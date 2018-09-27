Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Moto2 / Breaking news

Former Moto3 champion Kent dropped by Speed Up

shares
comments
Former Moto3 champion Kent dropped by Speed Up
David Gruz
By: David Gruz
Co-author: Oriol Puigdemont
Sep 27, 2018, 12:22 PM

Speed Up has dropped 2015 Moto3 champion Danny Kent from its Moto2 line-up, with Edgar Pons taking his place for the remainder of 2018.

Kent signed a two-year deal with Speed Up starting this season, but the Briton has had a lacklustre campaign and has only scored points in two races, with a best finish of 12th, while he also retired eight times.

In contrast to that, his teammate Fabio Quartararo won in Barcelona, and currently outscores Kent by 92 points.

Kent has struggled to impress in Moto2 following his Moto3 title, as he was only 22nd in 2016 and a deal with Kiefer Racing was terminated two races into his 2017 campaign, which then led to him missing most of the season.

He will be replaced by Pons, who raced in his family-run Moto2 team in the past three years, but could not do better than 14th.

In 2018, Pons competes in the Spanish CEV Moto2 championship, and is currently third in the standings, having won the previous two races.

The termination of Kent's deal means that Speed Up only has one rider, Jorge Navarro, signed for 2019, with Quartararo also leaving to join SIC Yamaha in MotoGP.

Next Moto2 article
KTM unimpressed with Oliveira's poor qualifying form

Previous article

KTM unimpressed with Oliveira's poor qualifying form
Load comments

About this article

Series Moto2
Drivers Danny Kent
Teams Speed Up Racing
Author David Gruz
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

G-Drive loses Le Mans appeal, Alpine confirmed LMP2 winner 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans / Breaking news

G-Drive loses Le Mans appeal, Alpine confirmed LMP2 winner

0m ago

News in depth
Former Moto3 champion Kent dropped by Speed Up
Moto2

Former Moto3 champion Kent dropped by Speed Up

KTM unimpressed with Oliveira's poor qualifying form
Moto2

KTM unimpressed with Oliveira's poor qualifying form

Aragon Moto2: Binder wins as Bagnaia extends lead
Moto2

Aragon Moto2: Binder wins as Bagnaia extends lead

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.