Loi parts ways with Avintia Moto3 squad

Loi joined Avintia for his sixth season in the lightweight class at the start of the year, having picked up a sole grand prix victory in a bizarre rain-affected race at Indianapolis in 2015.

However, the 21-year-old's results have been underwhelming so far, with the highlight after eight races being a 10th-place finish at Austin in April.

He lies 25th in the standings out of 28 full-time Moto3 riders.

Avintia will continue to operate its sole KTM machine for the rest of the season with a new rider. CEV Moto3 regular Vicente Perez made a wildcard outing for the team in Barcelona but failed to start.

"We tailor-made this team for Livio Loi and both parties expected much better results in the first few races of the season," said Avintia boss Raul Romero.

"Unfortunately those results never came so, together with [Loi's management stable] Zelos we took this difficult decision. I wish Livio the best for the future."