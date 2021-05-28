Tickets Subscribe
Italian GP

2021 MotoGP Italian GP – How to watch, session times & more

By:

MotoGP travels to the Mugello circuit this weekend for the Italian Grand Prix. Here's the full schedule for what is the sixth round of the 2021 season.

2021 MotoGP Italian GP – How to watch, session times & more

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo leads the championship heading to Italy, but is chased rapidly by a trio of Ducatis - including the in-form Jack Miller who won the last two races at Jerez and Le Mans.

Apart from Yamaha and Ducati, Suzuki is the only other manufacturer to bag a podium finish in 2021 so far courtesy of Joan Mir's third-place finish at Portimao.

Taakaki Nakagami secured Honda's best result of the season with fourth at Jerez, while the returning Marc Marquez - who briefly led the French GP before suffering two crashes - is yet to break inside the top five.

The situation isn't much better at KTM, whose performances have gone downhill following a breakthrough 2020 season last year.

2021 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

FP3

 07:55

08:55

 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10 

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:40

 08:40 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

16:40

13:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

2021 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix session timings in the UK 

Friday 14th May 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 08:55 - 09:40 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 13:10 - 13:55 BST

Saturday 15th May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 08:55 - 09:40 BST
  • Free Practice 4: 12:30 - 13:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 13:10 - 13:50 BST

Sunday 16th May 2021

  • Warm up: 08:40 - 09:00  BST
  • Race: 13:00 BST

2021 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 14th May 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55 CEST

Saturday 15th May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 4: 13:30 - 14:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 CEST

Sunday 16th May 2021

  • Warm up: 09:40 - 10:00 CEST
  • Race: 14:00 CEST

2021 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 14th May 2021

  • Free Practice 1:  03:55 - 04:40 ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  08:10 - 08:55 ET / 05:10 - 05:55 PT

Saturday 15th May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 03:55 - 04:40  ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT
  • Free Practice 4: 07:30 - 08:00 ET / 04:30 - 05:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 08:10 - 08:50 ET / 05:10 - 05:50 PT

Sunday 16th May 2021

  • Warm-up: 03:40 - 04:00 ET / 00:40 - 01:00 PT
  • Race:  08:00 ET / 05:00 PT 

2021 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 14th May 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 AEST 

Saturday 15th May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST 
  • Free Practice 4 - 21:30 - 22:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 23:10 - 23:50 AEST

Sunday 16th May 2021

  • Warm-up: 17:40 - 18:00 AEST
  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2021 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 14th May 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 JST

Saturday 15th May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 4: 21:30 - 22:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 21:10 - 21:50 JST

Sunday 16th May 2021

  • Warm-up: 16:40 - 17:00 JST
  • Race: 21:00 JST

2021 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 14th May 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 13:25 - 14:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 17:40 - 18:25 IST

Saturday 15th May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 13:25 - 14:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 4: 17:00 - 17:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 17:40 - 18:20 IST

Sunday 16th May 2021

  • Warm-up: 13:10 - 13:30 IST
  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Italian MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

MotoGP
Italian GP
Rachit Thukral

