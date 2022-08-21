Tickets Subscribe
Moto3 / Red Bull Ring Results

MotoGP Austrian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

It was a stunning day for Japanese motorsport as Ayumu Sasaki and Ai Ogura took victory in the Moto3 and Moto2 classes at the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

After a collision in the British GP, Max Racing Husqvarna rider Ayumu Sasaki had two long-lap penalties to serve at the Red Bull Ring.

Seizing the lead on the opening lap, Sasaki wound up in 18th after serving his penalties. But the Japanese rider carved through the field to return to the head of the pack on lap 13 on 23.

Though he came under intense pressure over the final tours from fellow Japanese rider Tatsuki Suzuki on the Leopard Honda, BOE KTM rookie David Munoz and Tech3 KTM’s Deniz Oncu, Sasaki held on to take a second victory of 2022 by just 0.064s.

Suzuki was the only Honda rider inside the top 10 and formed part of the first Japanese 1-2 in a lightweight class race since 2001.

Munoz completed the podium by just 0.052s from Oncu, with Aspar’s Sergio Garcia extending his championship lead to five points over team-mate Izan Guevara – who was seventh in the Austrian GP.

Diogo Moreira was sixth on the MT Helmets KTM ahead of Guevara, with poleman Daniel Holgado dropping to eighth on his Ajo KTM ahead of John McPhee (Max Racing Team) and CIP KTM’s Kaito Toba.

Moto3 Austrian GP - Race Results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Gap Interval
1 Japan Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna 23    
2 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 23 0.064 0.064
3 Spain David Munoz KTM 23 0.292 0.228
4 Turkey Deniz nc KTM 23 0.344 0.052
5 Spain Sergio Garca GASGAS 23 2.453 2.109
6 Brazil Diogo Moreira KTM 23 2.636 0.183
7 Spain Izan Guevara GASGAS 23 3.074 0.438
8 Spain Daniel Holgado KTM 23 3.109 0.035
9 United Kingdom John McPhee Husqvarna 23 7.474 4.365
10 Japan Kaito Toba KTM 23 7.713 0.239
11 Ivan Ortola KTM 23 7.786 0.073
12 Italy Dennis Foggia Honda 23 8.855 1.069
13 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka KTM 23 8.952 0.097
14 Spain Xavier Artigas CF MOTO 23 9.143 0.191
15 Italy Stefano Nepa KTM 23 9.260 0.117
16 France Lorenzo Fellon Honda 23 17.777 8.517
17 Mexico Adrian Fernandez KTM 23 20.558 2.781
18 Spain Jaume Masia KTM 23 20.597 0.039
19 Italy Riccardo Rossi Honda 23 20.632 0.035
20 Italy Elia Bartolini KTM 23 20.659 0.027
21 United Kingdom Scott Ogden Honda 23 20.738 0.079
22 Australia Joel Kelso KTM 23 27.578 6.840
23 Italy Andrea Migno Honda 23 30.848 3.270
24 Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji Honda 23 31.432 0.584
25 Japan Taiyo Furusato Honda 23 32.067 0.635
26 Nicola Fabio KTM 23 34.243 2.176
27 Italy Alberto Surra Honda 23 49.114 14.871
28 Spain Ana Carrasco KTM 23 49.173 0.059
29 United Kingdom Joshua Whatley Honda 23 49.442 0.269
  Spain Carlos Tatay CF MOTO 9 14 Laps 14 Laps
In the 25-lap Moto2 race, Japan celebrated another grand prix victory as Ai Ogura took victory from pole position.

The Honda Team Asia rider lost the lead briefly to Speed Up rookie Alonso Lopez in the early stages, but would soon return to the head of the pack as team-mate Somkiat Chantra quickly worked his way up to second.

The duo ran line astern and came under pressure from a charging Celestino Vietti on the VR46 Kalex in third.

But the Valentino Rossi protege crashed with nine laps to go, hindering his championship hopes as he slips 27 points off the standings lead, as the Honda Team Asia duo were released into a comfortable lead.

Chantra was given a late team order to stay behind Ogura, but ignored this on the final lap and launched an attack into the penultimate corner on the last lap.

Ogura struck back into the last corner to claim his second career Moto2 victory and take the lead in the championship by one point over Augusto Fernandez.

Aspar’s Jake Dixon snatched third from Ajo KTM’s Pedro Acosta on the last lap, with the latter’s team-mate Fernandez fifth.

Aron Canet was sixth on his Pons Kalex ahead of Lopez, Intact GP’s Marcel Schrotter, Aspar’s Albert Arenas and the second Intact GP bike of Jeremy Alcoba.

Moto2 Austrian GP - Race Results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Gap Interval
1 Japan Ai Ogura Kalex 25    
2 Thailand Somkiat Chantra Kalex 25 0.173 0.173
3 United Kingdom Jake Dixon Kalex 25 7.854 7.681
4 Spain Pedro Acosta Kalex 25 7.960 0.106
5 Spain Augusto Fernandez Kalex 25 8.037 0.077
6 Spain Arn Canet Kalex 25 9.401 1.364
7 Spain Alonso Lpez Boscoscuro B-21 25 12.995 3.594
8 Germany Marcel Schrotter Kalex 25 18.254 5.259
9 Spain Albert Arenas Kalex 25 20.661 2.407
10 Spain Jeremy Alcoba Kalex 25 22.227 1.566
11 Spain Jorge Navarro Kalex 25 23.443 1.216
12 Belgium Barry Baltus Kalex 25 25.793 2.350
13 United States Cameron Beaubier Kalex 25 27.788 1.995
14 United States Joe Roberts Kalex 25 27.909 0.121
15 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder Kalex 25 28.347 0.438
16 Italy Niccolo Antonelli Kalex 25 34.611 6.264
17 Senna Agius Kalex 25 34.928 0.317
18 Zonta Van Kalex 25 36.314 1.386
19 Spain Marcos Ramirez MV Agusta 25 44.837 8.523
20 Italy Simone Corsi MV Agusta 25 48.602 3.765
21 Rory Skinner Kalex 25 48.814 0.212
22 Taiga Hada Kalex 25 59.204 10.390
  Spain Fermin Aldeguer Boscoscuro B-21 20 5 Laps 5 Laps
  Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus Kalex 18 7 Laps 2 Laps
  Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta Kalex 17 8 Laps 1 Lap
  Italy Tony Arbolino Kalex 17 8 Laps 0.380
  Czech Republic Filip Sala? Kalex 10 15 Laps 7 Laps
  Spain Manuel Gonzalez Kalex 6 19 Laps 4 Laps
  Thailand Keminth Kubo Kalex 5 20 Laps 1 Lap
  Sean Dylan Kalex 5 20 Laps 0.719
  Italy Alessandro Zaccone Kalex 1 24 Laps 4 Laps
