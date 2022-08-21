MotoGP Austrian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
It was a stunning day for Japanese motorsport as Ayumu Sasaki and Ai Ogura took victory in the Moto3 and Moto2 classes at the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix.
After a collision in the British GP, Max Racing Husqvarna rider Ayumu Sasaki had two long-lap penalties to serve at the Red Bull Ring.
Seizing the lead on the opening lap, Sasaki wound up in 18th after serving his penalties. But the Japanese rider carved through the field to return to the head of the pack on lap 13 on 23.
Though he came under intense pressure over the final tours from fellow Japanese rider Tatsuki Suzuki on the Leopard Honda, BOE KTM rookie David Munoz and Tech3 KTM’s Deniz Oncu, Sasaki held on to take a second victory of 2022 by just 0.064s.
Suzuki was the only Honda rider inside the top 10 and formed part of the first Japanese 1-2 in a lightweight class race since 2001.
Munoz completed the podium by just 0.052s from Oncu, with Aspar’s Sergio Garcia extending his championship lead to five points over team-mate Izan Guevara – who was seventh in the Austrian GP.
Diogo Moreira was sixth on the MT Helmets KTM ahead of Guevara, with poleman Daniel Holgado dropping to eighth on his Ajo KTM ahead of John McPhee (Max Racing Team) and CIP KTM’s Kaito Toba.
Moto3 Austrian GP - Race Results
|Cla
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|Ayumu Sasaki
|Husqvarna
|23
|2
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|Honda
|23
|0.064
|0.064
|3
|David Munoz
|KTM
|23
|0.292
|0.228
|4
|Deniz nc
|KTM
|23
|0.344
|0.052
|5
|Sergio Garca
|GASGAS
|23
|2.453
|2.109
|6
|Diogo Moreira
|KTM
|23
|2.636
|0.183
|7
|Izan Guevara
|GASGAS
|23
|3.074
|0.438
|8
|Daniel Holgado
|KTM
|23
|3.109
|0.035
|9
|John McPhee
|Husqvarna
|23
|7.474
|4.365
|10
|Kaito Toba
|KTM
|23
|7.713
|0.239
|11
|Ivan Ortola
|KTM
|23
|7.786
|0.073
|12
|Dennis Foggia
|Honda
|23
|8.855
|1.069
|13
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|KTM
|23
|8.952
|0.097
|14
|Xavier Artigas
|CF MOTO
|23
|9.143
|0.191
|15
|Stefano Nepa
|KTM
|23
|9.260
|0.117
|16
|Lorenzo Fellon
|Honda
|23
|17.777
|8.517
|17
|Adrian Fernandez
|KTM
|23
|20.558
|2.781
|18
|Jaume Masia
|KTM
|23
|20.597
|0.039
|19
|Riccardo Rossi
|Honda
|23
|20.632
|0.035
|20
|Elia Bartolini
|KTM
|23
|20.659
|0.027
|21
|Scott Ogden
|Honda
|23
|20.738
|0.079
|22
|Joel Kelso
|KTM
|23
|27.578
|6.840
|23
|Andrea Migno
|Honda
|23
|30.848
|3.270
|24
|Mario Suryo Aji
|Honda
|23
|31.432
|0.584
|25
|Taiyo Furusato
|Honda
|23
|32.067
|0.635
|26
|Nicola Fabio
|KTM
|23
|34.243
|2.176
|27
|Alberto Surra
|Honda
|23
|49.114
|14.871
|28
|Ana Carrasco
|KTM
|23
|49.173
|0.059
|29
|Joshua Whatley
|Honda
|23
|49.442
|0.269
|Carlos Tatay
|CF MOTO
|9
|14 Laps
|14 Laps
Ai Ogura, Honda Team Asia
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
In the 25-lap Moto2 race, Japan celebrated another grand prix victory as Ai Ogura took victory from pole position.
The Honda Team Asia rider lost the lead briefly to Speed Up rookie Alonso Lopez in the early stages, but would soon return to the head of the pack as team-mate Somkiat Chantra quickly worked his way up to second.
The duo ran line astern and came under pressure from a charging Celestino Vietti on the VR46 Kalex in third.
But the Valentino Rossi protege crashed with nine laps to go, hindering his championship hopes as he slips 27 points off the standings lead, as the Honda Team Asia duo were released into a comfortable lead.
Chantra was given a late team order to stay behind Ogura, but ignored this on the final lap and launched an attack into the penultimate corner on the last lap.
Ogura struck back into the last corner to claim his second career Moto2 victory and take the lead in the championship by one point over Augusto Fernandez.
Aspar’s Jake Dixon snatched third from Ajo KTM’s Pedro Acosta on the last lap, with the latter’s team-mate Fernandez fifth.
Aron Canet was sixth on his Pons Kalex ahead of Lopez, Intact GP’s Marcel Schrotter, Aspar’s Albert Arenas and the second Intact GP bike of Jeremy Alcoba.
Moto2 Austrian GP - Race Results
|Cla
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|Ai Ogura
|Kalex
|25
|2
|Somkiat Chantra
|Kalex
|25
|0.173
|0.173
|3
|Jake Dixon
|Kalex
|25
|7.854
|7.681
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|Kalex
|25
|7.960
|0.106
|5
|Augusto Fernandez
|Kalex
|25
|8.037
|0.077
|6
|Arn Canet
|Kalex
|25
|9.401
|1.364
|7
|Alonso Lpez
|Boscoscuro B-21
|25
|12.995
|3.594
|8
|Marcel Schrotter
|Kalex
|25
|18.254
|5.259
|9
|Albert Arenas
|Kalex
|25
|20.661
|2.407
|10
|Jeremy Alcoba
|Kalex
|25
|22.227
|1.566
|11
|Jorge Navarro
|Kalex
|25
|23.443
|1.216
|12
|Barry Baltus
|Kalex
|25
|25.793
|2.350
|13
|Cameron Beaubier
|Kalex
|25
|27.788
|1.995
|14
|Joe Roberts
|Kalex
|25
|27.909
|0.121
|15
|Bo Bendsneyder
|Kalex
|25
|28.347
|0.438
|16
|Niccolo Antonelli
|Kalex
|25
|34.611
|6.264
|17
|Senna Agius
|Kalex
|25
|34.928
|0.317
|18
|Zonta Van
|Kalex
|25
|36.314
|1.386
|19
|Marcos Ramirez
|MV Agusta
|25
|44.837
|8.523
|20
|Simone Corsi
|MV Agusta
|25
|48.602
|3.765
|21
|Rory Skinner
|Kalex
|25
|48.814
|0.212
|22
|Taiga Hada
|Kalex
|25
|59.204
|10.390
|Fermin Aldeguer
|Boscoscuro B-21
|20
|5 Laps
|5 Laps
|Celestino Vietti Ramus
|Kalex
|18
|7 Laps
|2 Laps
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|Kalex
|17
|8 Laps
|1 Lap
|Tony Arbolino
|Kalex
|17
|8 Laps
|0.380
|Filip Sala?
|Kalex
|10
|15 Laps
|7 Laps
|Manuel Gonzalez
|Kalex
|6
|19 Laps
|4 Laps
|Keminth Kubo
|Kalex
|5
|20 Laps
|1 Lap
|Sean Dylan
|Kalex
|5
|20 Laps
|0.719
|Alessandro Zaccone
|Kalex
|1
|24 Laps
|4 Laps
