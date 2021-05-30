Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Le Mans Moto2: Fernandez beats Gardner as Lowes crashes out
Moto2 / Mugello Race report

Mugello Moto2: Gardner passes Fernandez on last lap to win

By:

Remy Gardner beat Ajo KTM teammate Raul Fernandez by 0.014 seconds in a thrilling late battle for victory in the Moto2 Italian Grand Prix as Sam Lowes crashed.

Mugello Moto2: Gardner passes Fernandez on last lap to win

The sixth round of the 2021 Moto2 world championship was marred by the announcement ahead of the race that 19-year-old Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier has passed away from injuries sustained in a horror qualifying crash on Saturday.

At the start of the 21-lap race, poleman Fernandez grabbed the holeshot from Ajo KTM teammate Gardner.

Marc VDS rider Sam Lowes quickly worked his way back into third on lap three having started third and began to eat into the half-a-second advantage the top two had on him.

Fernandez soon opened up a gap to Gardner of seven tenths, with Lowes continuing to eat into the Australian’s gap on him.

Lowes had closed the gap sufficiently enough by the start of lap 10 to launch an attack on second into the San Donato right-hander at Turn 1, but ran wide and allowed Gardner back through.

The Marc VDS rider used the transition from the outside line at Turn 1 to the inside of the Luco left-hander at Turn 2 to make a move stick – defending retaliation from Gardner through the Materassi/Borgo San Lorenzo chicane at Turns 4/5.

This tussle allowed Fernandez to open up his lead to two seconds, but his pace began to stall by just over mid-distance and Lowes started to reel him in.

Lowes was able to get his disadvantage to Fernandez down to eight tenths by lap 15, but his hopes of victory were dashed when he fell out of the race at the Arrabbiata 1 right-hander.

The Marc VDS rider’s crash didn’t relent the pressure on Fernandez in the latter stages, with Gardner closing the gap between the Ajo pair to under sixth tenths.

With three laps to go Gardner cut the gap further to under half a second, the Australian seemingly with an edge grip advantage over Fernandez.

Gardner was close enough to his teammate by the end of the lap to get into his slipstream on the run to San Donato at the start of the penultimate tour, but couldn’t quite get near enough to make a move.

Defensive riding from Fernandez across lap 20 ensured Gardner couldn’t use his grip advantage to find a way through.

Fernandez held the lead to start the final lap, but Gardner nailed his run through the Arrabbiata section to launch a successful move for the lead at the Scarperia right.

Fernandez tried to fight back in the slipstream on the run to the chequered flag, but Gardner held away for his first win of the season by 0.014s.

Italtrans rider Joe Roberts took third from VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi after a late battle, but the American was demoted to fourth for narrowly exceeding track limits on the final lap.

Intact GP’s Marcel Schrotter completed the top five ahead of Team Asia rookie Ai Ogura and the sister Intact GP Kalex of fellow rookie Tony Arbolino – who ran third in the opening laps.

American Racing rookie Cameron Beuabier won a tight battle to claim a season-best eighth ahead of RW Racing’s Hafizh Syahrin and Pons rider Stefano Manzi.

Gardner’s victory puts him six points clear of Fernandez at the top of the championship, with Bezzecchi a further 23 points adrift in third as Lowes’ crash puts him 48 adrift on the lead.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap Interval
1 87 Australia Remy Gardner Kalex    
2 25 Spain Raúl Fernández Kalex 0.014 0.014
3 72 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Kalex 8.021 8.007
4 16 United States Joe Roberts Kalex 8.004  
5 23 Germany Marcel Schrotter Kalex 12.343 4.339
6 79 Japan Ai Ogura Kalex 23.170 10.827
7 14 Italy Tony Arbolino Kalex 23.764 0.594
8 6 United States Cameron Beaubier Kalex 34.825 11.061
9 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin NTS 34.849 0.024
10 62 Italy Stefano Manzi Kalex 34.965 0.116
11 44 Spain Arón Canet Boscoscuro B-21 35.250 0.285
12 54 Fermín Aldeguer Boscoscuro B-21 35.300 0.050
13 40 Spain Hector Garzo Kalex 35.450 0.150
14 96 United Kingdom Jake Dixon Kalex 36.161 0.711
15 64 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder Kalex 40.700 4.539
16 13 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus Kalex 46.263 5.563
17 70 Belgium Barry Baltus NTS 46.403 0.140
18 35 Thailand Somkiat Chantra Kalex 48.566 2.163
19 10 Italy Tommaso Marcon MV Agusta 1'16.213 27.647
  42 Spain Marcos Ramirez Kalex    
  22 United Kingdom Sam Lowes Kalex    
  21 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Kalex    
  24 Italy Simone Corsi MV Agusta    
  75 Spain Albert Arenas Boscoscuro B-21    
  97 Spain Xavi Vierge Kalex    
  9 Spain Jorge Navarro Boscoscuro B-21    
  7 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri MV Agusta    
  19 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta Kalex    
  37 Spain Augusto Fernandez Kalex    
View full results
shares
comments
Le Mans Moto2: Fernandez beats Gardner as Lowes crashes out

