Moto3 Austin Race report

Austin Moto3: Martin takes points lead with win

Austin Moto3: Martin takes points lead with win
By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
22/04/2018 05:02

Gresini Honda rider Jorge Martin took his second Moto3 victory of the season at Austin after pulling away during the late stages of the race.

The majority of the race was led by Argentina winner Marco Bezzecchi, who was able to quickly retake the lead on the two occasions he went wide and allowed Fabio Di Giannantonio through.

But, with six laps to go, Martin slipstreamed past Bezzecchi (PrustelGP) on the back straight, and soon managed to build a gap of over half a second, which was big enough to keep him safe from attacks.

Continuing to stretch his advantage, Martin eventually won by 1.4s.

Enea Bastianini (Leopard) took second after a late-race charge, which left Bezzecchi and Di Giannantonio to battle it out for the final podium spot.

But Di Giannantonio ran too deep during a last-corner overtaking attempt, giving Bezzecchi a second straight podium finish, while Andrea Migno (Angel Nieto Team) also found his way past to take fourth.

Moto3 veteran Philipp Oettl (Schedl) took sixth, followed by PrustelGP rider Jakub Kornfeil.

Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia) was with the leaders early on but gradually lost ground during the race and had to settle for eighth. As a result, he conceded the championship lead to Martin by seven points.

The top 10 was completed by Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse) and Livio Loi (Avintia Academy).

Gabriel Rodrigo, Adam Norrodin, Kaito Toba, Jaume Masia and Marcos Ramirez all fell at the first corner of the race in a melee triggered by Rodrigo losing the front.

All of them managed to continue, but Ramirez, Toba and Norrodin eventually retired in the pits.

Nicolo Bulega and Niccolo Antonelli also had crashes, the former retiring at Turn 13 and the latter hitting the back of Alonso Lopez on the opening lap.

Race results:

Pos.RiderBikeGap
1 spain Jorge Martin  Honda  
2 italy Enea Bastianini  Honda 1.451
3 italy Marco Bezzecchi  KTM 4.112
4 italy Andrea Migno  KTM 4.172
5 italy Fabio Di Giannantonio  Honda 4.186
6 germany Philipp Ottl  KTM 4.374
7 czech_republic Jakub Kornfeil  KTM 5.452
8 spain Aron Canet  Honda 7.971
9 japan Tatsuki Suzuki  Honda 8.287
10 belgium Livio Loi  KTM 8.711
11 japan Ayumu Sasaki  Honda 10.909
12 argentina Gabriel Rodrigo  KTM 13.745
13 south_africa Darryn Binder  KTM 14.532
14 united_kingdom John McPhee  KTM 16.071
15 spain Albert Arenas  KTM 16.181
16 italy Dennis Foggia  KTM 19.895
17 spain Alonso Lopez  Honda 23.516
18 italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta  Honda 23.757
19 kazakhstan Makar Yurchenko  KTM 25.424
20 italy Tony Arbolino  Honda 25.439
21 spain Jaume Masia  KTM 33.897
22 japan Kazuki Mazaki  KTM 38.352
23 thailand Nakarin Atiratphuvapat  Honda 38.362
24 italy Niccolo Antonelli  Honda 59.078
Ret  spain Marcos Ramirez  KTM 5 laps
Ret  italy Nicolo Bulega  KTM 12 laps
Ret  malaysia Adam Norrodin  Honda 15 laps
Ret  japan Kaito Toba  Honda 16 laps
About this article
Series Moto3
Event Austin
Sub-event Sunday race
Track Circuit of the Americas
Drivers Jorge Martin
Teams Gresini Racing
Article type Race report
