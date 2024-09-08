All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Race report
Moto2 Misano

MotoGP San Marino GP: Moto2 and Moto3 results

Maiden Moto3 victory for Angel Piqueras after recovering from a double Long Lap penalty, while Ai Ogura owns Moto2 and rises to the top of the championship at Misano

Adam Wheeler
Adam Wheeler
Upd:
Angel Piqueras, Leopard Racing

Leopard Honda’s Angel Piqueras competed a remarkable Moto3 win at Misano in the San Marino Grand Prix.

For the second occasion in a week a Spanish teenager walked the top step of the podium for the first time, following KTM Ajo’s Jose Antonio Rueda’s success in Aragon last Sunday.

The 17-year-old had to negotiate two Long Lap penalties after a collision with Britain’s Scott Ogden on Saturday and charged back from the deficit to defeat GASGAS Tech3’s Daniel Holgado by 0.035s - the closest ever race finish at Misano.

The triumph signified the first win for the 2023 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup champion in his debut Moto3 term after a gripping race between five riders at the front and frequent overtaking.

Holgado was runner-up for his sixth podium finish of the season and rose to second in the championship standings as a consequence. MT Helmet-MSI’s Ivan Ortola was the first KTM rider in the classification and rounded out an all-Spanish top three.

Honda Team Asia’s Taiyo Furosato took his Honda to fourth and the Japanese’s contact with world championship leader David Alonso on the last lap of 22 dropped the Columbian to sixth; later the CFMOTO Aspar man was demoted to seventh after a track limits infringement on the same circulation. Alonso’s championship lead has been trimmed to 70 points

Australian Joel Kelso was therefore pushed up to sixth on the BOE KTM. Husqvarna IntactGP’s Tatsuki Suzuki rode from 23rd on the grid to finish eighth.

Honda riders Luca Lunetta and Adrian Fernandez were both adjudged to have jumped the start and had to serve two Long Lap penalties. Lunetta had qualified on the front row and the sanction snuffed out hopes of home glory but he rallied to ninth. SIC58’s Filippo Farioli was 10th.

Rueda went from the high of home grand prix spoils to the low of a second corner crash as his race lasted all of a few seconds, while BOE Motorsports’ David Munoz and CIP Green Power’s Ricardo Rossi were the other fallers in the incident.

Moto3 San Marino GP - Race results

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1
Á. Piqueras Leopard Racing
 36 Honda 20

34'02.766

   148.9   25
2 Spain D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 96 GASGAS 20

+0.035

34'02.801

 0.035 148.9   20
3
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
 48 KTM 20

+0.226

34'02.992

 0.191 148.9   16
4 Japan T. Furusato Honda Team Asia 72 Honda 20

+0.259

34'03.025

 0.033 148.9   13
5
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
 95 Husqvarna 20

+0.491

34'03.257

 0.232 148.9   11
6 Australia J. Kelso BOE Motorsports 66 KTM 20

+0.977

34'03.743

 0.486 148.8   10
7
D. Alonso CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
 80 CF MOTO 20

+0.596

34'03.362

   148.9   9
8 Japan T. Suzuki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 24 Husqvarna 20

+3.756

34'06.522

 3.160 148.6   8
9
L. Lunetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
 58 Honda 20

+6.789

34'09.555

 3.033 148.4   7
10
F. Farioli SIC58 Squadra Corse
 7 Honda 20

+8.088

34'10.854

 1.299 148.3   6
11
D. Almansa Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
 22 Honda 20

+8.122

34'10.888

 0.034 148.3   5
12
J. Roulstone Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
 12 GASGAS 20

+8.400

34'11.166

 0.278 148.3   4
13 Mexico A. Fernandez Leopard Racing 31 Honda 20

+9.366

34'12.132

 0.966 148.2   3
14 Italy S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA 82 KTM 20

+9.911

34'12.677

 0.545 148.2   2
15 United Kingdom S. Ogden FleetSafe Honda - MLav Racing 19 Honda 20

