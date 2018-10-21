Sign in
Moto2 / Motegi / Breaking news

Quartararo stripped of Motegi Moto2 victory

Quartararo stripped of Motegi Moto2 victory
David Gruz
By: David Gruz
17m ago

Fabio Quartararo lost his victory in the Moto2 race at Motegi due to a tyre pressure infringement, handing the win to points leader Francesco Bagnaia.

Quartararo won an exciting duel against Bagnaia to collect his second victory in Moto2 by just four tenths over the championship leader.

However, tyre pressures on his Speed Up bike were found to be too low after the race and the 19-year-old Frenchman was excluded from the results.

"The rear tyre pressure was found to be lower than the parameters advised by the Official Supplier.

"This contravenes the Article 2.5.4.9.1. of the FIM World Championship Grand Prix Regulations," the statement released by the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel said.

The penalty gave Bagnaia the win, the Italian scoring his eighth victory of the season and extending his championship lead over Miguel Oliveira to 50 points.

It also promoted Lorenzo Baldassarri and Miguel Oliveira into the other two podium positions.

Quartararo's sole grand prix racing victory remains this year's race in Barcelona, as he sits 10th in the standings.

