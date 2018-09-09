Sign in
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Moto3 / Misano / Race report

shares
comments
Misano Moto3: Dalla Porta wins wild race, Bezzecchi crashes
David Gruz
By: David Gruz
Sep 9, 2018, 10:01 AM

Leopard Racing's Lorenzo Dalla Porta took his maiden Moto3 victory on home soil in a crazy Misano race involving a violent five-rider pile-up and Marco Bezzecchi crashing from the lead.

The race was decided within a five-man lead group, which was formed when five other riders just behind them were wiped out in a crash at the final turn.

The incident was caused by Jaume Masia losing control of his bike on the kerbs, highsiding and collecting Aron Canet, Enea Bastianini, Niccolo Bulega and Ayumu Sasaki.

Canet, who was hit by Bulega's bike, and Sasaki were both taken to the medical centre, the latter having an x-ray for his left wrist.

In the following few laps Bezzecchi and Dalla Porta traded the lead on a few occasions with Gresini duo Jorge Martin and Fabio Di Giannantonio as well as Gabriel Rodrigo following closely.

But when Bezzecchi ran wide at Turn 8 and not only dropped behind Dalla Porta but Di Giannantonio as well, the two-way fight became a five-way one, the order constantly changing for the last 10 laps.

Bezzecchi was able to hold on to the lead for a few consecutive laps again, but the Prustel GP rider's race ended abruptly in a highside crash with just two laps remaining.

Martin made contact with Bezzecchi's bike and while he managed to continue, he lost enough momentum to drop behind Dalla Porta and Di Giannantonio as the final lap began.

Dalla Porta led throughout the whole lap before Di Giannantonio made his move on the final corner.

However his corner exit was compromised and Dalla Porta came back to win, with Martin also passing his teammate for second and coming within 0.058s of victory.

As a result of Bezzecchi's crash, Martin reclaimed the championship lead with a gap of eight points.

Rodrigo, after a couple of near crashes, settled for fourth with Jakub Kornfeil being best of the rest in fifth, 5.7s adrift.

Angel Nieto's Albert Arenas grabbed sixth ahead of Sky VR46's Dennis Foggia, who took the best result of his rookie season.

The top 10 was completed by Darryn Binder, and Italian duo Andrea Migno and Niccolo Antonelli.

Tatsuki Suzuki, John McPhee and Alonso Lopez also crashed out, while Philipp Oettl was forced to miss the race as he was declared unfit after a qualifying crash.

Race results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta  Honda 23 39'38.684
2 Spain Jorge Martin  Honda 23 0.058
3 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio  Honda 23 0.122
4 Argentina Gabriel Rodrigo  KTM 23 0.822
5 Czech Republic Jakub Kornfeil  KTM 23 6.553
6 Spain Albert Arenas  KTM 23 6.859
7 Italy Dennis Foggia  KTM 23 7.315
8 South Africa Darryn Binder  KTM 23 7.380
9 Italy Andrea Migno  KTM 23 8.608
10 Italy Niccolo Antonelli  Honda 23 8.853
11 Italy Tony Arbolino  Honda 23 10.408
12 Malaysia Adam Norrodin  Honda 23 10.783
13 Japan Kaito Toba  Honda 23 27.817
14 Spain Vicente Perez  KTM 23 27.897
15 Kazuki Masaki  KTM 23 28.062
16 Spain Marcos Ramirez  KTM 23 47.155
17 Stefano Nepa  KTM 23 34.385
18 Thailand Nakarin Atiratphuvapat  Honda 23 47.510
19 Yari Montella  Honda 23 47.577
20 Italy Kevin Zannoni  TM Racing 22 1 Lap
Ret Italy Marco Bezzecchi  KTM 21 2 Laps
Ret Japan Tatsuki Suzuki  Honda 19 4 Laps
Ret United Kingdom John McPhee  KTM 11 12 Laps
Ret Spain Jaume Masia  KTM 1 22 Laps
Ret Spain Aron Canet  Honda 1 22 Laps
Ret Japan Ayumu Sasaki  Honda 1 22 Laps
Ret Italy Enea Bastianini  Honda 1 22 Laps
Ret Italy Nicolo Bulega  KTM 1 22 Laps
Ret Alonso Lopez  Honda 1 22 Laps
Series Moto3
Event Misano
Sub-event Sunday race
Drivers Lorenzo Dalla Porta
Teams Leopard Racing
Author David Gruz
Article type Race report

