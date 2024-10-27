MotoGP Thailand GP: Moto2 and Moto3 results
Ai Ogura wrapped up the 2024 Moto2 title in Thailand after finishing second to Canet, while the Moto3 race was again won by champion David Alonso
Ai Ogura, MT Helmets MSI
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Ai Ogura has been crowned 2024 Moto2 World Champion with two rounds in hand after finishing second to Aron Canet at the Chang International Circuit, while David Alonso’s record-breaking Moto3 campaign continued with a 12th win of the season.
Coming into the Thai event with his first ‘match point’ shot at a maiden grand prix world title, though closest rival Canet did his bit by clinching a third victory of the season, Ogura held his nerve to secure the top three finish he needed to make title success a foregone conclusion.
Ogura - who will graduate to MotoGP next season with Trackhouse Aprilia - had run as low as seventh in the early stages after contact on the opening lap before picking his way through to finish behind Canet.
With that result, Ogura becomes the first Japanese rider to secure an intermediate class title since Hiroshi Aoyama was crowned 250GP champion in 2009, while MT Helmets-MSI celebrated the title in its maiden season of Moto2 competition.
Moreover, after 12 years of Kalex dominance, it is a first Moto2 title to be won with the Speed Up-engineered Boscoscuro chassis.
Though his hopes of an elusive Moto2 title ended, a second win in four rounds for Canet sees the Fantic Racing rider tighten his grip on the runners-up spot.
The Italian was in control from lap one to take victory by 2.5s from Ogura as American Racing’s Marcos Ramirez notched up the second podium of his Moto2 career.
In a race curtailed by a red flag with three laps remaining, home hero Somkiat Chantra came on strong in the latter stages to secure fourth place with rookie Diogo Moreira rounding out the top five.
Moto2 Thailand GP - Race results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|A. Canet Fantic Racing
|44
|Kalex
|20
|
-
|25
|2
|A. Ogura MT Helmets - MSI
|79
|Boscoscuro B-21
|20
|
+2.523
2.523
|2.523
|20
|3
|M. Ramirez OnlyFans American Racing Team
|24
|Kalex
|20
|
+3.276
3.276
|0.753
|16
|4
|S. Chantra Honda Team Asia
|35
|Kalex
|20
|
+6.213
6.213
|2.937
|13
|5
|D. Moreira Italtrans Racing Team
|10
|Kalex
|20
|
+6.451
6.451
|0.238
|11
|6
|I. Guevara CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team
|28
|Kalex
|20
|
+7.121
7.121
|0.670
|10
|7
|A. Arenas Gresini Moto2
|75
|Kalex
|20
|
+7.436
7.436
|0.315
|9
|8
|J. Dixon CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team
|96
|Kalex
|20
|
+7.672
7.672
|0.236
|8
|9
|M. Gonzalez Gresini Moto2
|18
|Kalex
|19
|
+1 Lap
8.978
|1 Lap
|7
|10
|D. Öncü Ajo Motorsport
|53
|Kalex
|19
|
+1 Lap
12.160
|3.182
|6
|11
|A. López Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing
|21
|Boscoscuro B-21
|19
|
+1 Lap
13.667
|1.507
|5
|12
|S. García MT Helmets - MSI
|3
|Boscoscuro B-21
|19
|
+1 Lap
14.050
|0.383
|4
|13
|A. Sasaki Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|22
|Kalex
|19
|
+1 Lap
15.382
|1.332
|3
|14
|F. Salač Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|12
|Kalex
|19
|
+1 Lap
18.690
|3.308
|2
|15
|J. Navarro OnlyFans American Racing Team
|9
|Kalex
|19
|
+1 Lap
22.097
|3.407
|1
|16
|M. Aji Honda Team Asia
|34
|Kalex
|19
|
+1 Lap
22.712
|0.615
|17
|J. Masia Preicanos Racing Team
|5
|Kalex
|19
|
+1 Lap
27.849
|5.137
|18
|D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team
|71
|Kalex
|19
|
+1 Lap
28.668
|0.819
|19
|Z. van den Goorbergh RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|84
|Kalex
|19
|
+1 Lap
31.799
|3.131
|20
|
X. Cardelús Fantic Racing
|20
|Kalex
|19
|
+1 Lap
32.205
|0.406
|21
|X. Artigas KLINT Forward Factory Team
|43
|Forward F2
|19
|
+1 Lap
53.101
|20.896
|22
|
H. Voight Preicanos Racing Team
|29
|Kalex
|19
|
+1 Lap
58.109
|5.008
|dnf
|J. Alcoba Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|52
|Kalex
|19
|
+1 Lap
14.250
|Accident
|dnf
|
Á. Escrig KLINT Forward Factory Team
|11
|Forward F2
|16
|
3 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|15
|Kalex
|7
|
12 laps
|Accident
|dnf
|B. Baltus RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|7
|Kalex
|7
|
12 laps
|Accident
|dnf
|
S. Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|81
|Kalex
|6
|
13 laps
|Accident
|T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|14
|Kalex
|0
|
19 laps
|Accident
|F. Aldeguer Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing
|54
|Boscoscuro B-21
|0
|
19 laps
|Accident
|View full results
Alonso sets new record with Thailand Moto3 win
David Alonso, CFMOTO Aspar Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
In Moto3, David Alonso broke Valentino Rossi’s 27-year record for victories over a single-season in the entry-level category as he claimed the 12th win of a dominant title-winning campaign.
