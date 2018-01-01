Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Moto2 / Buriram / Race report

Thailand Moto2: Bagnaia wins as Sky VR46 takes 1-2

shares
comments
Thailand Moto2: Bagnaia wins as Sky VR46 takes 1-2
David Gruz
By: David Gruz
1h ago

Francesco Bagnaia won the Moto2 race in Thailand and extended his points lead to 28 after his teammate Luca Marini passed Miguel Oliveira on the last lap.

Sky VR46 rider Bagnaia was up into the lead already on the opening lap from sixth on the grid with a move on Lorenzo Baldassarri at Turn 8.

Ajo KTM duo Oliveira and Brad Binder both passed Baldassarri a lap later, and the duo put Bagnaia under pressure.

The future Pramac MotoGP rider made a couple of mistakes early on - he ran wide twice at Turn 12, giving up the lead to Oliveira both times.

However, Bagnaia was able to fight back every time, the last of his moves on Oliveira a brave overtake at the first Turn 4 left-hander.

After he made that move on lap 12, he started to show pace Oliveira could not match, and gradually extended his lead to over a second.

Bagnaia cruised to the finish to win by 1.5s as Oliveira and Binder switched their attention to the championship leader's teammate Marini.

Marini looked set to join the leading trio at one point earlier but, just as he got close enough, he made a mistake.

He was still able to catch up for the final few laps and first passed Binder before taking advantage of a mistake from Oliveira at Turn 3 on the final lap.

Oliveira had to settle for third, losing a further nine points in the championship as his teammate Binder did not trouble him and finished a close fourth.

Fabio Quartararo battled with Marini during the race but didn't have the pace to keep up late on as he took fifth, 6.2s adrift.

Mattia Pasini (Italtrans) finished sixth followed by Iker Lecuona (CGBM) and Tetsuta Nagashima (Honda Team Asia) who took his first top 10 result in Moto2 in eighth.

The top 10 was completed by Andrea Locatelli (Italtrans) and Simone Corsi (Tasca).

Joan Mir, Marcel Schrotter and Augusto Fernandez had a crash on the opening lap, with Stefano Manzi falling a lap later.

Alex Marquez and Baldassarri both crashed from the top five, while Sam Lowes fell on the last lap.

Race results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia  Kalex 24 39'00.009
2 Italy Luca Marini  Kalex 24 1.512
3 Portugal Miguel Oliveira  KTM 24 1.651
4 South Africa Brad Binder  KTM 24 1.808
5 France Fabio Quartararo  Speed Up 24 6.260
6 Italy Mattia Pasini  Kalex 24 11.784
7 Spain Iker Lecuona  KTM 24 15.290
8 Japan Tetsuta Nagashima  Kalex 24 16.903
9 Italy Andrea Locatelli  Kalex 24 18.608
10 Italy Simone Corsi  Kalex 24 21.181
11 Spain Xavi Vierge  Kalex 24 22.021
12 Australia Remy Gardner  Tech 3 24 23.957
13 United States Joe Roberts  NTS 24 24.668
14 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder  Tech 3 24 26.302
15 Finland Niki Tuuli  Kalex 24 26.817
16 Switzerland Dominique Aegerter  KTM 24 30.758
17 Spain Jorge Navarro  Kalex 24 34.782
18 Thailand Thitipong Warokorn  Kalex 24 38.315
19 Spain Edgar Pons  Kalex 24 40.294
20 France Jules Danilo  Kalex 24 40.845
21 Malaysia Khairul Idham Pawi  Kalex 24 41.349
22 Andorra Xavi Cardelus  Kalex 24 43.908
23 South Africa Steven Odendaal  NTS 24 57.257
24 Spain Isaac Viñales  Suter 24 59.207
25 Italy Federico Fuligni  Kalex 24 59.383
  United Kingdom Sam Lowes  KTM 23 1 Lap
  Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri  Kalex 10 14 Laps
  Spain Alex Marquez  Kalex 6 18 Laps
  Italy Stefano Manzi  Suter 1 23 Laps
  Spain Augusto Fernandez  Kalex    
  Germany Marcel Schrotter  Kalex    
  Spain Joan Mir  Kalex    
Next Moto2 article
Moto3 ace Di Giannantonio seals Moto2 promotion

Previous article

Moto3 ace Di Giannantonio seals Moto2 promotion
Load comments

About this article

Series Moto2
Event Buriram
Sub-event Sunday race
Drivers Francesco Bagnaia
Teams Team VR46
Author David Gruz
Article type Race report

Red zone: trending stories

Japanese GP: Hamilton wins as Vettel clashes with Verstappen Japanese GP
Formula 1 / Race report

Japanese GP: Hamilton wins as Vettel clashes with Verstappen

42m ago
Live: Follow the Thailand MotoGP race as it happens Article
MotoGP

Live: Follow the Thailand MotoGP race as it happens

Live: Follow the Japanese GP as it happens Article
Formula 1

Live: Follow the Japanese GP as it happens

News in depth
Thailand Moto2: Bagnaia wins as Sky VR46 takes 1-2
Moto2

Thailand Moto2: Bagnaia wins as Sky VR46 takes 1-2

Moto3 ace Di Giannantonio seals Moto2 promotion
Moto2

Moto3 ace Di Giannantonio seals Moto2 promotion

Former Moto3 champion Kent dropped by Speed Up
Moto2

Former Moto3 champion Kent dropped by Speed Up

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.