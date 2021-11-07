Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Moto3 Algarve: Acosta crowned champion as Binder wipes out Foggia
Moto3 / Algarve II News

Leopard slams Binder for "throwing away our hard work" in Moto3

By:

Leopard Racing has slammed MotoGP-bound Darryn Binder for ‘throwing away our hard work’ in Moto3 after he wiped out 2021 title hopeful Dennis Foggia in the Algarve Grand Prix.

Foggia came into the Algarve race 21 points down on long-time championship leader Pedro Acosta and had spent much of the Portugal Moto3 race in the lead.

Acosta overtook Foggia on the last lap into Turn 3, which would have been enough to secure the Ajo KTM rider the championship if Foggia couldn't find a way back through.

However, Binder outbraked himself behind Foggia trying to overtake third-placed Sergio Garcia and clattered into Foggia – with Aspar's Garcia also taken down in the incident.

This ended Foggia's title hopes, with Acosta crowned the first rookie lightweight class champion since 1990.

Binder finished fourth but was subsequently disqualified from the result, and was turned away from the Leopard garage when he went to apologise after the race.

Writing on social media, Leopard Racing said: "We didn't want Darryn Binder's presence at the box because it is obvious that after deciding Dennis Foggia's chances in the fight for the championship, it should be reasonable to think that the moment wasn't the right one.

"Darryn Binder has thrown away all the effort and hard work of our team this year.

"It wasn't just a race incident. Thanks for understanding it. The most important thing is that Dennis Foggia is fine after the crash."

Darryn Binder, Petronas Sprinta Racing

Darryn Binder, Petronas Sprinta Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

After a difficult start to 2021, in which Foggia won once and scored another podium but failed to score in five of the first eight races, the Leopard rider then won four times in the following eight to wipe out Acosta's once-massive championship lead.

Speaking to Sky Italy after the incident, Foggia's reaction was subdued, with the Italian simply expressing surprise that a rider set to race in MotoGP in 2022 with RNF Yamaha caused such a collision.

"I want to talk about the season, I am quite happy," Foggia began. "Not at the beginning, but in the second part of the season I know I was the most consistent and the strongest.

"It's a pity, because in this race I knew I had a good pace and could go away, but like in all the other races, if I was first, Pedro could be second or third and that wasn't enough.

"So, I preferred to stay there in the group, so he would come up and we would have a bit of a tussle.

"Binder caught me once and in the second one I couldn't hold it. I'm surprised because next year he'll be doing MotoGP. It's not the first time it's happened with him.

"The fact is that I was playing for the championship."

shares
comments
Moto3 Algarve: Acosta crowned champion as Binder wipes out Foggia
Previous article

Moto3 Algarve: Acosta crowned champion as Binder wipes out Foggia
Load comments
More from
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo was “making a lot of mistakes” in Algarve MotoGP Algarve GP
MotoGP

Quartararo was “making a lot of mistakes” in Algarve MotoGP

Algarve MotoGP: Bagnaia wins red-flagged race Algarve GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Algarve MotoGP: Bagnaia wins red-flagged race

The three factors that crowned MotoGP's newest champion at Misano Emilia Romagna GP Prime
MotoGP

The three factors that crowned MotoGP's newest champion at Misano

Latest news

Leopard slams Binder for "throwing away our hard work" in Moto3
Video Inside
Moto3 Moto3

Leopard slams Binder for "throwing away our hard work" in Moto3

Moto3 Algarve: Acosta crowned champion as Binder wipes out Foggia
Moto3 Moto3

Moto3 Algarve: Acosta crowned champion as Binder wipes out Foggia

Emilia Romagna Moto3: Foggia wins to keep title hopes alive
Moto3 Moto3

Emilia Romagna Moto3: Foggia wins to keep title hopes alive

Rossi not certain new MotoGP age limits “will fix all the problems”
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi not certain new MotoGP age limits “will fix all the problems”

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.