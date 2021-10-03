Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Motorcycle racing’s steps to a safer future after its latest tragedy
Moto3 / Austin Race report

Austin Moto3: Guevara declared winner as huge crash ends race early

By:

Aspar rookie Izan Guevara was declared winner of a twice red-flagged Moto3 Grand Prix of the Americas, which was ended by a horrifying multi-rider crash involving points leader Pedro Acosta.

Austin Moto3: Guevara declared winner as huge crash ends race early

The race was initially red-flagged on lap eight after a heavy crash for Prustel GP rider Filip Salac, who was launched from his KTM exiting the Turn 11 hairpin onto the back straight.

Aspar rookie Guevara led the field at this point on his GasGas having taken over at the front of the pack with a daring move on Xavi Artigas at Turn 3 on the second lap.

Artigas led off the line at the original start but was deemed to have gone before the lights went out and was hit with a double long-lap penalty.

When the red flag was flown, Guevara headed Leopard’s Dennis Foggia, Petronas Sprinta’s John McPhee and poleman Jaume Masia on the Ajo KTM.

Championship leader Pedro Acosta found himself in eight and would start there for the restart, putting him much closer to main title rival Foggia.

A five-lap sprint race was scheduled for the restart, with Guevara leading Foggia and McPhee forming the front row.

But the race was stopped again on the third lap when Tech 3 rider Deniz Oncu clipped the front wheel of Jeremy Alcoba’s Gresini Honda on the back straight.

The Spaniard crashed in front of the chasing pack, with Snipers rider Andrea Migno and Acosta left with nowhere to go – both hitting Alcoba’s stricken machine.

Both riders were launched into the air in a terrifying accident, with Acosta coming down heavily and tumbling heavy across the track.

However, all riders involved miraculously walked away from the incident unscathed.

Confusion followed as to what would happen next as no result could be declared based on two laps of a five-lap sprint.

Following a meeting between the Moto3 team bosses and representatives from the International Race Teams Association and the FIM, it was decided to declare a result based on the finishing order of the red-flagged first race.

This meant Guevara secured his maiden win in the class despite being forced to retire from the five-lap dash on the second lap with a mechanical issue while he was leading.

Foggia was handed his fifth-straight podium and has cut eighth-placed Acosta’s championship lead down to 30, after full points were awarded for the result.

McPhee completed the podium for his first rostrum since winning at Misano last year, with poleman Masia fourth ahead of Oncu and Alcoba.

Darryn Binder on the sister Petronas Sprinta bike headed Acosta, with Tatsuki Suzuki on the SIC58 Honda and Migno completing the top 10.

Sergio Garcia’s championship hopes took a knock when he was forced to withdraw from the race after suffering bruising to his kidney in a crash on Friday. 

The Aspar rider is now 50 points adrift of Acosta in third in the standings with just 75 left up for grabs in 2021. 

Results to follow

shares
comments
Motorcycle racing’s steps to a safer future after its latest tragedy

Previous article

Motorcycle racing’s steps to a safer future after its latest tragedy
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton would welcome return of silver Mercedes F1 livery

9 h
2
Formula 1

Can F1 justify having four races in the Middle East?

2 h
3
World Superbike

Portimao WSBK: Rea bounces back with win, Razgatlioglu crashes

3 h
4
MotoGP

MotoGP riders' request to shorten COTA race “not taken seriously”

4 h
5
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Time running out to sort Abiteboul's tattoo

1 d
Latest news
Austin Moto3: Guevara declared winner as huge crash ends race early
MOT3

Austin Moto3: Guevara declared winner as huge crash ends race early

6m
Motorcycle racing’s steps to a safer future after its latest tragedy
MotoGP

Motorcycle racing’s steps to a safer future after its latest tragedy

Sep 29, 2021
Misano Moto3: Foggia takes back-to-back wins after Fenati's crash
MOT3

Misano Moto3: Foggia takes back-to-back wins after Fenati's crash

Sep 19, 2021
Aragon Moto3: Foggia wins as title rivals Acosta, Garcia crash
MOT3

Aragon Moto3: Foggia wins as title rivals Acosta, Garcia crash

Sep 12, 2021
Silverstone Moto3: Fenati takes dominant win, Acosta extends lead
MOT3

Silverstone Moto3: Fenati takes dominant win, Acosta extends lead

Aug 29, 2021
More from
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP riders' request to shorten COTA race “not taken seriously” Americas GP
MotoGP

MotoGP riders' request to shorten COTA race “not taken seriously”

Quartararo not pressured by Bagnaia’s “perfect” MotoGP form Americas GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Quartararo not pressured by Bagnaia’s “perfect” MotoGP form

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Prime
MotoGP

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Trending Today

Hamilton would welcome return of silver Mercedes F1 livery
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton would welcome return of silver Mercedes F1 livery

Can F1 justify having four races in the Middle East?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Can F1 justify having four races in the Middle East?

Portimao WSBK: Rea bounces back with win, Razgatlioglu crashes
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Portimao WSBK: Rea bounces back with win, Razgatlioglu crashes

MotoGP riders' request to shorten COTA race “not taken seriously”
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP riders' request to shorten COTA race “not taken seriously”

Ricciardo: Time running out to sort Abiteboul's tattoo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Time running out to sort Abiteboul's tattoo

Americas MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

Americas MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Austin Moto3: Guevara declared winner as huge crash ends race early
Moto3 Moto3

Austin Moto3: Guevara declared winner as huge crash ends race early

Mid-Ohio Indy Lights: Lundqvist dominates, Kirkwood is champ
Indy Lights Indy Lights

Mid-Ohio Indy Lights: Lundqvist dominates, Kirkwood is champ

Latest news

Austin Moto3: Guevara declared winner as huge crash ends race early
Moto3 Moto3

Austin Moto3: Guevara declared winner as huge crash ends race early

Motorcycle racing’s steps to a safer future after its latest tragedy
MotoGP MotoGP

Motorcycle racing’s steps to a safer future after its latest tragedy

Misano Moto3: Foggia takes back-to-back wins after Fenati's crash
Moto3 Moto3

Misano Moto3: Foggia takes back-to-back wins after Fenati's crash

Aragon Moto3: Foggia wins as title rivals Acosta, Garcia crash
Moto3 Moto3

Aragon Moto3: Foggia wins as title rivals Acosta, Garcia crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.