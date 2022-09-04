Tickets Subscribe
Previous / MotoGP Austrian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Moto2 / Misano Results

MotoGP San Marino GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results

Alonso Lopez dominated the Moto2 class at the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix for a maiden victory as Dennis Foggia delighted his home support in Moto3.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP San Marino GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results
Listen to this article

The 23-lap Moto3 race was a dramatic affair that saw home favourite Dennis Foggia on the Leopard Honda, Ajo KTM’s Jaume Masia, championship leader Izan Guevara and Tech3 KTM’s Deniz Oncu battle for victory.

All four riders took turns leading the grand prix, with Foggia emerging as the victor at Misano by 0.298 seconds after the battle behind gave him crucial breathing space on the last lap.

Masia lunged on Guevara into Turn 8 on the last tour and made the move stick, defending hard to the chequered flag to claim second ahead of Guevara.

Guevara’s Aspar team-mate Sergio Garcia was knocked off track at Turn 1 on the opening lap before crashing with 14 tours remaining.

That has given Guevara an 11-point lead in the standings, with Foggia re-igniting his title hopes as that victory brings him 35 points behind Guevara.

Poleman Oncu was fourth ahead of Ajo KTM’s Daniel Holgado, with Leopard’s Tatsuki Suzuki, MT Helmets KTM’s Diogo Moreira, MTA KTM’s Ivan Ortola, Max Racing Husqvarna’s John McPhee and the sister MTA bike of Stefano Nepa rounding out the top 10.

Moto3 results

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap Interval
1 Italy Dennis Foggia
Honda -
2 Spain Jaume Masia
KTM 0.289 0.289 0.289
3 Spain Izan Guevara
GASGAS 0.334 0.334 0.045
4 Turkey Deniz Öncü
KTM 0.453 0.453 0.119
5 Spain Daniel Holgado
KTM 4.955 4.955 4.502
6 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki
Honda 5.926 5.926 0.971
7 Brazil Diogo Moreira
KTM 11.002 11.002 5.076
8 Spain Iván Ortolá Díez
KTM 11.188 11.188 0.186
9 United Kingdom John McPhee
Husqvarna 11.383 11.383 0.195
10 Italy Stefano Nepa
KTM 11.494 11.494 0.111
11 Italy Riccardo Rossi
Honda 11.560 11.560 0.066
12 Spain David Munoz
KTM 11.633 11.633 0.073
13 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka
KTM 11.885 11.885 0.252
14 Australia Joel Kelso
KTM 16.963 16.963 5.078
15 Italy Elia Bartolini
KTM 19.888 19.888 2.925
16 Mexico Adrian Fernandez
KTM 20.528 20.528 0.640
17 Italy Alberto Surra
Honda 20.728 20.728 0.200
18 France Lorenzo Fellon
Honda 20.805 20.805 0.077
19 Japan Kaito Toba
KTM 23.619 23.619 2.814
20 Spain Xavier Artigas
CF MOTO 25.556 25.556 1.937
21 Japan Taiyo Furusato
Honda 35.326 35.326 9.770
22 Spain Ana Carrasco
KTM 49.990 49.990 14.664
23 Harrison Voight
Honda 52.184 52.184 2.194
24 United Kingdom Joshua Whatley
Honda 56.428 56.428 4.244
25 United Kingdom Scott Ogden
Honda 1'04.838 1 Lap 1 Lap
Spain Carlos Tatay
CF MOTO
Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji
Honda
Italy Andrea Migno
Honda
Japan Ayumu Sasaki
Husqvarna
Italy Nicola Fabio
KTM
Spain Sergio García
GASGAS
View full results
Alonso Lopez, +Ego Speed Up

Alonso Lopez, +Ego Speed Up

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lopez grabbed the Moto2 lead from poleman Celestino Vietti off the line and would never be knocked from top spot across the entire 25 laps.

It marks the Speed Up rookie’s first ever visit to the Moto2 podium.

He beat Pons’ Aron Canet, who eased away from Aspar’s Albert Arenas following a brief battle to tally up yet another podium.

Augusto Fernandez secured the final sport on the rostrum on his Ajo machine to take a four-point lead in the championship over Honda Team Asia’s Ai Ogura.

Fernandez – who has been linked to a MotoGP move in 2023 with Tech3 – beat Arenas to deny the Aspar rider a maiden class podium, with Ogura taking the chequered flag in fifth.

Pedro Acosta was sixth on the sister Ajo bike ahead of Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino, with Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra, Italtrans’ Joe Roberts and Intact GP’s Jeremy Alcoba rounding out the top 10.

Vietti crashed out of the podium battle early on, as did VR46 team-mate Niccolo Antonelli.

Moto2 results

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap Interval
1 Spain Alonso López
Boscoscuro B-21 -
2 Spain Arón Canet
Kalex 1.253 1.253 1.253
3 Spain Augusto Fernandez
Kalex 3.305 3.305 2.052
4 Spain Albert Arenas
Kalex 4.615 4.615 1.310
5 Japan Ai Ogura
Kalex 9.166 9.166 4.551
6 Spain Pedro Acosta
Kalex 10.339 10.339 1.173
7 Italy Tony Arbolino
Kalex 10.434 10.434 0.095
8 Thailand Somkiat Chantra
Kalex 12.377 12.377 1.943
9 United States Joe Roberts
Kalex 18.242 18.242 5.865
10 Spain Jeremy Alcoba
Kalex 19.560 19.560 1.318
11 Germany Marcel Schrotter
Kalex 27.896 27.896 8.336
12 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder
Kalex 28.452 28.452 0.556
13 Belgium Barry Baltus
Kalex 30.991 30.991 2.539
14 United States Cameron Beaubier
Kalex 38.371 38.371 7.380
15 Italy Alessandro Zaccone
Kalex 41.690 41.690 3.319
16 Spain Marcos Ramirez
MV Agusta 42.209 42.209 0.519
17 Japan Taiga Hada
Kalex 1'09.174 1'09.174 26.965
United States Sean Dylan Kelly
Kalex
Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus
Kalex
Italy Mattia Pasini
Kalex
Italy Niccolo Antonelli
Kalex
Italy Simone Corsi
MV Agusta
Netherlands Zonta van den Goorbergh
Kalex
Spain Fermin Aldeguer
Boscoscuro B-21
Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta
Kalex
Australia Senna Agius
Kalex
270 Spain Jorge Navarro
Kalex
Czech Republic Filip Salač
Kalex
United Kingdom Jake Dixon
Kalex
Spain Manuel Gonzalez
Kalex
Thailand Keminth Kubo
Kalex
View full results
