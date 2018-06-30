Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Moto2 / Assen / Breaking news

Nagashima to undergo surgery after huge crash

shares
comments
Nagashima to undergo surgery after huge crash
By: Chris Stevens
Jun 30, 2018, 8:07 AM

Honda Team Asia Moto2 rider Tetsuta Nagashima will undergo surgery on his left hand after a heavy crash during second practice on Friday in Assen.

Nagashima came off his Kalex machine at the high-speed left-hander at the Ramshoek, having run wide on the exit of the corner and hitting the gravel trap.

He was evaluated at the medical centre before being taken to the hospital for further checks to his left hand. He has been flown to Barcelona to have the surgery on Saturday afternoon.

The Japanese rider will then be assessed to see if he is fit to ride at the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring on July 15.

Nagashima is currently enjoying his best season in Grand Prix racing having scored points twice in Jerez and Catalunya, currently sitting 23rd in the overall rider standings.

He is also due to the competing in the Suzuka 8 Hours on July 28/29 with the MotoUP RT team alongside Kousuke Akiyoshi and fellow Moto2 rider Isaac Vinales. It is unknown if his injuries will jeopardise his ride.

Team VR46 rider Francesco Bagnaia topped both free practice sessions in Moto2 on Friday, beating Joan Mir by a tenth of a second in FP2.

Next Moto2 article
Assen Moto2: Bagnaia wins to rebuild points lead

Previous article

Assen Moto2: Bagnaia wins to rebuild points lead

Next article

Luthi weighing up Moto2 return for 2019

Luthi weighing up Moto2 return for 2019

About this article

Series Moto2
Event Assen
Location TT Circuit Assen
Drivers Tetsuta Nagashima
Teams Honda Team Asia
Author Chris Stevens
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
A lap of Valencia with Joan Mir 02:32
Moto2

A lap of Valencia with Joan Mir

2017 Season 03:18
Moto2

2017 Season

News in depth
Alex Marquez to remain in Moto2 for 2019
Moto2

Alex Marquez to remain in Moto2 for 2019

Sachsenring Moto2: Binder holds off Mir for first win
Moto2

Sachsenring Moto2: Binder holds off Mir for first win

Binder to continue with Ajo KTM for 2019
Moto2

Binder to continue with Ajo KTM for 2019

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.