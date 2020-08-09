Top events
Moto3 / Brno / Race report

Brno Moto3: Foggia wins, Arenas extends points lead

shares
comments
Brno Moto3: Foggia wins, Arenas extends points lead
By:
Aug 9, 2020, 10:02 AM

Leopard Racing’s Dennis Foggia prevailed in a tense battle in the Czech Grand Prix to claim his first win in Moto3, while Albert Arenas opened up his championship lead again.

Gresini rider Gabriel Rodrigo muscled his Honda into the lead from second on the grid at the start, though he would be usurped by Arenas from seventh on the grid at Turn 3.

A near-highside for Rodrigo at the Turn 7 left-hander broke the pack up from Arena, who managed to open up a lead of eight tenths by the end of the lap and threatened to break away.

Aspar’s Arenas is carrying some nasty bruising on his left leg following his fast crash from the lead at the Andalusian GP last month and admitted he didn’t expect to be able to race at Brno.

His lead was eaten into by the chasing pack by lap three, with poleman Raul Fernandez attempting – but failing to execute – a pass for the lead on his Ajo KTM at Turn 9.

By lap six, Arenas had been relieved of his lead from Foggia, who fended off all attacks on the position through to the final lap.

Honda Team Asia’s Ai Ogura launched a raid on Foggia on the last lap into Turn 3, but the Leopard rider scythed back through at Turn 4.

Foggia’s hopes were dealt a boost when Arenas carved up Ogura at Turn 12 for the run up the hill to the penultimate corner, giving the Leopard rider enough margin to get through the final turns safely to claim his first win.

It comes after the Italian left Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Academy at the end of last year.

Arenas opened up his championship lead back up to 18 points after taking the chequered flag in second, which he admitted in parc ferme came as a result of “learning to suffer” with his injury.

Ogura moves into second in the standings after claiming third, with Niccolo Antonelli just missing out on the rostrum in fourth on the sole-remaining SIC 58 Honda after Tatsuki Suzuki crashed out on lap 10.

John McPhee came from 18th on the grid after a crash in qualifying to finish fifth on the Petronas Sprinta Honda, which keeps him third in the standings, 19 points down on Arenas.

Fernandez was sixth at the chequered flag ahead of Gresini’s Jeremy Alcoba, while Tony Arbolino (Snipers Honda) was awarded eighth ahead of Max Racing’s Romano Fenati following a photo finish.

Stefano Nepa completed the top 10 on the second Aspar bike. 

Brno Moto3 - Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time
1 7 Italy Dennis Foggia Honda  
2 75 Spain Albert Arenas KTM 0.205
3 79 Japan Ai Ogura Honda 0.251
4 23 Italy Niccolo Antonelli Honda 0.381
5 17 United Kingdom John McPhee Honda 0.509
6 25 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 0.808
7 52 Spain Jeremy Alcoba Honda 0.889
8 14 Italy Tony Arbolino Honda 1.647
9 55 Italy Romano Fenati Husqvarna 1.648
10 82 Italy Stefano Nepa KTM 8.815
11 27 Japan Kaito Toba KTM 8.828
12 40 South Africa Darryn Binder KTM 8.849
13 13 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus KTM 8.866
14 16 Italy Andrea Migno KTM 8.986
15 53 Turkey Deniz Öncü KTM 9.089
16 11 Spain Sergio García Honda 9.124
17 6 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka Honda 9.589
18 99 Spain Carlos Tatay KTM 9.723
19 2 Argentina Gabriel Rodrigo Honda 12.594
20 71 Japan Ayumu Sasaki KTM 12.656
21 70 Belgium Barry Baltus KTM 23.720
22 89 Malaysia Khairul Idham Pawi Honda 23.766
23 50 Switzerland Jason Dupasquier KTM 31.955
24 9 Italy Davide Pizzoli KTM 36.734
25 12 Czech Republic Filip Salač Honda 47.046
26 5 Spain Jaume Masia Honda  
27 92 Japan Yuki Kunii Honda  
28 24 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki Honda  
29 21 Spain Alonso López Husqvarna  
30 73 Austria Maximilian Kofler KTM  
31 54 Italy Riccardo Rossi KTM  
View full results

 

