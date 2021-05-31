Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after Mugello qualifying crash
Moto3 / Mugello News

Late Dupasquier’s Moto3 team vows to continue in his honour

By:

The late Jason Dupasquier’s Prustel GP Moto3 squad has vowed to continue racing in his honour following the 19-year-old’s tragic death last weekend.

Late Dupasquier’s Moto3 team vows to continue in his honour

The Swiss rider was involved in a horrible accident during qualifying for the Moto3 Italian Grand Prix and was airlifted to hospital in Florence in a very serious condition.

Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning and passed away surrounded by his family.

MotoGP held a one-minute silence ahead of Sunday’s race in Dupasquier’s memory, with his Prustel GP team in attendance.

The squad had withdrawn its other rider Ryusei Yamanaka from the earlier Moto3 race on Sunday.

Prustel GP boss Florian Prustel, who had also fielded Dupasquier in his rookie season last year, shared a tribute on Monday afternoon in which he vowed to continue racing in his fallen rider’s memory.

Reflecting on their “extraordinary partnership” and praising his “incredibly positive charisma”, Prustel said: “2020 was expected to be a challenging year for the Prustel GP team in sporting terms. Jason made his Moto3 debut in March 2020 at the GP of Qatar.

“For Jason Dupasquier and his last year’s team-mate, Barry Baltus, it was a strenuous rookie year for learning and catching up with the best riders in their class.

“In 2021, everything was different. The hard training over the winter months paid off and we had a sensational start to the season with both riders in the points in the first five races.

“We were looking forward to our home GP, full of excitement with our two riders Jason Dupasquier and the Japanese Ryusei Yamanaka.

“Now we have to return to Sachsenring without Jason. But we want to honour Jason and race for him.

“We are extremely proud of what Jason Dupasquier has given us during his time with the Prustel GP. Especially this year he was proving a great improvement, being constantly in the points.

“We firmly believe that he was close to his first podium in Moto3 World Championship. Now we want to go this last way together with him.

“We can’t tell you today what will happen next – but one thing is for sure, it will continue – for Jason!

“Always in our hearts – we are a family and Jason will remain in our hearts forever. Let’s stick together in this difficult time.

“We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all your support and messages.”

Though the team has vowed to continue, it’s not clear yet if it will be present in this weekend’s Catalan GP.

shares
comments

Related video

Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after Mugello qualifying crash

Previous article

Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after Mugello qualifying crash
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP , Moto3
Event Mugello
Drivers Jason Dupasquier
Teams Prustel GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull won't open Perez contract talks before summer break

6h
2
Formula 1

Wolff says current junior racing costs are "absurd"

1d
3
MotoGP

Miller: TV coverage of fatal Mugello Moto3 crash "unacceptable"

4h
4
WEC

Glickenhaus LMH "ran like a train" during Aragon test

26min
5
Formula 1

Flexi-wings won't be "a game-changer at all" in Baku

2h
Latest news
Late Dupasquier’s Moto3 team vows to continue in his honour
MOT3

Late Dupasquier’s Moto3 team vows to continue in his honour

1h
Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after Mugello qualifying crash
Video Inside
MOT3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after Mugello qualifying crash

May 30, 2021
Mugello Moto3: Foggia fends off Masia to take narrow win
MOT3

Mugello Moto3: Foggia fends off Masia to take narrow win

May 30, 2021
Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after crash
MOT3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after crash

May 29, 2021
Le Mans Moto3: Garcia wins wet race, Acosta extends points lead
MOT3

Le Mans Moto3: Garcia wins wet race, Acosta extends points lead

May 16, 2021
More from
Lewis Duncan
Marquez takes blame for Mugello crash with Binder Italian GP
MotoGP

Marquez takes blame for Mugello crash with Binder

Mir: MotoGP track limits need ‘human touch’ after Mugello farce Italian GP
MotoGP

Mir: MotoGP track limits need ‘human touch’ after Mugello farce

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's French GP Prime
MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Jason Dupasquier More from
Jason Dupasquier
Bagnaia: MotoGP shouldn’t have raced after Dupasquier death Italian GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Bagnaia: MotoGP shouldn’t have raced after Dupasquier death

Quartararo: Mugello win “not a great feeling” after Dupasquier death Italian GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Quartararo: Mugello win “not a great feeling” after Dupasquier death

Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after Mugello qualifying crash Mugello
Video Inside
Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after Mugello qualifying crash

Prustel GP More from
Prustel GP
Austria Moto3: Bezzecchi holds off heroic Martin to win Spielberg
Moto3

Austria Moto3: Bezzecchi holds off heroic Martin to win

Kornfeil treated epic Moto3 save "like motocross training" Le Mans
Moto3

Kornfeil treated epic Moto3 save "like motocross training"

Argentina Moto3: Bezzecchi scores dominant maiden win Termas de Rio Hondo
Moto3

Argentina Moto3: Bezzecchi scores dominant maiden win

Trending Today

Red Bull won't open Perez contract talks before summer break
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull won't open Perez contract talks before summer break

Wolff says current junior racing costs are "absurd"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff says current junior racing costs are "absurd"

Miller: TV coverage of fatal Mugello Moto3 crash "unacceptable"
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller: TV coverage of fatal Mugello Moto3 crash "unacceptable"

Glickenhaus LMH "ran like a train" during Aragon test
WEC WEC

Glickenhaus LMH "ran like a train" during Aragon test

Flexi-wings won't be "a game-changer at all" in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Flexi-wings won't be "a game-changer at all" in Baku

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

Can F1 really give up wind tunnels by 2030?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Can F1 really give up wind tunnels by 2030?

Sainz: Norris can take McLaren to the top in Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Norris can take McLaren to the top in Formula 1

Latest news

Late Dupasquier’s Moto3 team vows to continue in his honour
Moto3 Moto3

Late Dupasquier’s Moto3 team vows to continue in his honour

Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after Mugello qualifying crash
Video Inside
Moto3 Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after Mugello qualifying crash

Mugello Moto3: Foggia fends off Masia to take narrow win
Moto3 Moto3

Mugello Moto3: Foggia fends off Masia to take narrow win

Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after crash
Moto3 Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.