Moto3 / Sachsenring / Race report

Sachsenring Moto3: Martin leads Bezzecchi for fifth win of 2018

By: David Gruz
Jul 15, 2018, 9:52 AM

Jorge Martin took his fifth victory of the 2018 Moto3 season with main rival Marco Bezzecchi taking second at the Sachsenring.

Martin led the majority of the race, only giving up the lead on a few occasions, most notably when his Gresini teammate Fabio Di Giannantonio tagged him as the Italian crashed at Turn 1.

Martin passed PrustelGP KTM rival Bezzecchi with seven laps remaining and was able to pull away from the Italian to eventually win by 2.5 seconds.

Bezzecchi came under pressure from John McPhee (CIP KTM) but held on to second, with the Scotsman completing the podium.

Marcos Ramirez led for a few corners in the early stages, having started second, but dropped down to the second half of the top 10 before recovering to fourth.

He made a last-lap pass on Aron Canet (Monlau Honda), as Ramirez's Bester Capital KTM teammate Jaume Masia took sixth.

Jakub Kornfeil (Prustel KTM) was seventh ahead of local rider Philipp Oettl (Schedl KTM).

Rookie Raul Fernandez, replacing the injured Darryn Binder in the Ajo KTM team, was running inside the top 10 early on before he was forced off-track at the last turn by Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Leopard Honda).

However, Fernandez fought back to take ninth ahead of Sprinta Honda duo Ayumu Sasaki and Adam Norrodin.

Enea Bastianini (Leopard) and Alonso Lopez (Monlau) collided at Turn 7, while Ai Ogura and Gabriel Rodrigo crashed at the first corner.

Le Mans winner Albert Arenas (Aspar KTM) likewise crashed at Turn 12 while fighting inside the top five.

Race results:

Pos.RiderBikeGap
1 spain Jorge Martin  Honda 27 laps
2 italy Marco Bezzecchi  KTM 2.515
3 united_kingdom John McPhee  KTM 2.571
4 spain Marcos Ramirez  KTM 2.936
5 spain Aron Canet  Honda 3.028
6 spain Jaume Masia  KTM 3.341
7 czech_republic Jakub Kornfeil  KTM 3.532
8 germany Philipp Ottl  KTM 4.886
9 spain Raul Fernandez  KTM 5.383
10 japan Ayumu Sasaki  Honda 5.486
11 malaysia Adam Norrodin  Honda 5.610
12 italy Andrea Migno  KTM 9.938
13 italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta  Honda 10.027
14 italy Nicolo Bulega  KTM 10.360
15 japan Kazuki Masaki  KTM 10.467
16 italy Niccolo Antonelli  Honda 11.514
17 italy Tony Arbolino  Honda 11.712
18 japan Kaito Toba  Honda 20.039
19 italy Dennis Foggia  KTM 31.237
20 germany  Luca Grunwald  KTM 32.768
21 italy Stefano Nepa  KTM 41.058
Ret argentina Gabriel Rodrigo  KTM 3 laps
Ret  japan  Ai Ogura  Honda 3 laps
Ret  italy Enea Bastianini  Honda 5 laps
Ret  spain Alonso Lopez  Honda 5 laps
Ret  spain Albert Arenas  KTM 7 laps
Ret  spain Vicente Perez  KTM 9 laps
Ret  thailand Nakarin Atiratphuvapat  Honda 11 laps
Ret  italy Fabio Di Giannantonio  Honda 12 laps
Ret  japan Tatsuki Suzuki  Honda 22 laps
About this article

Series Moto3
Event Sachsenring
Location Sachsenring
Drivers Jorge Martin
Teams Gresini Racing
Author David Gruz
Article type Race report

