Moto2 Sachsenring Race report

Sachsenring Moto2: Binder holds off Mir for first win

By: Jamie Klein, News Editor
15/07/2018 11:10

KTM protege Brad Binder scored a career-first Moto2 win at the Sachsenring, fending off a strong challenge from MotoGP-bound Joan Mir.

Former Moto3 champion Binder, who will stay with the Ajo KTM team in Moto2 next year, leapt from 10th on the grid to sixth on the first lap, and then formed a breakway trio out front with Mir and Luca Marini.

VR46 rider Marini - the half-brother of Valentino Rossi - converted his second-placed grid slot into an early lead, as fellow front row starters Mattia Pasini and Francesco Bagnaia both hit trouble.

Pasini crashed exiting the final corner on the second lap, and points leader Bagnaia was forced on to the gravel in avoidance, dropping down the rear.

That meant Marini led Mir, up from eighth on the grid, and Binder by the end of lap three, before Mir attacked and took the lead heading into Turn 1 on the fifth lap.

Mir's spell out front proved short-lived however, as Binder picked off Marini on lap 10 and then found a way by the Suzuki MotoGP signing on the same tour.

From there, Binder was able to stretch out a half-second advantage, with Mir and Marini exchanging second position back and forth over the next few laps.

While Mir made some minor inroads on Binder in the closing laps, he was powerless to prevent the South African from grabbing a first win in the intermediate class.

Marc VDS rider Mir was forced to turn his attentions to fending off Marini, hanging on by a tenth.

Behind the lead trio, Binder's teammate Miguel Oliveira recovered to fourth place after a first-lap tangle with Xavi Vierge (Intact Kalex) cost him valuable places.

With Bagnaia only able to finish 12th, it means the Italian's lead in the standings is cut to seven points.

Sam Lowes (CGBM KTM) overcame Marcel Schrotter (Intact) in the closing stages to grab fifth, while Vierge was able to make his way back to seventh.

Completing the top 10 were Simone Corsi (Tasca Kalex), Jorge Navarro (Gresini Kalex) and another candidate for a 2019 MotoGP move, Fabio Quartararo (Speed Up).

Alex Marquez (Marc VDS) was in the lead fight in the early laps but ended up falling to 13th, while Lorenzo Baldassarri (Pons Kalex) was one of several riders to crash out.

Race results

Cla#RiderBikeLapsTimeGap
1 41 south_africa Brad Binder KTM 28 39'46.306  
2 36 spain Joan Mir Kalex 28 39'47.085 0.779
3 10 italy Luca Marini Kalex 28 39'47.239 0.933
4 44 portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 28 39'48.449 2.143
5 22 united_kingdom Sam Lowes KTM 28 39'52.682 6.376
6 23 germany Marcel Schrotter Kalex 28 39'52.819 6.513
7 97 spain Xavi Vierge Kalex 28 40'01.850 15.544
8 24 italy Simone Corsi Kalex 28 40'01.980 15.674
9 20 france Fabio Quartararo Speed Up 28 40'02.310 16.004
10 9 spain Jorge Navarro Kalex 28 40'02.311 16.005
11 87 australia Remy Gardner Tech 3 28 40'02.902 16.596
12 42 italy Francesco Bagnaia Kalex 28 40'03.610 17.304
13 73 spain Alex Marquez Kalex 28 40'03.764 17.458
14 77 switzerland Dominique Aegerter KTM 28 40'04.444 18.138
15 40 spain Augusto Fernandez Kalex 28 40'10.122 23.816
16 13 italy Romano Fenati Kalex 28 40'10.917 24.611
17 89 malaysia Khairul Idham Pawi Kalex 28 40'11.923 25.617
18 4 south_africa Steven Odendaal NTS 28 40'14.325 28.019
19 27 spain Iker Lecuona KTM 28 40'14.479 28.173
20 64 netherlands Bo Bendsneyder Tech 3 28 40'22.704 36.398
21 51 brazil Eric Granado Suter 28 40'26.505 40.199
22 16 united_states Joe Roberts NTS 28 40'27.815 41.509
23 21 italy Federico Fuligni Kalex 28 40'50.330 1'04.024
24 18 andorra Xavi Cardelus Kalex 27 41'08.577 1 lap
25 62 italy Stefano Manzi Suter 21 41'00.447 7 laps
  32 spain Isaac Viñales Kalex 16 23'12.840 12 laps
  52 united_kingdom Danny Kent Speed Up 7 10'01.144 21 laps
  45 japan Tetsuta Nagashima Kalex 4 5'49.207 24 laps
  7 italy Lorenzo Baldassarri Kalex 2 2'53.075 26 laps
  54 italy Mattia Pasini Kalex 1 1'25.989 27 laps
  5 italy Andrea Locatelli Kalex 1 1'28.385 27 laps
  95 france Jules Danilo Kalex 0    

 

