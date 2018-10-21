Sign in
Moto3 / Motegi / Breaking news

Di Giannantonio hospitalised after heavy Motegi crash

Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
45m ago

Gresini Moto3 rider Fabio Di Giannantonio has been taken to hospital after a nasty crash in Sunday's Motegi Moto3 race.

Di Giannantonio suffered a huge high-side exiting the Turn 12 left-hander on the sixth lap while running on the fringe of the top 10, and was taken to the medical centre for checks immediately after his accident.

The Gresini Honda rider was transported to hospital for further examination for what was described by MotoGP's official Twitter account as "cranial trauma". Italian TV also reported he was briefly knocked unconscious in the incident.

It puts Di Giannantonio, who came to Motegi as an outside bet for the Moto3 title, in doubt for next weekend's Phillip Island round, as well as for Sepang the following week.

He remains 29 points adrift of points-leading teammate Jorge Martin in the standings, with Martin compounding a miserable race for the Gresini outfit by crashing out while battling for the lead.

Di Giannantonio has already secured a graduation to Moto2 next season with the Speed Up team.

Gresini recently unveiled a 2018 line-up comprising Gabriel Rodrigo, who currently races in Moto3 for the RBA KTM team, and CEV Moto3 racer Riccardo Rossi, a protege of Moto2 veteran Mattia Pasini.

Di Giannantonio was not the only rider to injure himself at Motegi, as Niccolo Antonelli sustained a back contusion and left foot fracture in his early tangle with Vicente Perez.

Motegi Moto3: Bezzecchi wins thriller as Martin crashes

About this article

Series Moto3
Event Motegi
Drivers Fabio Di Giannantonio
Teams Gresini Racing
Author Jamie Klein
Article type Breaking news

