MotoGP San Marino GP: Moto2 and Moto3 results
Maiden Moto3 victory for Angel Piqueras after recovering from a double Long Lap penalty, while Ai Ogura owns Moto2 and rises to the top of the championship at Misano
Leopard Honda’s Angel Piqueras competed a remarkable Moto3 win at Misano in the San Marino Grand Prix.
For the second occasion in a week a Spanish teenager walked the top step of the podium for the first time, following KTM Ajo’s Jose Antonio Rueda’s success in Aragon last Sunday.
The 17-year-old had to negotiate two Long Lap penalties after a collision with Britain’s Scott Ogden on Saturday and charged back from the deficit to defeat GASGAS Tech3’s Daniel Holgado by 0.035s - the closest ever race finish at Misano.
The triumph signified the first win for the 2023 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup champion in his debut Moto3 term after a gripping race between five riders at the front and frequent overtaking.
Holgado was runner-up for his sixth podium finish of the season and rose to second in the championship standings as a consequence. MT Helmet-MSI’s Ivan Ortola was the first KTM rider in the classification and rounded out an all-Spanish top three.
Honda Team Asia’s Taiyo Furosato took his Honda to fourth and the Japanese’s contact with world championship leader David Alonso on the last lap of 22 dropped the Columbian to sixth; later the CFMOTO Aspar man was demoted to seventh after a track limits infringement on the same circulation. Alonso’s championship lead has been trimmed to 70 points
Australian Joel Kelso was therefore pushed up to sixth on the BOE KTM. Husqvarna IntactGP’s Tatsuki Suzuki rode from 23rd on the grid to finish eighth.
Honda riders Luca Lunetta and Adrian Fernandez were both adjudged to have jumped the start and had to serve two Long Lap penalties. Lunetta had qualified on the front row and the sanction snuffed out hopes of home glory but he rallied to ninth. SIC58’s Filippo Farioli was 10th.
Rueda went from the high of home grand prix spoils to the low of a second corner crash as his race lasted all of a few seconds, while BOE Motorsports’ David Munoz and CIP Green Power’s Ricardo Rossi were the other fallers in the incident.
Moto3 San Marino GP - Race results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|
Á. Piqueras Leopard Racing
|36
|Honda
|20
|
34'02.766
|148.9
|25
|2
|D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|96
|GASGAS
|20
|
+0.035
34'02.801
|0.035
|148.9
|20
|3
|
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
|48
|KTM
|20
|
+0.226
34'02.992
|0.191
|148.9
|16
|4
|T. Furusato Honda Team Asia
|72
|Honda
|20
|
+0.259
34'03.025
|0.033
|148.9
|13
|5
|
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|95
|Husqvarna
|20
|
+0.491
34'03.257
|0.232
|148.9
|11
|6
|J. Kelso BOE Motorsports
|66
|KTM
|20
|
+0.977
34'03.743
|0.486
|148.8
|10
|7
|
D. Alonso CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
|80
|CF MOTO
|20
|
+0.596
34'03.362
|148.9
|9
|8
|T. Suzuki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|24
|Husqvarna
|20
|
+3.756
34'06.522
|3.160
|148.6
|8
|9
|
L. Lunetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
|58
|Honda
|20
|
+6.789
34'09.555
|3.033
|148.4
|7
|10
|
F. Farioli SIC58 Squadra Corse
|7
|Honda
|20
|
+8.088
34'10.854
|1.299
|148.3
|6
|11
|
D. Almansa Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
|22
|Honda
|20
|
+8.122
34'10.888
|0.034
|148.3
|5
|12
|
J. Roulstone Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|12
|GASGAS
|20
|
+8.400
34'11.166
|0.278
|148.3
|4
|13
|A. Fernandez Leopard Racing
|31
|Honda
|20
|
+9.366
34'12.132
|0.966
|148.2
|3
|14
|S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA
|82
|KTM
|20
|
+9.911
34'12.677
|0.545
|148.2
|2
|15
|S. Ogden FleetSafe Honda - MLav Racing
|19
|Honda
|20
|
+11.067
34'13.833
|1.156
|148.1
|1
|16
|
N. Fabio LEVELUP - MTA
|10
|KTM
|20
|
+17.122
34'19.888
|6.055
|147.7
|17
|R. Yamanaka MT Helmets - MSI
|6
|KTM
|20
|
+30.484
34'33.250
|13.362
|146.7
|18
|
X. Zurutuza Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|85
|KTM
|20
|
+32.041
34'34.807
|1.557
|146.6
|19
|
J. Rosenthaler Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|34
|Husqvarna
|20
|
+32.138
34'34.904
|0.097
|146.6
|20
|
N. Dettwiler CIP
|55
|KTM
|20
|
+38.080
34'40.846
|5.942
|146.2
|21
|
T. Buasri Honda Team Asia
|5
|Honda
|20
|
+38.148
34'40.914
|0.068
|146.2
|22
|
J. Esteban CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
|78
|CF MOTO
|20
|
+43.960
34'46.726
|5.812
|145.8
|dnf
|M. Bertelle Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
|18
|Honda
|16
|
+4 Laps
27'16.965
|4 Laps
|148.7
|Accident
|dnf
|V. Pérez FleetSafe Honda - MLav Racing
|21
|Honda
|16
|
+4 Laps
27'21.260
|4.295
|148.3
|Accident
|dnf
|
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|99
|KTM
|0
|
20 laps
|Accident
|dnf
|D. Munoz BOE Motorsports
|64
|KTM
|0
|
20 laps
|Accident
|dnf
|R. Rossi CIP
|54
|KTM
|0
|
20 laps
|Accident
Ai Ogura, MT Helmets MSI
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Moto2 was aced by MT Helmets -MSI’s Ai Ogura, as the MotoGP-bound Japanese rider beat Fantic Racing’s Aron Canet and Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino for his third victory of the campaign.
