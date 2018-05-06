Global
Moto3 Jerez Race report

Jerez Moto3: Oettl wins as Canet takes out Martin

By: Valentin Khorounzhiy, News Editor
06/05/2018 09:59

Philipp Oettl won a frantic Moto3 race at Jerez, as title contender Aron Canet eliminated championship rival Jorge Martin and two other riders late on.

Canet lost control of his bike into the Dry Sac right-hander, causing a pile-up and leaving KTM rider Oettl with a clear run to his first Moto3 victory in his 91st start in the category.

Starting from pole position, Martin led the way off the line and held off the early pressure from Gresini Honda teammate Fabio Di Giannantonio.

He briefly managed to put some daylight between himself and his rivals, but was soon reeled in by Di Giannantonio – who attempted a pass down the inside of Dry Sac but ran wide, compromising both himself and Martin.

This kicked off a flurry of lead changes, with Enea Bastianini, Marco Bezzecchi, Martin, Tony Arbolino and Oettl taking turns leading what was an 18-bike front group.

As the race approached and passed the halfway point, Oettl managed to consolidate first place and pull out a minor gap – but it was not for too long, as Arbolino picked off the German with eight laps to run.

Oettl reclaimed the spot a lap later and then fought off a final-corner Martin attack, only to be swarmed by Bastianini and Arbolino next time by.

By that point, the lead group had whittled down to six riders – and soon only Oettl and Bezzecchi were left on their bikes.

Having got a big tow on the back straight, Canet was too hot coming into the Turn 6 right-hander and clobbered his rival Martin, with the crash eliminating Bastianini and Arbolino as well.

The incident left Oettl with an advantage out front, and while Bezzecchi closed in on the German and harried him all through the final lap, he finally settled for second place – and became the new championship leader.

Rookie Alonso Lopez ran up front early on but dropped back after an early run-in with Oettl forced him into a trip through the gravel.

He recovered to third place on the road, but was then forced to drop a position due to exceeding track limits, with Marcos Ramirez inheriting the podium spot instead.

Behind Lopez, compatriot and fellow rookie Jaume Masia likewise recorded his best Moto3 finish in fifth, followed by Tatsuki Suzuki, Di Giannantonio and Jakub Kornfeil.

The Canet incident was not the only major chain reaction crash of the race, as John McPhee had triggered a pile-up when he ran into the back of Lorenzo Dalla Porta on the opening lap – with Dennis Foggia eliminated as a result as well.

Race results

Cla#RiderBikeLapsTimeGap
1 65 germany Philipp Ottl KTM 22 39'39.799  
2 12 italy Marco Bezzecchi KTM 22 39'39.858 0.059
3 42 spain Marcos Ramirez KTM 22 39'43.532 3.733
4 72 spain  Alonso Lopez Honda 22 39'43.314 3.515
5 5 spain Jaume Masia KTM 22 39'43.757 3.958
6 24 japan Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 22 39'43.799 4.000
7 21 italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Honda 22 39'43.832 4.033
8 84 czech_republic Jakub Kornfeil KTM 22 39'43.960 4.161
9 27 japan Kaito Toba Honda 22 39'43.970 4.171
10 19 argentina Gabriel Rodrigo KTM 22 39'44.015 4.216
11 23 italy Niccolo Antonelli Honda 22 39'43.975 4.176
12 71 japan Ayumu Sasaki Honda 22 39'44.063 4.264
13 16 italy Andrea Migno KTM 22 39'47.965 8.166
14 76 kazakhstan  Makar Yurchenko KTM 22 39'48.181 8.382
15 32 japan  Ai Ogura Honda 22 40'07.096 27.297
16 7 malaysia Adam Norrodin Honda 22 40'07.145 27.346
17 8 italy Nicolo Bulega KTM 22 40'07.373 27.574
18 11 belgium Livio Loi KTM 22 40'07.398 27.599
19 41 thailand Nakarin Atiratphuvapat Honda 22 40'07.594 27.795
20 22 japan  Kazuki Mazaki KTM 22 40'16.841 37.042
  33 italy Enea Bastianini Honda 18 32'27.862 4 laps
  14 italy Tony Arbolino Honda 18 32'28.018 4 laps
  88 spain Jorge Martin Honda 18 32'28.240 4 laps
  44 spain Aron Canet Honda 18 32'28.301 4 laps
  75 spain Albert Arenas KTM 13 25'40.159 9 laps
  48 italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta Honda 0    
  10 italy Dennis Foggia KTM 0    
  17 united_kingdom John McPhee KTM 0    
  52 spain  Jeremy Alcoba Honda 0    

 

About this article
Series Moto3
Event Jerez
Track Circuito de Jerez
Drivers Jorge Martin , Philipp Ottl , Aron Canet , Marco Bezzecchi , Marcos Ramirez , Alonso Lopez
Article type Race report
