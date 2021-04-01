MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
02 May
Race in
31 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
16 May
Race in
45 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
30 May
Race in
59 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
06 Jun
Race in
66 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
20 Jun
Race in
80 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
27 Jun
Race in
87 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
11 Jul
Race in
101 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
15 Aug
Race in
136 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
150 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
12 Sep
Race in
164 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
19 Sep
Race in
171 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
03 Oct
Race in
184 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
10 Oct
Race in
191 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
24 Oct
Race in
205 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
31 Oct
Race in
212 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
14 Nov
Race in
227 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue
MotoGP / Doha GP / News

2021 MotoGP Doha GP – How to watch, session times & more

By:

Following a successful season opener at the Losail International Circuit last weekend, the MotoGP fraternity will remain in Qatar for the Doha Grand Prix.

2021 MotoGP Doha GP – How to watch, session times & more

The first race of the season delivered a thrilling, multi-rider fight at the front, with Maverick Vinales eventually emerging on top to take the victory for Yamaha.

The Spaniard's result took many by surprise, especially after Ducati riders took control at the start of the race. Armed with the most powerful engine in the field, the two factory team bikes and the two Pramac machines held an early 1-2-3-4 in Qatar, suggesting the Italian brand's winning streak in Qatar would extend to a third season.

But tyre degradation came into play as the race progressed, shaking the order at the front of the field.

That meant Francesco Bagnaia, freshly promoted to the factory Ducati team, was unable to put up much of a fight against Vinales, ceding the lead on lap 11.

He eventually finished third behind Pramac rider Johann Zarco, the two using the sheer grunt of their Ducati engines to repass the Suzuki of Joan Mir on the run to the flag.

Another Ducati vs Yamaha vs Suzuki contest is very much on the cards this weekend, with the Doha GP running to the same layout as the Qatar Grand Prix.

Crucially, Honda's star rider Marc Marquez will remain absent as he continues to recover from the injuries he sustained in the first of the two Jerez races last year. The Spaniard will again be replaced by Honda test rider Stefan Bradl.

Why is MotoGP holding two races in Qatar?

With several countries restricting the entry of foreign nationals amid the coronavirus pandemic, MotoGP has been forced to run a heavily-revised calendar in 2021. One way of ensuring the season runs to a sufficient number of races is by holding double headers, a practice implemented by both MotoGP and Formula 1 in 2020.

This year the Losail International Circuit is hosting back-to-back races to kick off the championship, with the second round to be run under the Doha Grand Prix banner this weekend. The circuit is located a short trip north of Doha, the capital of Qatar.

2021 MotoGP Doha Grand Prix session timings

Session

Local

time

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEDT/

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

15:40

12:40

13:40

14:40

8:40

5:40

23:40

21:40

18:10

FP2

20:00

17:00

18:00

19:00

13:00

10:00

4:00

2:00

22:30

FP3

15:15

12:15

13:15

14:15

8:15

5:15

23:15

21:15

17:45

FP4

19:20

16:20

17:20

18:20

12:20

9:20

2:20

1:20

21:50

Qualifying

20:00

17:00

18:00

19:00

13:00

10:00

3:00

2:00

22:30

Warm up

15:40

12:40

13:40

14:40

8:40

5:40

22:40

21:40

18:10

Race 

20:00

17:00

18:00

19:00

13:00

10:00

3:00

2:00

22:30

2021 MotoGP Doha Grand Prix session timings in Qatar

Friday 2nd April 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 15:40 - 16:25 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 20:00 - 20:45 local time

Saturday 3rd April 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 15:15 - 16:00 local time
  • Free practice 4: 19:20 - 19:50
  • Qualifying: 20:00 - 20:40 local time

Sunday 4th April 2021

  • Warm-up: 15:40 - 16:00
  • Race: 20:00 local time

2021 MotoGP Doha Grand Prix session timings in the UK 

Friday 2nd April 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 13:40 - 14:25 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 18:45 BST

Saturday 3rd April 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 13:15 - 14:00 BST
  • Free Practice 4: 17:20 - 17:50 BST
  • Qualifying: 18:00 - 18:40 BST

Sunday 4th April 2021

  • Warm up: 13:40 - 14:00 BST
  • Race: 18:00 BST

2021 MotoGP Doha Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 2nd April 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 14:40 - 15:25 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 19:00 - 19:45 CEST

Saturday 3rd April 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 14:15 - 15:00 CEST
  • Free Practice 4: 18:20 - 18:50 CEST
  • Qualifying: 19:00 - 19:40 CEST

Sunday 4th April 2021

  • Warm up: 14:40 - 15:00 CEST
  • Race: 19:00 CEST

2021 MotoGP Doha Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 2nd April 2021

  • Free Practice 1:  8:40 - 9:25 ET / 5:40 - 6:25 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  13:00 - 13:45 ET / 10:00 - 10:45 PT

Saturday 3rd April 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 8:15 - 9:00 ET / 5:15 - 6:00 PT
  • Free Practice 4: 12:20 - 12:50 ET / 9:20 - 9:50 PT
  • Qualifying: 13:00 - 13:40 ET / 10:00 - 10:40 PT

Sunday 4th April 2021

  • Warm-up: 8:40 - 9:00 ET / 5:40 - 6:00 PT
  • Race:  13:00 ET / 10:00 PT 

2021 MotoGP Doha Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 2nd April 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 23:40 - 0:25 AEDT

Saturday 3rd April 2021

  • Free Practice 2: 4:00 - 4:45 AEDT 
  • Free Practice 3: 23:15 - 00:00 AEDT 

Sunday 4th April 2021

  • Free Practice 4 - 2:20 - 2:50 AEST
  • Qualifying: 3:00 - 3:40 AEST
  • Warm-up: 21:40 - 22:00 AEST

Monday 5th April 2021

  • Race: 3:00 AEST

2021 MotoGP Doha Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 2nd April 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 21:40 - 22:25 JST 

Saturday 3rd April 2021

  • Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 2:45 JST
  • Free Practice 3: 21:15 - 22:00 JST 

Sunday 4th April 2021

  • Free Practice 4: 1:20 - 1:50 JST
  • Qualifying: 2:00 - 2:40 JST
  • Warm-up: 21:40 - 22:00 JST

Monday 5th April 2021

  • Race: 2:00 JST

2021 MotoGP Doha Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 2nd April 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 18:10 - 18:55 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:30 - 23:15 IST

Saturday 3rd April 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 17:45 - 18:30 IST 
  • Free Practice 4: 21:50 - 22:20 IST
  • Qualifying: 22:30 - 23:10 IST

Sunday 4th April 2021

  • Warm-up: 18:10 - 18:30 IST
  • Race: 22:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Doha MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

shares
comments

Related video

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue

Previous article

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Doha GP
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

New Albert Park layout will be five seconds faster

52min
2
Formula 1

Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet

1d
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen won't make Turn 4 mistake again

14min
4
MotoGP

Marini “nearly forgot” half-brother Rossi was on Qatar grid

22h
5
Extreme E

Prodrive joins forces with Hamilton's Extreme E team

14h
Latest news
2021 MotoGP Doha GP – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Doha GP – How to watch, session times & more

1h
Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue Prime
MotoGP

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue

20h
Aprilia proved pre-season form “not a joke” in Qatar
MotoGP

Aprilia proved pre-season form “not a joke” in Qatar

21h
Marini “nearly forgot” half-brother Rossi was on Qatar grid
MotoGP

Marini “nearly forgot” half-brother Rossi was on Qatar grid

22h
Espargaro angry with result of “amazing” Honda MotoGP debut
MotoGP

Espargaro angry with result of “amazing” Honda MotoGP debut

Mar 30, 2021
Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Mar 27, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar Grand Prix

Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders 01:45
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders

The last 20 winners in MotoGP 03:20
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

The last 20 winners in MotoGP

All Ducati Corse riders 03:30
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

