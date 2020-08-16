Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Race in
01 Hours
:
17 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Race in
00 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Race in
07 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Practice 5 in
03 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Moto2 / Race report

Red Bull Ring Moto2: Martin wins after red flag for huge crash

shares
comments
Red Bull Ring Moto2: Martin wins after red flag for huge crash
By:
Aug 16, 2020, 11:34 AM

Jorge Martin dominated a shortened Austrian Grand Prix to claim his first Moto2 win, after the race was red-flagged for a horror incident for Hafizh Syahrin.

The race was red-flagged on lap four after championship leader Enea Bastianini crashed exiting the first corner, with Aspar rider Syahrin hitting the stricken Italtrans bike.

The Malaysian was taken to the medical centre for checks, where he is reported to have only suffered some bruising having not lost consciousness at any point during the incident.

Edgar Pons (Gresini) hit some debris from the demolished bikes and was sent into Honda Team Asia's Andi Farid Izdihar – both of whom unable to take the restart along with Syharin and Bastianini.

Having led from second on the grid in the early laps, Ajo KTM rider Martin started from pole for the 13-lap restart and assumed control from the off ahead of VR46 rider Luca Marini.

Martin and Marini quickly opened up a gap of over a second to the chasing Remy Gardner in third.

The SAG rider and poleman's podium charge ended on lap five of the restart when he crashed at the first corner.

At the front, Martin had extended his advantage over Marini to eight tenths, with that gap continuing to ride to over two seconds in the final tours.

Martin would come under no threat on the run to the chequered flag to secure his maiden win in the Moto2 class, while Marini claimed a smart second position to take a five-point lead in the championship.

Gardner's accident left Marcel Schrotter in a comfortable third on the Intact GP Kalex, with the battle behind between Xavi Vierge, Sam Lowes and Marc Bezzecchi ensuring Schrotter would go unchallenged.

Vierge led that battle for fourth on the final lap, with contact between Marc VDS' Lowes and VR46 rider Bezzecchi on the straight between Turns 3 and 4 seemingly giving the Petronas Sprinta rider the breathing space he needed.

But Lowes reeled in Vierge through the final few corners and overhauled Viegre on the run to the line after the latter made a mistake at the last corner to grab fourth, with Bezzecchi sixth.

Bezzecchi's contact with Lowes left the former incensed on the cooldown lap, with the pair exchanging views as they rode back to pitlane.

Tom Luthi was seventh on the sister Intact GP bike, with Pons' Augusto Fernandez, Aspar's Aron Canet and Joe Roberts on the American Racing Team machine completed the top 10.

Brno Moto2: Bastianini wins ahead of Lowes

Previous article

Brno Moto2: Bastianini wins ahead of Lowes
Load comments

About this article

Series Moto2
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Hamilton: Wolff’s future talks won't impact my F1 plans
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Hamilton: Wolff’s future talks won't impact my F1 plans

Gelael to miss Barcelona sprint race after fracturing spine
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Gelael to miss Barcelona sprint race after fracturing spine

DAMS driver Gelael hospitalised after Barcelona F2 incident
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

DAMS driver Gelael hospitalised after Barcelona F2 incident

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Austrian Grand Prix?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Austrian Grand Prix?

Red Bull Ring Moto2: Martin wins after red flag for huge crash
Moto2 Moto2 / Race report
17m

Red Bull Ring Moto2: Martin wins after red flag for huge crash

Norris admits it would be hard to beat Racing Point in Spain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Norris admits it would be hard to beat Racing Point in Spain

Alonso surrounded by Indy 500 winners in bottom third of grid
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Alonso surrounded by Indy 500 winners in bottom third of grid

Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more

Latest news

Red Bull Ring Moto2: Martin wins after red flag for huge crash
MOT2 Moto2 / Race report
17m

Red Bull Ring Moto2: Martin wins after red flag for huge crash

Brno Moto2: Bastianini wins ahead of Lowes
MOT2 Moto2 / Race report

Brno Moto2: Bastianini wins ahead of Lowes

Rossi in disbelief at VR46 riders' post-race "disaster"
MOT2 Moto2 / Breaking news

Rossi in disbelief at VR46 riders' post-race "disaster"

Andalusia Moto2: Bastianini beats Marini for first win
MOT2 Moto2 / Race report

Andalusia Moto2: Bastianini beats Marini for first win

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Wolff’s future talks won't impact my F1 plans

3h
2
FIA F2

Gelael to miss Barcelona sprint race after fracturing spine

3
FIA F2

DAMS driver Gelael hospitalised after Barcelona F2 incident

4
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Austrian Grand Prix?

5
Moto2

Red Bull Ring Moto2: Martin wins after red flag for huge crash

17m

Latest news

Red Bull Ring Moto2: Martin wins after red flag for huge crash
MOT2

Red Bull Ring Moto2: Martin wins after red flag for huge crash

Brno Moto2: Bastianini wins ahead of Lowes
MOT2

Brno Moto2: Bastianini wins ahead of Lowes

Rossi in disbelief at VR46 riders' post-race "disaster"
MOT2

Rossi in disbelief at VR46 riders' post-race "disaster"

Andalusia Moto2: Bastianini beats Marini for first win
MOT2

Andalusia Moto2: Bastianini beats Marini for first win

Jerez Moto2: Rossi protege Marini eases to victory
MOT2

Jerez Moto2: Rossi protege Marini eases to victory

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.