+11.067

34'13.833

 1.156 148.1   1
16
N. Fabio LEVELUP - MTA
 10 KTM 20

+17.122

34'19.888

 6.055 147.7    
17 Japan R. Yamanaka MT Helmets - MSI 6 KTM 20

+30.484

34'33.250

 13.362 146.7    
18
X. Zurutuza Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
 85 KTM 20

+32.041

34'34.807

 1.557 146.6    
19
J. Rosenthaler Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
 34 Husqvarna 20

+32.138

34'34.904

 0.097 146.6    
20
N. Dettwiler CIP
 55 KTM 20

+38.080

34'40.846

 5.942 146.2    
21
T. Buasri Honda Team Asia
 5 Honda 20

+38.148

34'40.914

 0.068 146.2    
22
J. Esteban CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
 78 CF MOTO 20

+43.960

34'46.726

 5.812 145.8    
dnf Italy M. Bertelle Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team 18 Honda 16

+4 Laps

27'16.965

 4 Laps 148.7 Accident  
dnf Spain V. Pérez FleetSafe Honda - MLav Racing 21 Honda 16

+4 Laps

27'21.260

 4.295 148.3 Accident  
dnf
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
 99 KTM 0

20 laps

     Accident  
dnf Spain D. Munoz BOE Motorsports 64 KTM 0

20 laps

     Accident  
dnf Italy R. Rossi CIP 54 KTM 0

20 laps

     Accident  
View full results  
Ai Ogura, MT Helmets MSI

Ai Ogura, MT Helmets MSI

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Moto2 was aced by MT Helmets -MSI’s Ai Ogura, as the MotoGP-bound Japanese rider beat Fantic Racing’s Aron Canet and Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino for his third victory of the campaign.

KTM Ajo’s Celestino Vietti tumbled out of contention for victory from fourth with three laps to go at Turn 16.

QJMotor Gresini’s Manuel Gonzalez rode to a lonely fourth as a result, as Aragon GP winner CFMOTO Aspar’s Jake Dixon capped the top five.

Another MotoGP class conscript for next year, Sync SpeedUp’s Fermin Aldeguer, erased some of the disappointment of his crash at Aragon last weekend with sixth place.

Arbolino’s team-mate, Filip Salac took seventh and headed the four-way fight between Italtrans Racing’s Diogo Morira, QJMotor Gresini’s Albert Arenas and IntactGP Husqvarna’s Darryn Binder in 10th.

SpeedUp Racing’s Alonso Lopez crashed on lap two and later received a Long Lap penalty for exceeding track limits.

Sergio Garcia made an emotional charge from 24th on the grid to 12th but was unable to prevent Ogura from taking the Moto2 championship lead, the Spaniard in tears after the race, while the Japanese rider is now nine points ahead of his MT Helmets – MSi team-mate at the top of the standings.

Moto2 San Marino GP - Race results

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Japan A. Ogura MT Helmets - MSI 79 Boscoscuro B-21 19

-

       25
2 Spain A. Canet Fantic Racing 44 Kalex 19

+0.609

0.609

 0.609     20
3 Italy T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 14 Kalex 19

+4.639

4.639

 4.030     16
4 Spain M. Gonzalez QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 18 Kalex 19

+6.948

6.948

 2.309     13
5 United Kingdom J. Dixon CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team 96 Kalex 19

+10.863

10.863

 3.915     11
6 Spain F. Aldeguer Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing 54 Boscoscuro B-21 19

+12.642

12.642

 1.779     10
7 Czech Republic F. Salač Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 12 Kalex 21

+13.524

13.524

 0.882     9
8 Brazil D. Moreira Italtrans Racing Team 10 Kalex 0

+19 Laps

15.002

 21 Laps     8
9 Spain A. Arenas QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 75 Kalex 0

+19 Laps

15.970

 0.968     7
10 South Africa D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 15 Kalex 19

+16.032

16.032

 0.062     6
11
S. Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
 81 Kalex 19