All Ducati Corse riders

All official Yamaha Factory Racing riders 02:04
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

All official Yamaha Factory Racing riders

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Rast not ruling out DTM return amid impending Audi FE exit
DTM / Breaking news

Rast not ruling out DTM return amid impending Audi FE exit

Legge steps up to WEC with Iron Lynx Ferrari team
WEC / Breaking news

Legge steps up to WEC with Iron Lynx Ferrari team

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM / Special feature

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue Prime

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue

OPINION: MotoGP is getting its own version of Drive to Survive on Amazon Prime at some point in the near future. It was news welcomed by the grid’s leading riders. And following the impact DTS has had on Formula 1, MotoGP desperately needs the same boost.

MotoGP
20h
The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack' Prime

The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack'

Maverick Vinales’s authoritative victory at the MotoGP season opener came during a period of personal and professional change for the Yamaha rider. Can it be the springboard for a title challenge?

MotoGP
Mar 29, 2021
Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

OPINION: Jorge Lorenzo's status as one of the greatest MotoGP riders of all time is hard to dispute. But his constant social media spats with fellow riders and insistence on listing his achievements to his detractors are running the risk of tarnishing a legacy he worked hard to create.

MotoGP
Mar 20, 2021
Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought? Prime

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought?

It is over three-and-a-half years since the Italian national anthem rang out to declare a Valentino Rossi victory in MotoGP. To some onlookers his move out of the factory Yamaha squad meant the 2017 Dutch TT could remain his final win, but after an encouraging transition at Petronas SRT hope is far from lost

MotoGP
Mar 19, 2021
What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return? Prime

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return?

As Marc Marquez’s comeback draws nearer, the six-time MotoGP world champion will have the eyes of the motorsport world on him to see if his incredible speed returns instantly. How Marquez deals with this could be key to both what he and the wider grid faces in 2021

MotoGP
Mar 15, 2021
What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing

MotoGP's short pre-season has concluded, but who looks in best shape ahead of the 2021 season and who is in trouble as racing looms? Lewis Duncan ponders what we've learned from MotoGP's pre-season testing

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2021
Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season Prime

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

Aprilia’s pre-season progress in MotoGP in recent years has always ended up flattering to deceive. But concessions in the rules has allowed it to start 2021 with a new bike. The early signs are promising, and they need to be as 2021 - for numerous reasons - will be Aprilia’s most important season in MotoGP.

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2021
Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Prime

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Alex Marquez's form was one of MotoGP 2020's biggest surprises and, by firmly stepping out of his six-time world champion brother Marc's shadow, he proved a few people wrong. Not that he cares about this, as he tells Lewis Duncan

MotoGP
Feb 20, 2021

Trending Today

New Albert Park layout will be five seconds faster
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

New Albert Park layout will be five seconds faster

Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet

Hamilton: Verstappen won't make Turn 4 mistake again
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Verstappen won't make Turn 4 mistake again

Marini “nearly forgot” half-brother Rossi was on Qatar grid
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marini “nearly forgot” half-brother Rossi was on Qatar grid

Prodrive joins forces with Hamilton's Extreme E team
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

Prodrive joins forces with Hamilton's Extreme E team

Hamilton: Bahrain win a "chance to prove people wrong"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Bahrain win a "chance to prove people wrong"

“A bloody good day!” says McLaughlin after Texas IndyCar test
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

“A bloody good day!” says McLaughlin after Texas IndyCar test

KTM's Binder "not enjoying life" after 'survival' Qatar race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM's Binder "not enjoying life" after 'survival' Qatar race

Latest news

2021 MotoGP Doha GP – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP / News

2021 MotoGP Doha GP – How to watch, session times & more

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Opinion

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue

Aprilia proved pre-season form “not a joke” in Qatar
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Aprilia proved pre-season form “not a joke” in Qatar

Marini “nearly forgot” half-brother Rossi was on Qatar grid
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marini “nearly forgot” half-brother Rossi was on Qatar grid

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.