Previous article

Le Mans Moto2: Fernandez beats Gardner as Lowes crashes out
Load comments

About this article

Series Moto2
Event Mugello
Sub-event Race
Drivers Remy Gardner
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after Mugello qualifying crash

2h
2
Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

1d
3
Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after crash

21h
4
Formula 1

Marko: Wolff "should look at his front wings" amid protest threat

1d
5
Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

1d
Latest news
Mugello Moto2: Gardner passes Fernandez on last lap to win
MOT2

Mugello Moto2: Gardner passes Fernandez on last lap to win

1h
Le Mans Moto2: Fernandez beats Gardner as Lowes crashes out
MOT2

Le Mans Moto2: Fernandez beats Gardner as Lowes crashes out

May 16, 2021
Jerez Moto2: Di Giannantonio wins for Gresini's squad
MOT2

Jerez Moto2: Di Giannantonio wins for Gresini's squad

May 2, 2021
Portimao Moto2: Fernandez scores maiden win, Lowes crashes
MOT2

Portimao Moto2: Fernandez scores maiden win, Lowes crashes

Apr 18, 2021
Doha Moto2: Lowes holds off Gardner for second straight win
MOT2

Doha Moto2: Lowes holds off Gardner for second straight win

Apr 4, 2021
More from
Lewis Duncan
Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after Mugello qualifying crash Mugello
Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after Mugello qualifying crash

Mugello Moto3: Foggia fends off Masia to take narrow win Mugello
Moto3

Mugello Moto3: Foggia fends off Masia to take narrow win

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's French GP Prime
MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Remy Gardner More from
Remy Gardner
Gardner joins Ajo KTM squad for 2021 Moto2 season
Moto2

Gardner joins Ajo KTM squad for 2021 Moto2 season

Gardner says he rebuffed KTM MotoGP approach
Moto2

Gardner says he rebuffed KTM MotoGP approach

Miller happy to see Gardner 'stick the finger up' to doubters
Moto2

Miller happy to see Gardner 'stick the finger up' to doubters

Trending Today

Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after Mugello qualifying crash
Moto3 Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after Mugello qualifying crash

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after crash
Moto3 Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after crash

Marko: Wolff "should look at his front wings" amid protest threat
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Wolff "should look at his front wings" amid protest threat

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

Yamaha slams Marquez's "not fair" MotoGP qualifying tactics
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha slams Marquez's "not fair" MotoGP qualifying tactics

Schumacher: Vettel giving me lots of advice in good friendship
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher: Vettel giving me lots of advice in good friendship

The lessons Mercedes will learn from its Monaco F1 mistakes
Formula 1 Formula 1

The lessons Mercedes will learn from its Monaco F1 mistakes

Latest news

Mugello Moto2: Gardner passes Fernandez on last lap to win
Moto2 Moto2

Mugello Moto2: Gardner passes Fernandez on last lap to win

Le Mans Moto2: Fernandez beats Gardner as Lowes crashes out
Moto2 Moto2

Le Mans Moto2: Fernandez beats Gardner as Lowes crashes out

Jerez Moto2: Di Giannantonio wins for Gresini's squad
Moto2 Moto2

Jerez Moto2: Di Giannantonio wins for Gresini's squad

Portimao Moto2: Fernandez scores maiden win, Lowes crashes
Moto2 Moto2

Portimao Moto2: Fernandez scores maiden win, Lowes crashes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.