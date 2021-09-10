Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Quartararo not worried about repeat of 2020 Aragon MotoGP misery
MotoGP / Aragon GP News

2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

By:

MotoGP travels to Spain this weekend for the Aragon Grand Prix. Find out how to watch, when and more.

2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Aragon will mark Maverick Vinales' first race appearance with Aprilia, having been dropped by Yamaha midway through the season for deliberately trying to damage the engine on his bike in the Styrian Grand Prix.

Vinales will team up with Aleix Espargaro at Aprilia, but Lorenzo Savadori will remain with the team till the end of the season and compete in each race as a wildcard.

The circuit features an anti-clockwise layout, which could favour Honda rider Marc Marquez.

2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

08:55

09:55

10:55

04:55

01:55

18:55

17:55

14:25

FP2

13:10

14:10

 15:10

09:10

06:10

23:10

22:10

18:40

FP3

 08:55

09:55

 10:55

04:55

01:55

 18:55

17:55

 14:25

FP4

 12:30

13:30

 14:30

08:30

05:30

22:30

21:30

 18:00

Qualifying

13:10

14:10

 15:10

09:10

06:10

23:10 

22:10

18:40

Warm up

07:40

 08:40 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

16:40

13:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in the UK 

Friday 10th September 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55  BST

Saturday 11th September 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 BST
  • Free Practice 4: 13:30 - 14:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 BST

Sunday 12th September 2021

  • Warm up: 08:40 - 9:00  BST
  • Race: 13:00 BST

2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 10th September 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 10:55 - 11:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:10 - 15:55 CEST

Saturday 11th September 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 10:55 - 11:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 4: 14:30 - 15:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 15:10 - 15:50 CEST

Sunday 12th September 2021

  • Warm up: 09:40 - 10:00 CEST
  • Race: 14:00 CEST

2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 10th September 2021

  • Free Practice 1:  04:55 - 05:40 ET / 01:55 - 02:40 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  09:10 - 10:55 ET / 06:10 - 06:55 PT

Saturday 11th September 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 04:55 - 05:40  ET / 01:55 - 02:40 PT
  • Free Practice 4: 08:30 - 09:00 ET / 05:30 - 06:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 09:10 - 09:50 ET / 06:10 - 06:50 PT

Sunday 12th September 2021

  • Warm-up: 03:40 - 04:00 ET / 00:40 - 01:00 PT
  • Race:  08:00 ET / 05:00 PT 

2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 10th September 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 18:55 - 19:40 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:10 - 23:55 AEST 

Saturday 11th September 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 18:55 - 19:40 AEST 
  • Free Practice 4 - 22:30 - 23:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 23:10 - 23:50 AEST

Sunday 12th September 2021

  • Warm-up: 17:40 - 18:00 AEST
  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 10th September 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 JST

Saturday 11th September 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 4: 21:30 - 22:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 22:10 - 21:50 JST

Sunday 12th September 2021

  • Warm-up: 16:40 - 17:00 JST
  • Race: 21:00 JST

2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 10th September 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 14:25 - 15:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 18:40 - 19:25 IST

Saturday 11th September 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 14:25 - 15:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 4: 18:00 - 18:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 18:40 - 19:20 IST

Sunday 12th September 2021

  • Warm-up: 13:10 - 13:30 IST
  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Aragon MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

