MotoGP announces 2020 pre-season testing schedule

MotoGP had cut down the number of pre-season tests from three to two in 2019, and the series will continue with the same programme next year.

Malaysia’s Sepang International Circuit will hold a three-day test on February 7-9, with Losail International Circuit in Qatar hosting another three days of running on February 22-24.

A further shakedown at Sepang is planned for February 2-4, days before the circuit’s full pre-season test.

Moto2 and Moto3’s joint pre-season programme also includes two tests, with the first one to be held at Jerez from February 19-21. The two series will then head to Qatar for the final test on February 28 - March 1.

Apart from announcing the pre-season schedule, MotoGP also confirmed that Jerez will retain its post-season testing slot in 2019.

However, there was no word on on the series' traditional Valencia test, which normally follows the season finale at the Spanish venue.

2020 MotoGP testing schedule