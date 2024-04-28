All Series
Moto2 Jerez

MotoGP Spanish GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Fermin Aldeguer took a first win of the season in the Moto2 class as Collin Veijer held on for Moto3 honours at the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Fermin Aldeguer, SpeedUp Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The 19-lap Moto3 race opened up Sunday's Spanish GP action, with drama striking almost immediately.

Having lost out from pole on the run to Turn 1 at the start, Aspar CF Moto rider David Alonso retook the lead from David Munoz into Turn 6 on the opening lap.

Leading the field into the last corner, Alonso crashed out, releasing Munoz into a comfortable lead as the Aspar rider rejoined at the back of the field.

BOE Motorsport rider Munoz was quickly reeled in by the chasing pack headed by Intact GP KTM's Collin Veijer, who scythed past into the led through the Turn 11 right-hander.

From there, Veijer kept the pack at bay as the laps counted down and continued to lead as he headed Munoz onto the final lap.

Munoz kept the pressure on Veijer, but the Dutch rider kept enough margin in hand on the run through the final sector to stop any last-corner attacks.

A small moment on the gas coming out of Turn 13 put Munoz right onto Veijer's exhaust, but the Intact GP rider took the chequered flag 0.045 seconds clear for a second grand prix victory.

­MT Helmets – MSI KTM rider Ivan Ortola completed the podium from his team-mate Ryusei Yamanaka, while Joel Kelso rounded out the top five on the sister BOE Motorsports-run bike.

Adrian Fernandez was seventh for Leopard Honda ahead of championship leader Dani Holgado, with the Tech3 GasGas rider battered and bruised after a crash on Saturday which left him 18th on the grid.

MTA duo Nicola Carraro and Stefano Nepa, while Leopard rookie Angel Piqueras completed the top 10, while Alonso recovered to 11th.

Holgado holds a six-point lead in the standings from Alonso, with Veijer 28 back in third.

Moto3 results

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
 95 Husqvarna 19

33'29.725

   150.5   25
2 Spain D. Munoz BOE Motorsports 64 KTM 19

+0.045

33'29.770

 0.045 150.5   20
3
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
 48 KTM 19

+0.871

33'30.596

 0.826 150.4   16
4 Japan R. Yamanaka MT Helmets - MSI 6 KTM 19

+4.849

33'34.574

 3.978 150.1   13
5 Australia J. Kelso BOE Motorsports 66 KTM 19

+10.178

33'39.903

 5.329 149.7   11
6 Mexico A. Fernandez Leopard Racing 31 Honda 19

+10.353

33'40.078

 0.175 149.7   10
7 Spain D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 96 GASGAS 19

+10.400

33'40.125

 0.047 149.7   9
8
N. Fabio LEVELUP - MTA
 10 KTM 19

+10.647

33'40.372

 0.247 149.7   8
9 Italy S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA 82 KTM 19

+11.400

33'41.125

 0.753 149.6   7
10
Á. Piqueras Leopard Racing
 36 Honda 19

+14.885

33'44.610

 3.485 149.4   6
11
D. Alonso CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
 80 CF MOTO 19

+19.152

33'48.877

 4.267 149.1   5
12
J. Roulstone Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
 12 GASGAS 19

+19.921

33'49.646

 0.769 149.0   4
13
F. Farioli SIC58 Squadra Corse
 7 Honda 19

+20.423

33'50.148

 0.502 149.0   3
14 Italy M. Bertelle Rivacold Snipers Team 18 Honda 19

+20.541

33'50.266

 0.118 149.0   2
15
D. Almansa Rivacold Snipers Team
 22 Honda 19

+20.662

33'50.387

 0.121 149.0   1
16 Spain V. Pérez Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 21 KTM 19

+22.382

33'52.107

 1.720 148.8    
17 Japan T. Furusato Honda Team Asia 72 Honda 19

+22.882

33'52.607

 0.500 148.8    
18 Italy R. Rossi CIP 54 KTM 19

+23.186

33'52.911

 0.304 148.8    
19 United Kingdom S. Ogden MLav Racing 19 Honda 19

+25.549

33'55.274

 2.363 148.6    
20
L. Lunetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
 58 Honda 19

+32.270

34'01.995

 6.721 148.1    
21
N. Dettwiler CIP
 55 KTM 19

+32.483

34'02.208

 0.213 148.1    
22
X. Zurutuza Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
 85 KTM 19

+45.346

34'15.071

 12.863 147.2    
23 United Kingdom J. Whatley MLav Racing 70 Honda 19

+45.842

34'15.567

 0.496 147.1    
24
T. Buasri Honda Team Asia
 5 Honda 19

+46.845

34'16.570

 1.003 147.1    
25 Japan T. Suzuki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 24 Husqvarna 18

+1 Lap

35'03.492

 1 Lap 136.2    
dnf
J. Esteban CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
 78 CF MOTO 18

+1 Lap

31'53.417

   149.7 Accident  
View full results  

 

Conditions remained good for the 21-lap Moto2 race, which was controlled by pre-season title favourite Fermin Aldeguer.

