 2021

  • Warm-up: 16:20 - 16:40 JST
  • Race: 21:00 JST

2021 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 30th April 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 13:25 - 14:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 17:40 - 18:25 IST

Saturday 1st May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 13:25 - 14:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 4: 17:00 - 17:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 17:40 - 18:20 IST

Sunday 2nd May 2021

  • Warm-up: 12:50 - 13:10 IST
  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Spanish MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

2021 MotoGP Spanish GP – How to watch, session times & more

VR46 team to race in MotoGP from 2022 with Saudi backing

Rins "not an idiot" in Portugal MotoGP lead crash

Valentino Rossi was “first modern MotoGP rider”

Lorenzo: Yamaha not treating Morbidelli well with old MotoGP bike

