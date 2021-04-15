2021 MotoGP Portuguese GP – How to watch, session times & more

The biggest draw of the weekend will be six-time premier class champion Marc Marquez, returning to MotoGP for the first time since his aborted comeback attempt at the Andalucia Grand Prix in July last year.

The Repsol Honda rider has been out of action for almost a year after breaking his arm in a crash at the Spanish Grand Prix, but increasing signs of recovery since a third surgery in December gave the confidence to doctors to allow him to make a much awaited MotoGP return.

The Spaniard has tested a Honda track bike in recent months in preparation for his comeback, but won't get to ride a MotoGP bike until the first practice session on Friday.

Marquez's return will also be great news for Honda, which currently sits at the bottom of the manufacturers' table following a difficult two races at the Losail International Circuit.

New recruit Pol Espargaro could best manage an eighth place finish in the Qatar opener, while Marquez's replacement Stefan Bradl failed to break inside the top 10 in either of the Doha races. Worst still, Alex Marquez and Takaaki Nakagami are yet to score points on the LCR-run RC213-Vs.

2021 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 08:55 09:55 10:55 04:55 01:55 18:55 17:55 14:25 FP2 13:10 14:10 15:10 09:10 06:10 23:10 22:10 18:40 FP3 08:55 09:55 10:55 04:55 01:55 18:55 17:55 14:25 FP4 12:30 13:30 14:30 08:30 05:30 22:30 21:30 18:00 Qualifying 13:10 14:10 15:10 09:10 06:10 23:10 22:10 18:40 Warm up 08:30 09:30 10:30 04:30 01:30 18:30 17:30 14:00 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2021 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in Portugal / the UK

Friday 16th April 2021

Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 BST

Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55 BST

Saturday 17th April 2021

Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 BST

Free Practice 4: 13:30 - 14:00 BST

Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 BST

Sunday 18th April 2021

Warm up: 09:30 - 09:50 BST

Race: 13:00 BST

2021 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 16th April 2021

Free Practice 1: 10:55 - 11:40 CEST

Free Practice 2: 15:10 - 15:55 CEST

Saturday 17th April 2021

Free Practice 3: 10:55 - 11:40 CEST

Free Practice 4: 14:30 - 15:00 CEST

Qualifying: 15:10 - 15:50 CEST

Sunday 18th April 2021

Warm up: 10:30 - 10:50 CEST

Race: 14:00 CEST

2021 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 16th April 2021

Free Practice 1: 04:55 - 05:40 ET / 01:55 - 02:40 PT

Free Practice 2: 09:10 - 09:55 ET / 06:10 - 06:55 PT

Saturday 17th April 2021

Free Practice 3: 04:55 - 05:40 ET / 01:55 - 02:40 PT

Free Practice 4: 08:30 - 09:00 ET / 05:30 - 06:00 PT

Qualifying: 09:10 - 09:50 ET / 06:10 - 06:50 PT

Sunday 18th April 2021

Warm-up: 04:30 - 04:50 ET / 01:30 - 01:50 PT

Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

2021 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 16th April 2021

Free Practice 1: 18:55 - 19:40 AEST

Free Practice 2: 23:10 - 23:55 AEST

Saturday 17th April 2021

Free Practice 3: 18:55 - 19:40 AEST

Free Practice 4 - 22:30 - 23:00 AEST

Qualifying: 23:10 - 23:50 AEST

Sunday 18th April 2021

Warm-up: 18:30 - 18:50 AEST

Race: 22:00 AEST

2021 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 16th April 2021

Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 JST

Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 JST

Saturday 17th April 2021

Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 JST

Free Practice 4: 21:30 - 22:00 JST

Qualifying: 22:10 - 22:50 JST

Sunday 18th April 2021

Warm-up: 17:30 - 17:50 JST

Race: 21:00 JST

2021 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 16th April 2021

Free Practice 1: 14:25 - 15:10 IST

Free Practice 2: 18:40 - 19:25 IST

Saturday 17th April 2021

Free Practice 3: 14:25 - 15:10 IST

Free Practice 4: 18:00 - 18:30 IST

Qualifying: 18:40 - 19:20 IST

Sunday 18th April 2021

Warm-up: 14:00 - 14:20 IST

Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Portuguese MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

