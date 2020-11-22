Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
Race in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
12 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Moto2 / Algarve / Race report

Portimao Moto2: Bastianini champion, Gardner gets first win

shares
comments
Portimao Moto2: Bastianini champion, Gardner gets first win
By:

Enea Bastianini did enough to clinch the Moto2 title with a fifth-place finish in a tense Portimao finale, as Remy Gardner took his first-ever grand prix win from pole.

Italtrans rider Bastianini, Marc VDS man Sam Lowes and VR46 pair Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi came into the final round covered by 23 points, and fifth was enough to give MotoGP-bound Bastianini the crown by nine points over second-place finisher Marini.

It was Marini who got the holeshot from second on the grid, but he lost the lead when he selected neutral at Turn 3, allowing Gardner and Bastianini to move through.

Gardner’s early charge led to him opening up his gap to over a second after a handful of laps, while the injured Lowes worked his way past Marini on lap four to move into second.

Meanwhile, Bastianini was slipping down the order behind the likes of Bezzecchi, Lowes’ Marc VDS teammate Augusto Fernandez and Ajo KTM’s Jorge Martin.

Gardner’s lead would be wiped out by lap eight, with Marini and Lowes moving ahead into Turn 1, and the VR46 rider went on to open up a lead of 1.2s out front.

Gardner overhauled Lowes on lap 13 into the first corner after the Briton made a mistake a few corners earlier as he seemingly began to struggle with his injured wrist.

Marini would start to come under pressure from Gardner in the latter stages, while Lowes somehow rallied to keep the pair ahead in sight.

Bastianini continued to fight Fernandez over fifth spot and came under immense pressure in the latter stages as Martin, Fernandez and American Racing’s Joe Roberts closed up to him.

Gardner got on terms with Marini by lap 16 and pulled off his decisive overtake on the inside of Turn 3, with the SAG rider pulling clear by a second to claim the first grand prix win for his family since his father Wayne's win at the 500cc British GP in 1992.

Marini did all he could to keep his title hopes alive, but the Valentino Rossi protégé – who will partner Bastianini at the Avintia Ducati squad in MotoGP next year – would have still fallen short of the title even if he had beaten Gardner to the win.

Lowes’ heroic effort concluded with him securing the final step of the podium and third in the standings equal on points with Marini, with Bezzecchi ultimately ending up 21 points adrift of Bastianini after finishing the race fourth.

Bastianini held off Martin in fifth, with Roberts, Fernandez, Pons rider Lorenzo Baldassarri and Petronas Sprinta’s Xavi Vierge rounding out the top 10. 

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 87 Australia Remy Gardner Kalex 23  
2 10 Italy Luca Marini Kalex 23 1.609
3 22 United Kingdom Sam Lowes Kalex 23 3.813
4 72 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Kalex 23 8.437
5 33 Italy Enea Bastianini Kalex 23 8.646
6 88 Spain Jorge Martin Kalex 23 8.899
7 16 United States Joe Roberts Kalex 23 8.956
8 37 Spain Augusto Fernandez Kalex 23 9.568
9 7 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri Kalex 23 10.367
10 97 Spain Xavi Vierge Kalex 23 11.084
11 42 Spain Marcos Ramirez Kalex 23 11.199
12 23 Germany Marcel Schrotter Kalex 23 16.864
13 64 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder NTS 23 16.998
14 45 Japan Tetsuta Nagashima Kalex 23 18.550
15 44 Spain Arón Canet Speed Up 23 20.169
16 12 Switzerland Thomas Luthi Kalex 23 22.918
17 19 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta Kalex 23 27.141
18 35 Thailand Somkiat Chantra Kalex 23 27.303
19 62 Italy Stefano Manzi MV Agusta 23 27.340
20 77 Switzerland Dominique Aegerter NTS 23 44.924
21 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin Speed Up 23 51.163
  24 Italy Simone Corsi MV Agusta 20 3 Laps
  27 Indonesia Andi Gilang Kalex 17 6 Laps
  57 Spain Edgar Pons Kalex 12 11 Laps
  99 Malaysia Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin Kalex 10 13 Laps
  9 Spain Jorge Navarro Speed Up 5 18 Laps
  40 Spain Hector Garzo Kalex 5 18 Laps
  21 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Speed Up 0  
  11 Italy Nicolo Bulega Kalex 0  
View full results
Bezzecchi doesn't get VR46 nod to join Aprilia MotoGP team

Previous article

Bezzecchi doesn't get VR46 nod to join Aprilia MotoGP team
Load comments

About this article

Series Moto2
Event Algarve
Drivers Enea Bastianini
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Portuguese Grand Prix?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Portuguese Grand Prix?

Hamilton explains Brawn role in convincing him to join Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton explains Brawn role in convincing him to join Mercedes

Lorenzo hits back at Crutchlow over test rider comments
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo hits back at Crutchlow over test rider comments

Dovizioso “very angry” over final Ducati MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso “very angry” over final Ducati MotoGP qualifying

Why Mercedes won’t leap into choosing a Wolff successor Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Why Mercedes won’t leap into choosing a Wolff successor

How a setup error disguised Red Bull F1's front wing progress
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How a setup error disguised Red Bull F1's front wing progress

Valentino Rossi to return to Gulf 12 Hours with brother Marini
Endurance Endurance / Breaking news

Valentino Rossi to return to Gulf 12 Hours with brother Marini

Portimao Moto2: Bastianini champion, Gardner gets first win
Moto2 Moto2 / Race report

Portimao Moto2: Bastianini champion, Gardner gets first win

Latest news

Portimao Moto2: Bastianini champion, Gardner gets first win
MOT2 Moto2 / Race report

Portimao Moto2: Bastianini champion, Gardner gets first win

Bezzecchi doesn't get VR46 nod to join Aprilia MotoGP team
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Bezzecchi doesn't get VR46 nod to join Aprilia MotoGP team

Valencia Moto2: Martin wins, Bastianini extends points lead
MOT2 Moto2 / Race report

Valencia Moto2: Martin wins, Bastianini extends points lead

European Moto2: Bezzecchi dominates, Lowes crashes out
MOT2 Moto2 / Race report

European Moto2: Bezzecchi dominates, Lowes crashes out

Trending

1
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Portuguese Grand Prix?

7h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton explains Brawn role in convincing him to join Mercedes

5h
3
MotoGP

Lorenzo hits back at Crutchlow over test rider comments

23h
4
MotoGP

Dovizioso “very angry” over final Ducati MotoGP qualifying

18h
5
Formula 1

Why Mercedes won’t leap into choosing a Wolff successor

1h

Latest news

Portimao Moto2: Bastianini champion, Gardner gets first win
MOT2

Portimao Moto2: Bastianini champion, Gardner gets first win

Bezzecchi doesn't get VR46 nod to join Aprilia MotoGP team
MGP

Bezzecchi doesn't get VR46 nod to join Aprilia MotoGP team

Valencia Moto2: Martin wins, Bastianini extends points lead
MOT2

Valencia Moto2: Martin wins, Bastianini extends points lead

European Moto2: Bezzecchi dominates, Lowes crashes out
MOT2

European Moto2: Bezzecchi dominates, Lowes crashes out

Why America's latest MotoGP export could be a game changer
MGP

Why America's latest MotoGP export could be a game changer

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.