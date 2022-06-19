Tickets Subscribe
Moto3 / Sachsenring Race report

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results

Aspar’s Izan Guevara and Ajo KTM’s Augusto Fernandez put on dominant displays at the MotoGP German Grand Prix in the Moto3 and Moto2 classes.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

The 27-lap Moto3 race opened up Sunday’s proceedings, with poleman Izan Guevara storming to a fourth career victory in an imperious display.

The Aspar GasGas rider grabbed the holeshot at the start and quickly put half a second between himself and the chasing pack behind.

Guevara’s march continued to the point where he was a second out of reach in the early stages, with the Spaniard going on to open up a massive advantage of 5.2s come the final lap of the grand prix.

As the Leopard Honda of Dennis Foggia and Guevara’s Aspar team-mate Sergio Garcia – who came from eighth on the grid – battled over second, Guevara eased to the chequered flag to score his third win of the 2022 campaign.

Foggia made a mistake through the Turn 9 left-hander, which allowed Garcia to get a run on him into the big braking zone at Turn 12.

The Leopard rider held firm, but Garcia launched a daring raid up the inside of Foggia at the final corner.

However, Garcia ran slightly wide and then had a moment applying the throttle, killing his momentum and allowing Foggia to snatch second by 0.111 seconds.

Ayumu Sasaki was the sole Max Racing Husqvarna rider across the line in fourth after teammate John McPhee was involved in an incident at Turn 1 on the opening lap.

Tatsuki Suzuki completed the top five on the sister Leopard Honda, with Ajo KTM’s Daniel Holgado sixth ahead of Tech3 KTM’s Deniz Oncu – who had to serve a double long lap penalty for jumping the start – Ajo KTM team-mate Adrian Fernandez, BOE KTM’s David Munoz and MTA Team KTM rider Izan Ortola.

Garcia’s championship lead has been hacked down from 16 points to seven by Guevara, with Foggia 51 adrift in third.

2022 Moto3 German GP: Full race result

Cla Rider Bike Laps Gap Interval
1 Spain Izan Guevara GASGAS 27    
2 Italy Dennis Foggia Honda 27 4.853 4.853
3 Spain Sergio García GASGAS 27 4.964 0.111
4 Japan Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna 27 5.941 0.977
5 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 27 9.081 3.140
6 Spain Daniel Holgado KTM 27 12.826 3.745
7 Turkey Deniz Öncü KTM 27 13.426 0.600
8 Mexico Adrian Fernandez KTM 27 14.664 1.238
9 Spain David Munoz KTM 27 21.055 6.391
10 Ivan Ortola KTM 27 21.272 0.217
11 Italy Andrea Migno Honda 27 21.452 0.180
12 Spain Jaume Masia KTM 27 21.529 0.077
13 Spain Xavier Artigas CF MOTO 27 31.870 10.341
14 Italy Elia Bartolini KTM 27 31.792  
15 Italy Stefano Nepa KTM 27 31.949 0.157
16 Brazil Diogo Moreira KTM 27 32.120 0.171
17 Japan Taiyo Furusato Honda 27 32.228 0.108
18 France Lorenzo Fellon Honda 27 32.321 0.093
19 United Kingdom John McPhee Husqvarna 27 45.223 12.902
20 Japan Kaito Toba KTM 27 51.842 6.619
21 Italy Alberto Surra Honda 27 55.564 3.722
22 Spain Ana Carrasco KTM 27 1'17.865 22.301
23 Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji Honda 22 5 Laps 5 Laps
  Spain Carlos Tatay CF MOTO 17 10 Laps 5 Laps
  United Kingdom Joshua Whatley Honda 14 13 Laps 3 Laps
  Japan Ryusei Yamanaka KTM 14 13 Laps 44.284
  Australia Joel Kelso KTM 9 18 Laps 5 Laps
  United Kingdom Scott Ogden Honda 4 23 Laps 5 Laps
  Italy Matteo Bertelle KTM 4 23 Laps 0.013
  Italy Riccardo Rossi Honda 0    
In the 28-lap Moto2 race, Augusto Fernandez dominated on his Ajo KTM to score his second win of the season as championship leader Celestino Vietti endured a nightmare race.

Marc VDS’ Sam Lowes grabbed the holeshot from pole, but Fernandez overhauled him on lap six and quickly pulled away from the chasing pack.

Over the course of the 28-lap race Fernandez moved over eight seconds clear of the field as he eased to the chequered flag to pull himself back into championship contention.

The Ajo rider is now back in the hunt courtesy of a crash with seven laps to go for VR46 rider Vietti.

The Italian was fighting outside of the top 10 for much of a difficult race, before sliding off at Turn 1.

Lowes lost second to Pedro Acosta on the sister Ajo KTM around mid-distance when he made a mistake at the Turn 3 right-hander.

But the Briton got back on terms with the Spanish rookie when he started to struggle with edge grip, with Lowes engaging over second again on lap 26.

Acosta, however, put up a stubborn defence and allowed home hero Marcel Schrotter on the Intact GP Kalex and Speed Up rookie Fermin Aldeguer to get into the battle for second.

As Fernandez eased to the win, Acosta and Lowes touched at the final corner on the last lap – but both stayed on their bikes.

Acosta got to the line in second, with Lowes 0.140s behind to take a podium on his 150th start.

Schrotter was fourth on home soil ahead of Aldeguer, Aspar’s Albert Arenas, Alonso Lopez on the sister Speed Up machine, Honda Team Asia’s Ai Ogura, Aron Canet (Pons) and Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino.

Vietti now leads the championship by just eight points from Ogura, with Fernandez 12 points behind in third and Canet 17 points back in fourth.

2022 Moto2 German GP: Full race result

Cla Rider Bike Laps Gap Interval
1 Spain Augusto Fernandez Kalex 28    
2 Spain Pedro Acosta Kalex 28 7.704 7.704
3 United Kingdom Sam Lowes Kalex 28 7.844 0.140
4 Germany Marcel Schrotter Kalex 28 7.959 0.115
5 Spain Fermin Aldeguer Boscoscuro B-21 28 11.169 3.210
6 Spain Albert Arenas Kalex 28 11.635 0.466
7 Spain Alonso López Boscoscuro B-21 28 12.805 1.170
8 Japan Ai Ogura Kalex 28 13.639 0.834
9 Spain Arón Canet Kalex 28 13.764 0.125
10 Italy Tony Arbolino Kalex 28 13.800 0.036
11 United Kingdom Jake Dixon Kalex 28 18.553 4.753
12 Spain Manuel Gonzalez Kalex 28 18.661 0.108
13 United States Joe Roberts Kalex 28 21.789 3.128
14 United States Cameron Beaubier Kalex 28 23.127 1.338
15 Thailand Somkiat Chantra Kalex 28 26.420 3.293
16 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder Kalex 28 28.606 2.186
17 Sean Dylan Kalex 28 39.217 10.611
18 Zonta Van Kalex 28 46.429 7.212
19 Italy Alessandro Zaccone Kalex 28 46.785 0.356
20 Spain Jeremy Alcoba Kalex 28 47.302 0.517
21 Alex Toledo Kalex 28 56.066 8.764
  Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus Kalex 21    
  Thailand Keminth Kubo Kalex 20    
  Spain Marcos Ramirez MV Agusta 19    
  Czech Republic Filip Salač Kalex 18    
  Belgium Barry Baltus Kalex 17    
  Italy Niccolo Antonelli Kalex 10    
  Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta Kalex 10    
  Italy Simone Corsi MV Agusta 7    
  Spain Jorge Navarro Kalex 3    
