Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Moto3 Mugello Race report

Mugello Moto3: Martin wins thrilling three-way fight

0 shares
Mugello Moto3: Martin wins thrilling three-way fight
Get alerts
By: Jamie Klein, News Editor
03/06/2018 10:08

Jorge Martin scored his third Moto3 win of the season after coming out on top in a thrilling three-way scrap at Mugello over Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Gresini Honda pair Martin and Di Giannantonio and pre-race points leader Bezzecchi aboard the Prustel KTM broke away from the rest of the chasing pack early on, with a two-second buffer separating them from fourth place after just three laps.

A pattern quickly emerged, with Martin leading for the bulk of the running thanks to his prowess under braking at the first corner, San Donato - only to lose out at the end of the lap as his rivals were able to slipstream their way past coming out of Bucine and along the main straight.

Martin also had to contend with a piece of gravel punching a hole in his windscreen and a near miss with a hare that ran across the circuit.

The battle intensified as the final laps, as Martin and Di Giannantonio began to swap the lead more frequently, although Bezzecchi was able to briefly split the Gresini bikes at the start of the penultimate lap before Di Giannantonio forced his way back through at Casanova.

Bezzecchi remained close enough to draft into the lead at the start of the final lap, only to run wide at San Donato, setting up a two-way fight between Martin and Di Giannantonio.

Despite looking vulnerable at points on the last tour, Martin held on to win by just 0.019s after getting a strong exit out of Bucine, as Bezzecchi pipped Di Giannantonio for the runner-up spot by 0.024s.

A full 10 seconds back from the lead trio, a group of four riders broke away from what had been a 17-bike battle for fourth place at mid-distance.

Gabriel Rodrigo (RBA KTM) ultimately claimed the place narrowly ahead of Andrea Migno (Aspar KTM), Enea Bastianini (Leopard Honda) and Tony Arbolino (Snipers Honda).

Completing the top 10 were the lead three riders from the pack that encompassed almost the rest of the field: Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Leopard Honda), Niccolo Antonelli (SIC58 Honda) and wildcard rider Manuel Pagliani (Leopard Honda).

Aron Canet, third in the standings and only seven points behind Bezzecchi heading to Mugello, ran as high as fourth early on but finished a lowly 11th after being swallowed up by his pursuers.

Bezzecchi continues to lead the championship by three points over Martin, with Di Giannantonio eight back in third. Canet now trails by 22 points.

Race results:

Pos.#RiderBikeTime/Gap
1 88 spain Jorge Martin  Honda 39'20.810
2 12 italy Marco Bezzecchi  KTM 0.019
3 21 italy Fabio Di Giannantonio  Honda 0.043
4 19 argentina Gabriel Rodrigo  KTM 10.948
5 16 italy Andrea Migno  KTM 11.083
6 33 italy Enea Bastianini  Honda 11.165
7 14 italy Tony Arbolino  Honda 11.194
8 48 italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta  Honda 14.567
9 23 italy Niccolo Antonelli  Honda 14.676
10 96 italy Manuel Pagliani  Honda 14.682
11 44 spain Aron Canet  Honda 14.693
12 17 united_kingdom John McPhee  KTM 14.720
13 40 south_africa Darryn Binder  KTM 14.733
14 75 spain Albert Arenas  KTM 14.770
15 42 spain Marcos Ramirez  KTM 15.237
16 71 japan Ayumu Sasaki  Honda 15.271
17 24 japan Tatsuki Suzuki  Honda 15.368
18 72 spain  Alonso Lopez  Honda 15.631
19 65 germany Philipp Ottl  KTM 15.953
20 27 japan Kaito Toba  Honda 15.983
21 8 italy Nicolo Bulega  KTM 16.030
22 22 japan  Kazuki Mazaki  KTM 22.492
23 84 czech_republic Jakub Kornfeil  KTM 22.520
24 11 belgium Livio Loi  KTM 50.691
25 41 thailand Nakarin Atiratphuvapat  Honda 1'23.045
Ret 76 kazakhstan  Makar Yurchenko  KTM 2 laps
Ret  5 spain Jaume Masia  KTM 4 laps
Ret  10 italy Dennis Foggia  KTM 14 laps
Ret  81 italy  Stefano Nepa  KTM 15 laps
Ret  7 malaysia Adam Norrodin  Honda 18 laps
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Moto3
Event Mugello
Track Mugello Circuit
Drivers Jorge Martin , Fabio Di Giannantonio , Marco Bezzecchi
Teams Gresini Racing
Article type Race report
0 shares
To the Moto3 main page