The Speed Up rider had to engage in an early battle with Gresini's Manuel Gonzales, with the pair trading places across the first six laps.

Poleman Aldeguer made his decisive move on the sixth tour when he came through on Gonzales at Turn 8 and would quickly streak away.

The Spaniard would get to the chequered flag 1.287 seconds clear, as American Racing rider Joe Roberts strengthened his claims to a MotoGP ride in 2025 with a ride from 11th to second.

Roberts now leads the championship by five points and has become the first American rider in grand prix racing to score three successive podiums since the late Nicky Hayden in MotoGP in 2006.

Gonzales completed the podium from MT Helmets – MSI's Sergio Garcia, with Albert Arenas (Gresini) completing the top five.

Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI), Marc VDS' Tony Arbolino, Yamaha VR46 Master Camp's Jeremy Alcoba, Ajo KTM's Celestino Vietti and Honda Team Asia's Somkiat Chantra rounded out the top 10.

A fractured leg in a crash in practice ruled Aron Canet out of the grand prix, meaning he slips 31 points down in the championship in seventh.

Moto2 results

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain F. Aldeguer Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing 54 Boscoscuro B-21 21

-

       25
2 United States J. Roberts OnlyFans American Racing Team 16 Kalex 21

+1.287

1.287

 1.287     20
3 Spain M. Gonzalez QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 18 Kalex 21

+1.568

1.568

 0.281     16
4 Spain S. García MT Helmets - MSI 3 Boscoscuro B-21 21

+6.226

6.226

 4.658     13
5 Spain A. Arenas QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 75 Kalex 21

+8.059

8.059

 1.833     11
6 Japan A. Ogura MT Helmets - MSI 79 Boscoscuro B-21 21

+12.490

12.490

 4.431     10
7 Italy T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 14 Kalex 21

+13.346

13.346

 0.856     9
8 Spain J. Alcoba Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team 52 Kalex 21

+13.489

13.489

 0.143     8
9 Italy C. Vietti Ajo Motorsport 13 Kalex 21

+14.508

14.508

 1.019     7
10 Thailand S. Chantra Honda Team Asia 35 Kalex 21

+19.693

19.693

 5.185     6
11 Czech Republic F. Salač Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 12 Kalex 21

+20.045

20.045

 0.352     5
12 Spain I. Guevara CFMOTO Aspar Team 28 Kalex 21

+21.779

21.779

 1.734     4
13 Netherlands Z. van den Goorbergh RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 84 Kalex 21

+27.933

27.933

 6.154     3
14 Turkey D. Öncü Ajo Motorsport 53 Kalex 21

+32.146

32.146

 4.213     2
15 Italy M. Ferrari QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 23 Kalex 21

+41.158

41.158

 9.012     1
16 Indonesia M. Aji Honda Team Asia 34 Kalex 21

+41.953

41.953

 0.795      
17
X. Cardelús Fantic Racing
 20 Kalex 21

+42.591

42.591

 0.638      
18 Spain J. Navarro KLINT Forward Factory Team 9 Kalex 21

+46.933

46.933

 4.342      
19 South Africa D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 15 Kalex 20

1 lap

        
20 Spain X. Artigas KLINT Forward Factory Team 43 Forward F2 17

4 laps

        
dnf Spain J. Masia Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team 5 Kalex 20

1 lap

     Accident  
dnf United Kingdom J. Dixon CFMOTO Aspar Team 96 Kalex 20

1 lap

     Retirement  
dnf Spain A. López Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing 21 Boscoscuro B-21 17

4 laps

     Retirement  
dnf Spain M. Ramirez OnlyFans American Racing Team 24 Kalex 15

6 laps

     Retirement  
dnf
Á. Escrig KLINT Forward Factory Team
 11 Forward F2 13

8 laps

     Retirement  
dnf Brazil D. Moreira Italtrans Racing Team 10 Kalex 11

10 laps

     Retirement  
dnf Belgium B. Baltus RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 7 Kalex 6

15 laps

     Retirement  
dnf Italy D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team 71 Kalex 4

17 laps

     Retirement  
dnf
S. Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
 81 Kalex 1

20 laps

     Retirement  
dnf Netherlands B. Bendsneyder Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team 64 Kalex 1

20 laps

     Retirement  
View full results  

Lewis Duncan
