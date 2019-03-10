Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Moto3 / Losail / Race report

Qatar Moto3: Toba wins first race of 2019 by 0.053s

shares
comments
Qatar Moto3: Toba wins first race of 2019 by 0.053s
By:
1h ago

Honda Team Asia's Kaito Toba took his maiden Moto3 victory in a closely-contested Qatar season opener, while class returnee Romano Fenati was delayed by mistakenly serving a penalty.

In typical Moto3 fashion, several riders were part of race-long lead pack, with most of the overtakes occurring at the end of the main straight.

Toba slipstreamed past Lorenzo Dalla Porta to begin the last lap of the race in the lead, but he came under immense pressure from the Italian as well as poleman Aron Canet.

Dalla Porta was able to make a move at Turn 10, but it all came down to the exit of the final turn, where Toba had a good enough drive to slipstream back ahead and cross the line first by 0.053s.

Toba became the first Japanese rider to win in the lightweight class since Tomoyoshi Koyama's success in Barcelona in 2007, and the first Asian Talent Cup graduate to triumph in Moto3.

The podium was completed by Dalla Porta and Canet, both riders who spent the whole race in the lead group.

Another rider who was well-placed to take the victory was Fenati, but the Italian dropped out of the fight in dramatic fashion as he mistakenly served a Long Lap penalty after receiving a track limits warning.

Fenati told BT Sport: "I saw on the dashboard ‘track limits’ with the light, so maybe I don’t understand… not maybe, for sure I don’t understand. Now it’s [like] this."

Dalla Porta's Leopard Racing teammate Marcos Ramirez was fourth, followed by Sky Racing VR46 rider Celestino Vietti, the 17-year-old taking his second top-five Moto3 result in five races.

Angel Nieto duo Albert Arenas and Raul Fernandez were seventh and eighth with Niccolo Antonelli (SIC58), an early race leader, and Fenati settling for eighth and ninth.

PrustelGP's Jakub Kornfeil completed the top 10.

The race featured two big crashes in the early stages, with Moto3 rookie Tom Booth-Amos collecting Jaume Masia, Makar Yurchenko and Ayumu Sasaki on the opening lap.

A few laps later there was another collision involving Tatsuki Suzuki, Dennis Foggia and Kazuki Masaki.

Race results:

Pos. Rider Bike Gap
1 Japan Kaito Toba  Honda  
2 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta  Honda 0.053
3 Spain Aron Canet  KTM 0.174
4 Spain Marcos Ramirez  Honda 0.505
5 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus  KTM 0.584
6 Spain Albert Arenas  KTM 0.818
7 Spain Raul Fernandez  KTM 0.846
8 Italy Niccolo Antonelli  Honda 0.850
9 Italy Romano Fenati  Honda 0.890
10 Czech Republic Jakub Kornfeil  KTM 0.903
11 Japan Ai Ogura  Honda 0.956
12 Spain Alonso Lopez  Honda 1.755
13 United Kingdom John McPhee  Honda 1.849
14 Italy Andrea Migno  KTM 3.450
15 Argentina Gabriel Rodrigo  Honda 3.514
16 Italy Tony Arbolino  Honda 4.201
17 Spain Vicente Perez  KTM 4.267
18 Turkey Can Öncü  KTM 26.272
19 Japan Kazuki Masaki  KTM 31.779
20 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka  Honda 31.820
21 Czech Republic Filip Salac  KTM 31.943
22 Italy Riccardo Rossi  Honda 31.979
23 Makar Yurchenko  KTM 1'23.259
24 United Kingdom Tom Booth-Amos  KTM 3 Laps
Ret Japan Tatsuki Suzuki  Honda 14 Laps
Ret Italy Dennis Foggia  KTM 14 Laps
Ret South Africa Darryn Binder  KTM 17 Laps
Ret Japan Ayumu Sasaki  Honda -
Ret Spain Jaume Masia  KTM -
Next article
Qatar Moto3: Canet grabs first pole of new season

Previous article

Qatar Moto3: Canet grabs first pole of new season
Load comments

About this article

Series Moto3
Event Losail
Sub-event Race
Drivers Kaito Toba
Teams Honda Team Asia
Author David Gruz

Red zone: trending stories

Dirty air impact reduced by five times in F1 2021 concept
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Dirty air impact reduced by five times in F1 2021 concept

1h ago
A.J. Foyt loses shoe in latest brush with death Article
IndyCar

A.J. Foyt loses shoe in latest brush with death

Verstappen: Article
Formula 1

Verstappen: "Different" Honda has delivered on every promise

News in depth
Qatar Moto3: Toba wins first race of 2019 by 0.053s
Moto3

Qatar Moto3: Toba wins first race of 2019 by 0.053s

Qatar Moto3: Canet grabs first pole of new season
Moto3

Qatar Moto3: Canet grabs first pole of new season

Ten Moto2 and Moto3 riders to watch in 2019
Moto2

Ten Moto2 and Moto3 riders to watch in 2019

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.