MotoGP Dutch GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Leopard Racing rider Masia came out on top of a 10-rider battle at Assen to win the Moto3 race.

The Honda rider briefly lost the lead to Ayumu Sasaki (Intact GP Husqvarna) towards the end of the 20th and final lap, but was able to re-pass the Japanese rider under braking for the final chicane.

With championship leader Daniel Holgado (Tech 3 KTM) having started from the back of the grid following a rough qualifying, and then falling on the first lap to register no points, the win saw Masia make a 25-point dent in Holgado’s championship lead.

The gap between the two is now down to 16 points.

Ajo KTM rider Deniz Oncu emerged as best of the rest in a typically frantic Assen fight in the junior category, claiming a podium to follow his breakthrough win in Germany last weekend.

Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA KTM) recovered well from a long-lap penalty he picked up in practice to finish fourth, ahead of David Munoz (BOE Motorsports KTM) and local hero Collin Veijer on his Intact GP Husqvarna.

Romano Fenati (Rivacold Snipers Honda), Joel Kelso on his Pruestel GP CFMOTO and Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA KTM) rounded out the top 10, which was covered by a fraction over two seconds at the finish line.

Moto3 Dutch Grand Prix - race results (20 laps)

Jake Dixon, GASGAS Aspar Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In the 22-lap Moto2 race, an emotional Dixon secured his first class victory with a strong move to overtake Honda Team Asia’s Ai Ogura at the start of the penultimate lap.

The British Aspar rider was able to shake off any late threat from his Japanese rival, who came home in a clear second place.

Pedro Acosta continued to eat away at the championship lead of Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino, as the Ajo KTM rider finished third after an eventful Sunday. He is now just eight points behind Arbolino, who finished seventh after lacking pace all weekend.

Acosta had featured at the sharp end of the race, but earned a late long-lap penalty for cutting the final chicane. After serving it, he had to work hard on the final lap to hold off Speed Up’s Fermin Aldeguer and Pons’ Aron Canet.

Speed Up’s Alonso Lopez led the race until lap 13, but then dropped rapidly through the field and ended up sixth, almost 10 seconds down on Dixon.

Behind Arbolino came Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp) in eighth, who had Ajo KTM’s Albert Arenas and Fantic Racing’s Celestino Vietti tucked in close behind at the chequered flag.

Moto2 Dutch Grand Prix - race results (22 laps)