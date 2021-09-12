Tickets Subscribe
Moto3 / Aragon Race report

Aragon Moto3: Foggia wins as title rivals Acosta, Garcia crash

Leopard Honda’s Dennis Foggia beat Tech 3 rider Deniz Oncu by 0.041 seconds in a dramatic Moto3 Aragon Grand Prix as championship leaders Pedro Acosta and Sergio Garcia crashed.

A late crash for runaway points leader Acosta offered Garcia a major chance to take a massive chunk out of his championship advantage, but he too fell on the final lap while running third, while Foggia won the race with a last-corner move on Oncu.

Darryn Binder converted pole to the holeshot off the line, while Garcia moved into second ahead of the Gresini Honda of Gabriel Rodrigo.

Rodrigo would briefly hold the lead after moving ahead of Binder at the end of the opening lap, but the Argentine’s race would end on lap six when he highsided out of the final corner.

On lap three Andrea Migno moved his Snipers Honda to the front of the pack, though Binder soon retaliated at the end of the tour. before Tech 3 KTM’s Oncu took the first of his stints leading the race into Turn 1 on lap four.

Oncu would keep the chasing pack at bay until lap 10, when the Leopard Honda of Xavi Artigas  slid up the inside of the Turkish rider at the Turn 5 left-hander.

Artigas would have the favour returned on him by Oncu at the same corner on the following lap, with the Tech 3 rider holding onto the lead until lap 13.

It would be the second Leopard Honda of Foggia who would demote Oncu at the first corner on the 13th tour of 19 – though once again the Tech 3 rider retaliated at the end of the lap.

The battle in the lead group for the podium spots was fierce, and it would ultimately lead to a major drama in the championship battle.

Points leader Acosta lost the front-end of his Ajo KTM while trying to pass Artigas at Turn 5 and took the pair of them down, registering the first DNF of his stunning rookie season.

This gave Garcia a massive opportunity to reduce Acosta’s championship lead from 46 points to at least 30.

But the Aspar GasGas rider fell while running third into the Turn 12 left-hander, which means Acosta’s championship lead remains intact going to Misano.

In the battle for the lead, Foggia positioned his Leopard Honda perfectly in Oncu’s slipstream down the back straight and launched a successful raid into the penultimate corner.

Foggia kept his line tight through the long double left to finish the lap and keep Oncu behind by 0.041s to claim the third win of his 2021 season.

Oncu headed Tech 3 teammate Ayumu Sasaki at the chequered flag, with Izan Guevara equalling his season-best result of fourth on his Aspar GasGas.

Niccolo Antonelli completed the top five on the sole remaining Avintia KTM at the finish after an early crash for teammate Carlos Tatay, with Migno heading Binder, Stefan Nepa (BOE Owlride), SIC58 Honda’s Tatsuki Suzuki and Ajo KTM’s Jaume Masia. 

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 7 Italy Dennis Foggia Honda  
2 53 Turkey Deniz Öncü KTM 0.041
3 71 Japan Ayumu Sasaki KTM 0.644
4 28 Spain Izan Guevara GASGAS 0.708
5 23 Italy Niccolo Antonelli KTM 0.878
6 16 Italy Andrea Migno Honda 1.180
7 40 South Africa Darryn Binder Honda 2.133
8 82 Italy Stefano Nepa KTM 2.685
9 24 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 2.786
10 5 Spain Jaume Masia KTM 4.714
11 6 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka KTM 8.275
12 31 Mexico Adrian Fernandez Husqvarna 9.499
13 63 Syarifuddin Azman Honda 9.645
14 55 Italy Romano Fenati Husqvarna 14.797
15 54 Italy Riccardo Rossi KTM 18.880
16 27 Japan Kaito Toba KTM 18.894
17 92 Japan Yuki Kunii Honda 19.272
18 11 Spain Sergio García GASGAS 19.888
19 73 Austria Maximilian Kofler KTM 19.933
20 19 Indonesia Andi Gilang Honda 38.640
21 67 Italy Alberto Surra Honda 38.744
  52 Spain Jeremy Alcoba Honda  
  20 France Lorenzo Fellon Honda  
  43 Spain Xavier Artigas Honda  
  37 Spain Pedro Acosta KTM  
  99 Spain Carlos Tatay KTM  
  2 Argentina Gabriel Rodrigo Honda  
  12 Czech Republic Filip Salač KTM  
View full results

 