+16.634

16.634

 0.602     5
12 Spain S. García MT Helmets - MSI 3 Boscoscuro B-21 19

+17.939

17.939

 1.305     4
13 United States J. Roberts OnlyFans American Racing Team 16 Kalex 20

+20.560

20.560

 2.621     3
14 Thailand S. Chantra Honda Team Asia 35 Kalex 20

+20.943

20.943

 0.383     2
15 Spain M. Ramirez OnlyFans American Racing Team 24 Kalex 20

+21.308

21.308

 0.365     1
16 Japan A. Sasaki Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team 22 Kalex 20

+24.708

24.708

 3.400      
17 Spain J. Alcoba Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team 52 Kalex 20

+24.787

24.787

 0.079      
18 Belgium B. Baltus RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 7 Kalex 20

+25.936

25.936

 1.149      
19 Turkey D. Öncü Ajo Motorsport 53 Kalex 20

+26.807

26.807

 0.871      
20 Netherlands B. Bendsneyder Preicanos Racing Team 64 Kalex 20

+27.123

27.123

 0.316      
21 Spain I. Guevara CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team 28 Kalex 19

+30.171

30.171

 1 Lap      
22 Italy D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team 71 Kalex 19

+36.352

36.352

 6.181      
23 Netherlands Z. van den Goorbergh RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 84 Kalex 19

+36.526

36.526

 0.174      
24 Spain J. Masia Preicanos Racing Team 5 Kalex 19

+37.046

37.046

 0.520      
25 Indonesia M. Aji Honda Team Asia 34 Kalex 19

+38.225

38.225

 1.179      
26 Spain X. Artigas KLINT Forward Factory Team 43 Forward F2 22

+55.095

55.095

 16.870      
27
X. Cardelús Fantic Racing
 20 Kalex 22

+56.207

56.207

 1.112      
28
O. Unai KLINT Forward Factory Team
 40 Forward F2 0

+19 Laps

1.050

 22 Laps      
29 Spain A. López Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing 21 Boscoscuro B-21 17

2 laps

        
dnf Italy C. Vietti Ajo Motorsport 13 Kalex 19

3 laps

     Retirement  
dnf Italy M. Pasini Team Ciatti Boscoscuro 19 Boscoscuro B-21 14

8 laps

     Retirement  
View full results  

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article MotoGP Aragon GP: Moto2 and Moto3 results

Top Comments

Adam Wheeler
More from
Adam Wheeler
Martin takes blame for costly Misano bike swap call

Martin takes blame for costly Misano bike swap call

MotoGP
San Marino GP
Martin takes blame for costly Misano bike swap call
MotoGP San Marino GP: Marquez storms to victory, Martin makes bike swap blunder

MotoGP San Marino GP: Marquez storms to victory, Martin makes bike swap blunder

MotoGP
San Marino GP
MotoGP San Marino GP: Marquez storms to victory, Martin makes bike swap blunder
The other Ducati rider on a MotoGP resurgence

The other Ducati rider on a MotoGP resurgence

MotoGP
San Marino GP
The other Ducati rider on a MotoGP resurgence

Latest news

Acropolis WRC victory a “big release of pressure” for Neuville

Acropolis WRC victory a “big release of pressure” for Neuville

WRC WRC
Rally Greece
Acropolis WRC victory a “big release of pressure” for Neuville
Martin takes blame for costly Misano bike swap call

Martin takes blame for costly Misano bike swap call

MGP MotoGP
San Marino GP
Martin takes blame for costly Misano bike swap call
Repsol to end 30-year partnership with Honda in MotoGP

Repsol to end 30-year partnership with Honda in MotoGP

MGP MotoGP
San Marino GP
Repsol to end 30-year partnership with Honda in MotoGP
Marquez: Misano win impossible without the rain

Marquez: Misano win impossible without the rain

MGP MotoGP
San Marino GP
Marquez: Misano win impossible without the rain

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global