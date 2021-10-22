2021 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

This is MotoGP's second visit to the Misano this year, with the Italian circuit having previously hosted the San Marino Grand Prix last month.

The race provides Fabio Quartararo his first opportunity to seal the title, with the Yamaha rider sitting 52 points clear of Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia. Quartararo needs to ensure he remains 50 points ahead after this round to claim the honours.

2021 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP2 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 FP3 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP4 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 Warm up 07:40 08:40 09:40 03:40 00:40 17:40 16:40 13:10 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2021 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in the UK

Friday 22nd October 2021

Free Practice 1: 08:55 - 09:40 BST

Free Practice 2: 13:10 - 13:55 BST

Saturday 23rd October 2021

Free Practice 3: 08:55 - 09:40 BST

Free Practice 4: 12:30 - 13:00 BST

Qualifying: 13:10 - 13:50 BST

Sunday 24th October 2021

Warm up: 08:40 - 9:00 BST

Race: 13:00 BST

2021 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 22nd October 2021

Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST

Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55 CEST

Saturday 23rd October 2021

Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST

Free Practice 4: 13:30 - 14:00 CEST

Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 CEST

Sunday 24th October 2021

Warm up: 09:40 - 10:00 CEST

Race: 14:00 CEST

2021 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 22nd October 2021

Free Practice 1: 03:55 - 04:40 ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT

Free Practice 2: 08:10 - 09:55 ET / 05:10 - 05:55 PT

Saturday 23rd October 2021

Free Practice 3: 03:55 - 04:40 ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT

Free Practice 4: 07:30 - 08:00 ET / 04:30 - 05:00 PT

Qualifying: 08:10 - 08:50 ET / 05:10 - 05:50 PT

Sunday 24th October 2021

Warm-up: 03:40 - 04:00 ET / 00:40 - 01:00 PT

Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

2021 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 22nd October 2021

Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST

Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 AEST

Saturday 23rd October 2021

Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST

Free Practice 4 - 21:30 - 22:00 AEST

Qualifying: 22:10 - 22:50 AEST

Sunday 24th October 2021

Warm-up: 17:40 - 18:00 AEST

Race: 22:00 AEST

2021 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 22nd October 2021

Free Practice 1: 16:55 - 17:40 JST

Free Practice 2: 21:10 - 21:55 JST

Saturday 23rd October 2021

Free Practice 3: 16:55 - 17:40 JST

Free Practice 4: 20:30 - 21:00 JST

Qualifying: 21:10 - 21:50 JST

Sunday 24th October 2021

Warm-up: 16:40 - 17:00 JST

Race: 21:00 JST

2021 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 22nd October 2021

Free Practice 1: 13:25 - 14:10 IST

Free Practice 2: 17:40 - 18:25 IST

Saturday 23rd October 2021

Free Practice 3: 13:25 - 14:10 IST

Free Practice 4: 17:00 - 17:30 IST

Qualifying: 17:40 - 18:20 IST

Sunday 24th October 2021

Warm-up: 13:10 - 13:30 IST

Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Emilia Romagna MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.