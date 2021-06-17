2021 MotoGP German GP – How to watch, session times & more

The Sachsenring is one of Marc Marquez's favourite tracks, with the Spanish rider having been unbeaten at the German venue since he stepped up to the premier class in 2013.

However, that streak could end this year, with Marquez struggling for pace since making his return in Portugal.

That means this year's race would likely be fought by Ducati and Yamaha riders, with Miguel Oliveria's victory in Barcelona suggesting that KTM could also join the battle.

The German GP will begin at 14:00 local time, one hour before the start of the Formula 1 race at Paul Ricard.

2021 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP2 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 FP3 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP4 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 Warm up 07:40 08:40 09:40 03:40 00:40 17:40 16:40 13:10 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2021 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in the UK

Friday 18th June 2021

Free Practice 1: 08:55 - 09:40 BST

Free Practice 2: 13:10 - 13:55 BST

Saturday 19th June 2021

Free Practice 3: 08:55 - 09:40 BST

Free Practice 4: 12:30 - 13:00 BST

Qualifying: 13:10 - 13:50 BST

Sunday 20th June 2021

Warm up: 08:40 - 09:00 BST

Race: 13:00 BST

2021 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 18th June 2021

Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST

Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55 CEST

Saturday 19th June 2021

Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST

Free Practice 4: 13:30 - 14:00 CEST

Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 CEST

Sunday 20th June 2021

Warm up: 09:40 - 10:00 CEST

Race: 14:00 CEST

2021 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 18th June 2021

Free Practice 1: 03:55 - 04:40 ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT

Free Practice 2: 08:10 - 08:55 ET / 05:10 - 05:55 PT

Saturday 19th June 2021

Free Practice 3: 03:55 - 04:40 ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT

Free Practice 4: 07:30 - 08:00 ET / 04:30 - 05:00 PT

Qualifying: 08:10 - 08:50 ET / 05:10 - 05:50 PT

Sunday 20th June 2021

Warm-up: 03:40 - 04:00 ET / 00:40 - 01:00 PT

Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

2021 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 18th June 2021

Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST

Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 AEST

Saturday 19th June 2021

Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST

Free Practice 4 - 21:30 - 22:00 AEST

Qualifying: 23:10 - 23:50 AEST

Sunday 20th June 2021

Warm-up: 17:40 - 18:00 AEST

Race: 22:00 AEST

2021 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 18th June 2021

Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 JST

Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 JST

Saturday 19th June 2021

Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 JST

Free Practice 4: 21:30 - 22:00 JST

Qualifying: 21:10 - 21:50 JST

Sunday 20th June 2021

Warm-up: 16:40 - 17:00 JST

Race: 21:00 JST

2021 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 18th June 2021

Free Practice 1: 13:25 - 14:10 IST

Free Practice 2: 17:40 - 18:25 IST

Saturday 19th June 2021

Free Practice 3: 13:25 - 14:10 IST

Free Practice 4: 17:00 - 17:30 IST

Qualifying: 17:40 - 18:20 IST

Sunday 20th June 2021

Warm-up: 13:10 - 13:20 IST

Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the German MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