The Colombian picked his way to the front of a closely-matched lead group of five riders to hold on for victory in the shortened 12-lap encounter, heading off Luca Lunetta in second and Collin Veijer in third.
His fifth win of the season, Alonso had the honour of breaking Rossi’s erstwhile record of 11 wins across the 125/Moto3 class, achieved with his 1997 125GP title, having already established a fresh benchmark for the category as part of the current Moto3 era.
He wouldn’t have it easy amid damp conditions but after rising to the fore decisively with four laps remaining, the CFMoto Aspar Team rider benefitted from squabbles behind to remain out of reach to the flag.
In second, SIC58’s Lunetta came through for a career-best finish in second place ahead of Husqvarna IntactGP man Veijer, the duo capitalising on a wayward Ivan Ortola running deep into the final corner to rule himself out of the podium fight.
Still, he fared better than Taiyo Furusato, who finished by sliding across the finish line separated from his Honda Team Asia machine after being felled in contact with Veijer on the exit of the final corner. Despite the unconventional conclusion, he was reinstated to fifth behind Ortola.
Further back, after Leopard Honda riders Adrian Fernandez and Angel Piqueras crashed out on the final lap, David Munoz and Joel Kelso came through for sixth and seventh, while Scott Ogden collected a season’s best eighth place finish on the MLav Racing Honda.
Moto3 Thailand GP - Race results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|
D. Alonso CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
|80
|CF MOTO
|12
|
20'29.345
|160.0
|25
|2
|
L. Lunetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
|58
|Honda
|12
|
+0.353
20'29.698
|0.353
|159.9
|20
|3
|
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|95
|Husqvarna
|12
|
+0.522
20'29.867
|0.169
|159.9
|16
|4
|
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
|48
|KTM
|12
|
+0.936
20'30.281
|0.414
|159.9
|13
|5
|T. Furusato Honda Team Asia
|72
|Honda
|12
|
+1.683
20'31.028
|0.747
|159.8
|11
|6
|D. Munoz BOE Motorsports
|64
|KTM
|12
|
+2.492
20'31.837
|0.809
|159.7
|10
|7
|J. Kelso BOE Motorsports
|66
|KTM
|12
|
+2.806
20'32.151
|0.314
|159.6
|9
|8
|S. Ogden FleetSafe Honda - MLav Racing
|19
|Honda
|12
|
+5.022
20'34.367
|2.216
|159.3
|8
|9
|S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA
|82
|KTM
|12
|
+7.641
20'36.986
|2.619
|159.0
|7
|10
|T. Suzuki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|24
|Husqvarna
|12
|
+8.308
20'37.653
|0.667
|158.9
|6
|11
|R. Yamanaka MT Helmets - MSI
|6
|KTM
|12
|
+9.040
20'38.385
|0.732
|158.8
|5
|12
|D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|96
|GASGAS
|12
|
+11.640
20'40.985
|2.600
|158.5
|4
|13
|R. Rossi CIP
|54
|KTM
|12
|
+11.697
20'41.042
|0.057
|158.5
|3
|14
|
F. Farioli SIC58 Squadra Corse
|7
|Honda
|12
|
+14.989
20'44.334
|3.292
|158.1
|2
|15
|
J. Roulstone Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|12
|GASGAS
|12
|
+17.090
20'46.435
|2.101
|157.8
|1
|16
|
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|99
|KTM
|12
|
+16.945
20'46.290
|157.8
|17
|
T. Buasri Honda Team Asia
|5
|Honda
|12
|
+17.626
20'46.971
|0.681
|157.7
|18
|
X. Zurutuza Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|85
|KTM
|12
|
+19.439
20'48.784
|1.813
|157.5
|19
|
N. Fabio LEVELUP - MTA
|10
|KTM
|12
|
+19.191
20'48.536
|157.5
|20
|
D. Almansa Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
|22
|Honda
|12
|
+19.244
20'48.589
|0.053
|157.5
|21
|M. Bertelle Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
|18
|Honda
|12
|
+19.667
20'49.012
|0.423
|157.5
|22
|A. Fernandez Leopard Racing
|31
|Honda
|12
|
+43.606
21'12.951
|23.939
|154.5
|23
|
N. Dettwiler CIP
|55
|KTM
|12
|
+43.672
21'13.017
|0.066
|154.5
|dnf
|
Á. Piqueras Leopard Racing
|36
|Honda
|10
|
+2 Laps
17'07.337
|2 Laps
|159.5
|Accident
|dnf
|
J. Esteban CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
|78
|CF MOTO
|9
|
+3 Laps
15'32.025
|1 Lap
|158.3
|Accident
|dnf
|
E. O'Shea FleetSafe Honda - MLav Racing
|8
|Honda
|9
|
+3 Laps
17'18.597
|1'46.572
|142.0
|Retirement
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
F1 live: The Mexico City Grand Prix as it happens
Why Mexican GP believes it has bright future, with or without Perez
It's time for better racing guidelines and review procedures in F1 - Stella
How Bell's path to the Championship 4 may differ from others
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments