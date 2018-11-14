Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Moto2 / Breaking news

Aegerter joins MV Agusta for 2019 Moto2 season

shares
comments
Aegerter joins MV Agusta for 2019 Moto2 season
David Gruz
By: David Gruz
4h ago

The MV Agusta Forward outfit has signed Dominique Aegerter for the 2019 Moto2 season as Romano Fenati is now set for a return to Moto3.

Forward, which used Suter bikes in 2018, will bring back the MV Agusta brand to grand prix racing next year.

The team looked set to run Fenati and was keen to sign the Italian even after he was banned at Misano for the rest of 2018.

Other alternatives for Forward were veterans Aegerter and Mattia Pasini, both struggling to find a place for 2019, and the team ended up signing the Swiss rider instead of Fenati.

In October, Aegerter admitted that he was unlikely to continue in Moto2, and was looking into possibilities in World Superbike and World Supersport.

Aegerter, 28, has been competing in Moto2 since 2010, acting as Tom Luthi's teammate in the CGBM squad in the first seven of those years, before joining Kiefer for 2017 and 2018.

He has just one race win in the series so far at the Sachsenring in 2014.

"I'm very happy to become part of this new team with such an ambitious project," Aegerter said.

"It's a source of great pride of me, as well as a great responsibility. "I will give my best to get great results and bring MV in the positions it deserves."

Fenati meanwhile is still set to return to grand prix racing as the Snipers team he competed for this year is linked with him for a Moto3 ride, despite having already signed Tony Arbolino and Makar Yurchenko. It is believed Fenati will replace the latter. 

Next article
Bagnaia reveals he turned down 2018 MotoGP offer

Previous article

Bagnaia reveals he turned down 2018 MotoGP offer
Load comments

About this article

Series Moto2
Author David Gruz
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Brawn says F1 2019 tests show "tangible" racing gains
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brawn says F1 2019 tests show "tangible" racing gains

4h ago
FIA: No need for further Ocon/Verstappen talks Article
Formula 1

FIA: No need for further Ocon/Verstappen talks

Ricciardo feels like he's taking Article
Formula 1

Ricciardo feels like he's taking "uppercuts" in 2018

News in depth
Aegerter joins MV Agusta for 2019 Moto2 season
Moto2

Aegerter joins MV Agusta for 2019 Moto2 season

Bagnaia reveals he turned down 2018 MotoGP offer
MotoGP

Bagnaia reveals he turned down 2018 MotoGP offer

Sepang Moto2: Bagnaia seals title, Marini wins race
Moto2

Sepang Moto2: Bagnaia seals title, Marini wins race

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.