Moto3 Termas de Rio Hondo Race report

Argentina Moto3: Bezzecchi scores dominant maiden win

By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
08/04/2018 03:58

Valentino Rossi's protege Marco Bezzecchi scored his maiden Moto3 victory in dominant fashion at a wet Termas de Rio Hondo.

The race started under wet conditions but, with the asphalt expected to dry up, a handful of riders including pole-sitter Tony Arbolino decided to start on slicks.

The Snipers team rider, along with Niccolo Bulega, Nakarin Atiratphuvapat and Marcos Ramirez fell to the back of the grid right after the start of the race.

Jorge Martin and Philipp Oettl lost even more time as they started the formation lap on wets but decided to go into the pits to switch to slicks instead of lining up on the grid.

Bezzecchi, second on the grid, immediately moved into the lead and quickly pulled away from the rest of the riders.

For the majority of the race, the PrustelGP rider had consistently better pace than the main chasing group, and he only gave up a few seconds of his lead during the final few laps.

He still won by 4.6s over Aron Canet, who emerged victorious in a race-long fight with Fabio DiGiannantonio and Jaume Masia.

He finished just two tenths ahead of DiGiannantonio, the duo eventually completing the podium untroubled as Masia crashed on the penultimate lap.

Leopard's Enea Bastianini finished fourth followed by Adam Norrodin (Petronas Sprinta), who secured the best Moto3 result of his career.

Rookie Alonso Lopez took an impressive sixth in his only second Moto3 race, followed by Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Leopard) and Niccolo Antonelli (SIC58).

Home rider Gabriel Rodrigo had to settle for ninth from third on the grid.

Only a few laps into the race, the riders on slicks were able to match the pace of the wets, but they never had a decisive advantage and thus had no chance of fighting for the top positions. Arbolino ended up best of those running on slicks in 10th, ahead of Martin and Ramirez.

Apart from Masia, Dennis Foggia was another impressive rookie to crash out from the top 10 late in the race, with Darryn Binder - who was taken out by Kaito Toba - Albert Arenas, Tatsuki Suzuki and Makar Yurchenko all having incidents.

Race results

ClaRiderBikeGap
1 italy Marco Bezzecchi  KTM  
2 spain Aron Canet  Honda 4.689
3 italy Fabio Di Giannantonio  Honda 4.963
4 italy Enea Bastianini  Honda 5.818
5 malaysia Adam Norrodin  Honda 9.112
6 spain Alonso Lopez  Honda 13.349
7 italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta  Honda 13.925
8 italy Niccolo Antonelli  Honda 14.363
9 argentina Gabriel Rodrigo  KTM 16.573
10 italy Tony Arbolino  Honda 24.299
11 spain Jorge Martin  Honda 25.373
12 spain Marcos Ramirez  KTM 26.060
13 italy Andrea Migno  KTM 26.376
14 czech_republic Jakub Kornfeil  KTM 26.488
15 belgium Livio Loi  KTM 26.537
16 japan Ayumu Sasaki  Honda 29.252
17 united_kingdom John McPhee  KTM 32.937
18 thailand Nakarin Atiratphuvapat  Honda 33.892
19 japan Kaito Toba  Honda 37.665
20 japan Kazuki Mazaki  KTM 38.202
21 japan Tatsuki Suzuki  Honda 1'02.305
22 south_africa Darryn Binder  KTM 1'17.384
23 germany Philipp Ottl  KTM 1'36.986
24 kazakhstan Makar Yurchenko  KTM 1 lap
  spain Jaume Masia  KTM 2 laps
  italy Dennis Foggia  KTM 3 laps
  spain Albert Arenas  KTM 4 laps
  italy Nicolo Bulega  KTM 5 laps
 
About this article
Series Moto3
Event Termas de Rio Hondo
Track Autodromo Termas de Rio Hondo
Drivers Marco Bezzecchi
Teams PrustelGP
Article type Race report