KTM Ajo’s Celestino Vietti tumbled out of contention for victory from fourth with three laps to go at Turn 16.
QJMotor Gresini’s Manuel Gonzalez rode to a lonely fourth as a result, as Aragon GP winner CFMOTO Aspar’s Jake Dixon capped the top five.
Another MotoGP class conscript for next year, Sync SpeedUp’s Fermin Aldeguer, erased some of the disappointment of his crash at Aragon last weekend with sixth place.
Arbolino’s team-mate, Filip Salac took seventh and headed the four-way fight between Italtrans Racing’s Diogo Morira, QJMotor Gresini’s Albert Arenas and IntactGP Husqvarna’s Darryn Binder in 10th.
SpeedUp Racing’s Alonso Lopez crashed on lap two and later received a Long Lap penalty for exceeding track limits.
Sergio Garcia made an emotional charge from 24th on the grid to 12th but was unable to prevent Ogura from taking the Moto2 championship lead, the Spaniard in tears after the race, while the Japanese rider is now nine points ahead of his MT Helmets – MSi team-mate at the top of the standings.
Moto2 San Marino GP - Race results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|A. Ogura MT Helmets - MSI
|79
|Boscoscuro B-21
|19
|
-
|25
|2
|A. Canet Fantic Racing
|44
|Kalex
|19
|
+0.609
0.609
|0.609
|20
|3
|T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|14
|Kalex
|19
|
+4.639
4.639
|4.030
|16
|4
|M. Gonzalez QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|18
|Kalex
|19
|
+6.948
6.948
|2.309
|13
|5
|J. Dixon CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team
|96
|Kalex
|19
|
+10.863
10.863
|3.915
|11
|6
|F. Aldeguer Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing
|54
|Boscoscuro B-21
|19
|
+12.642
12.642
|1.779
|10
|7
|F. Salač Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|12
|Kalex
|21
|
+13.524
13.524
|0.882
|9
|8
|D. Moreira Italtrans Racing Team
|10
|Kalex
|0
|
+19 Laps
15.002
|21 Laps
|8
|9
|A. Arenas QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|75
|Kalex
|0
|
+19 Laps
15.970
|0.968
|7
|10
|D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|15
|Kalex
|19
|
+16.032
16.032
|0.062
|6
|11
|
S. Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|81
|Kalex
|19
|
+16.634
16.634
|0.602
|5
|12
|S. García MT Helmets - MSI
|3
|Boscoscuro B-21
|19
|
+17.939
17.939
|1.305
|4
|13
|J. Roberts OnlyFans American Racing Team
|16
|Kalex
|20
|
+20.560
20.560
|2.621
|3
|14
|S. Chantra Honda Team Asia
|35
|Kalex
|20
|
+20.943
20.943
|0.383
|2
|15
|M. Ramirez OnlyFans American Racing Team
|24
|Kalex
|20
|
+21.308
21.308
|0.365
|1
|16
|A. Sasaki Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|22
|Kalex
|20
|
+24.708
24.708
|3.400
|17
|J. Alcoba Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|52
|Kalex
|20
|
+24.787
24.787
|0.079
|18
|B. Baltus RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|7
|Kalex
|20
|
+25.936
25.936
|1.149
|19
|D. Öncü Ajo Motorsport
|53
|Kalex
|20
|
+26.807
26.807
|0.871
|20
|B. Bendsneyder Preicanos Racing Team
|64
|Kalex
|20
|
+27.123
27.123
|0.316
|21
|I. Guevara CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team
|28
|Kalex
|19
|
+30.171
30.171
|1 Lap
|22
|D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team
|71
|Kalex
|19
|
+36.352
36.352
|6.181
|23
|Z. van den Goorbergh RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|84
|Kalex
|19
|
+36.526
36.526
|0.174
|24
|J. Masia Preicanos Racing Team
|5
|Kalex
|19
|
+37.046
37.046
|0.520
|25
|M. Aji Honda Team Asia
|34
|Kalex
|19
|
+38.225
38.225
|1.179
|26
|X. Artigas KLINT Forward Factory Team
|43
|Forward F2
|22
|
+55.095
55.095
|16.870
|27
|
X. Cardelús Fantic Racing
|20
|Kalex
|22
|
+56.207
56.207
|1.112
|28
|
O. Unai KLINT Forward Factory Team
|40
|Forward F2
|0
|
+19 Laps
1.050
|22 Laps
|29
|A. López Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing
|21
|Boscoscuro B-21
|17
|
2 laps
|dnf
|C. Vietti Ajo Motorsport
|13
|Kalex
|19
|
3 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|M. Pasini Team Ciatti Boscoscuro
|19
|Boscoscuro B-21
|14
|
8 laps
|Retirement
