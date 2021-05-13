Tickets Subscribe
Dovizioso: Aprilia MotoGP wildcard 'isn't in the plan'
MotoGP / French GP News

2021 MotoGP French GP – How to watch, session times & more

By:

MotoGP travels to Le Mans for the fifth round of the 2021 season. Here's the full schedule for the French Grand Prix.

2021 MotoGP French GP – How to watch, session times & more

Yamaha has won three of the four races held so far, with only an arm pump for runaway Spanish GP leader Fabio Quartararo preventing the Japanese marque from scoring a clean sweep of victories in the opening part of the season.

Danilo Petrucci won the 2020 French GP for Ducati, beating the Repsol Honda of Alex Marquez and the KTM of Pol Espargaro. Quartararo was Yamaha's top finisher in ninth.

2021 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

FP3

 07:55

08:55

 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10 

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:20

 08:20 09:20

03:20

 00:20

17:20

16:20

12:50

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

2021 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings in the UK 

Friday 14th May 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 08:55 - 09:40 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 13:10 - 13:55 BST

Saturday 15th May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 08:55 - 09:40 BST
  • Free Practice 4: 12:30 - 13:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 13:10 - 13:50 BST

Sunday 16th May 2021

  • Warm up: 08:20 - 09:40  BST
  • Race: 13:00 BST

2021 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 14th May 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55 CEST

Saturday 15th May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 4: 13:30 - 14:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 CEST

Sunday 16th May 2021

  • Warm up: 09:20 - 09:40 CEST
  • Race: 14:00 CEST

2021 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 14th May 2021

  • Free Practice 1:  03:55 - 04:40 ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  08:10 - 08:55 ET / 05:10 - 05:55 PT

Saturday 15th May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 03:55 - 04:40  ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT
  • Free Practice 4: 07:30 - 08:00 ET / 04:30 - 05:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 08:10 - 08:50 ET / 05:10 - 05:50 PT

Sunday 16th May 2021

  • Warm-up: 03:20 - 03:40 ET / 00:20 - 00:40 PT
  • Race:  08:00 ET / 05:00 PT 

2021 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 14th May 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 AEST 

Saturday 15th May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST 
  • Free Practice 4 - 21:30 - 22:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 23:10 - 23:50 AEST

Sunday 16th May 2021

  • Warm-up: 18:30 - 18:50 AEST
  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2021 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 14th May 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 JST

Saturday 15th May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 4: 21:30 - 22:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 21:10 - 21:50 JST

Sunday 16th May 2021

  • Warm-up: 16:20 - 16:40 JST
  • Race: 21:00 JST

2021 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 14th May 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 13:25 - 14:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 17:40 - 18:25 IST

Saturday 15th May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 13:25 - 14:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 4: 17:00 - 17:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 17:40 - 18:20 IST

Sunday 16th May 2021

  • Warm-up: 12:50 - 13:10 IST
  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the French MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Series MotoGP
Event French GP
Author Rachit Thukral

